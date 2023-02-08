 Skip to content
(MPR News)   It's about damned time (to reveal the new MN snowplow names)
    Minnesota Department of Transportation, Minnesota, Snowplow, Snow, Duluth, Minnesota  
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
sir ploughs alot?
 
StressMonk
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I hope they are commissioning art for the salt/sand bin on the back.
 
dywed88
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: sir ploughs alot?


Sir Plows-a-Lot came in tenth, while top eight got used.

And Plowy McPlowface won previously.

Not even having Mr Plow on the shortlist is terrible, though.
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Clearopathra was in entry and it didn'twin?
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
What's the obsession with naming a snowplow? Let's name garbage trucks while we're at it
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: What's the obsession with naming a snowplow? Let's name garbage trucks while we're at it


Pica-Chew is a fine name for a truck which eats garbage.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

dywed88: some_beer_drinker: sir ploughs alot?

Sir Plows-a-Lot came in tenth, while top eight got used.

And Plowy McPlowface won previously.

Not even having Mr Plow on the shortlist is terrible, though.


i was just guessing
 
Wholesaler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
How was - The Renner/Renner Eater/Rolling Renner -  not included?
 
hobnail
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
My daughter's class submitted Blizzo. She's going to be stoked!

/and insufferable
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I see what you did there subby.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The list from TFA:


This winter's winning names, in order of votes received:

Yer a Blizzard, Harry - District 8 (Southwest Minnesota)
Blizzo - Metro District (Twin Cities)
Clearopathtra - District 1 (Northeast Minnesota)
Better Call Salt - District 3 (Central Minnesota)
Han Snowlo - District 7 (Southcentral Minnesota)
Blader Tot Hotdish - District 2 (Northwest Minnesota)
Scoop! There it is - District 6 (Southeast Minnesota)
Sleetwood Mac - District 4 (West-central Minnesota)
 
iseetheghost
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: What's the obsession with naming a snowplow? Let's name garbage trucks while we're at it


Donald Dump?
 
ajgeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: What's the obsession with naming a snowplow? Let's name garbage trucks while we're at it


It's just something to do, and significantly less disgusting than your username.
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ajgeek: Eat The Placenta: What's the obsession with naming a snowplow? Let's name garbage trucks while we're at it

It's just something to do, and significantly less disgusting than your username.


Heh. I guess you weren't around for the Tom Cruise/Katy Holms thread. That was a long time ago. That thread inspired the name
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I think it's awesome that the indigenous language names got so many votes. Hearing people try to pronounce them would've been fun.
 
Tadpole [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Optimus Brine
Was pretty great I thought
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"Giiwedin, the Ojibwe word for the North Wind, is stationed at MnDOT's Duluth Truck Station and covers Highway 33 near the Fond du Lac Reservation"

You're doing it wrong.
Next year, try uncovering the highway.
 
