Florida man tries to set parking brake, deploys parachute instead
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The pilot has his Commercial Single Engine and Multi Engine Land certificate, Certified Flight Instructor certificate, and about 250 hours of flight time on the same make and model of the plane.

There is much wrong here.

It will only cost about $25K to replace the parachute.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Primary Problem: Human Factors

What's the aviation equivalent of "PEBKAC"?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"Again, this student had flown this make and model multiple times before."

<chuckle> Snarky....
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Primary Problem: Human Factors

What's the aviation equivalent of "PEBKAC"?


PEBYAS - "Problem Exists Between Yoke and Seat"
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
At least he wasn't a fighter jet pilot trying to adjust the seat position.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Assuming that a lever you are admittedly unfamiliar with "has to be" the lever that does what you are trying to do is a really bad habit for a pilot.
 
Charlie Freak [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The reporter was saying same make and model, but since a 172 isn't usually fitted with a BRS system, I'm assuming he didn't have much experience with this particular aircraft, outfitted as such. I'm gonna go out on a limb and say that, barring any evidence that he did have training and briefing on the BRS, this is going to fall a little on whoever gave him the checkout or whatever continuing instruction he was receiving in this particular plane.
 
Charlie Freak [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Also, if there are two people involved in an ASRS, there is usually a second report filed from the other person. Would be curious to read that account.
 
Charlie Freak [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

LurkerSupreme: Assuming that a lever you are admittedly unfamiliar with "has to be" the lever that does what you are trying to do is a really bad habit for a pilot.


I'm gonna reserve judgment until I see where the BRS handle was located and how it was installed. If somebody mounted it in such a way that it looked and felt like the p-brake handle, near the same spot, it becomes a little more of a design/human factor. And, again, the training/briefing aspect.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Charlie Freak: The reporter was saying same make and model, but since a 172 isn't usually fitted with a BRS system, I'm assuming he didn't have much experience with this particular aircraft, outfitted as such. I'm gonna go out on a limb and say that, barring any evidence that he did have training and briefing on the BRS, this is going to fall a little on whoever gave him the checkout or whatever continuing instruction he was receiving in this particular plane.


Really surprising the student didn't know.

I used to fly ultralights with BRS parachutes, and was told what that red handle did on the very first flight.  There's always the chance the instructor might become unable to fly for whatever reason, and at that point the student hasn't yet learned how to land, so they need to know straight away how to survive such an event.
 
Charlie Freak [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: Charlie Freak: The reporter was saying same make and model, but since a 172 isn't usually fitted with a BRS system, I'm assuming he didn't have much experience with this particular aircraft, outfitted as such. I'm gonna go out on a limb and say that, barring any evidence that he did have training and briefing on the BRS, this is going to fall a little on whoever gave him the checkout or whatever continuing instruction he was receiving in this particular plane.

Really surprising the student didn't know.

I used to fly ultralights with BRS parachutes, and was told what that red handle did on the very first flight.  There's always the chance the instructor might become unable to fly for whatever reason, and at that point the student hasn't yet learned how to land, so they need to know straight away how to survive such an event.


Completely. That's the instructor's job. "Hey, I know you've got a couple hundred hours in these, but this plane is equipped a little differently than 99% of the others."
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
An aircraft was not at all what I was expecting.

3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Charlie Freak: LurkerSupreme: Assuming that a lever you are admittedly unfamiliar with "has to be" the lever that does what you are trying to do is a really bad habit for a pilot.

I'm gonna reserve judgment until I see where the BRS handle was located and how it was installed. If somebody mounted it in such a way that it looked and felt like the p-brake handle, near the same spot, it becomes a little more of a design/human factor. And, again, the training/briefing aspect.


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

studebaker hoch: At least he wasn't a fighter jet pilot trying to adjust the seat position.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
