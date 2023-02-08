 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for February 8 is despot, as in On the treasure map, X marks despot   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
18
    More: Interesting, Heart, The Washington Post, Count, 18th century, Contempt, Samuel Johnson, Ancient history, film Matilda  
•       •       •

154 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Feb 2023 at 1:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Despot done called the kettle black
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But X never marks the spot!   Read an archaeology book, subby ;-)
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: But X never marks the spot!   Read an archaeology book, subby ;-)


Yeah, another famous archaeologist asserted that, too, and look where that got him:

Fark user imageView Full Size



/hedgieana jones knows there are no absolutes in archaeology.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WHAR PERPETUAL COWBOY THRED

/WHAR PERPETUAL PIRATE THRED
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kit Fister: raerae1980: But X never marks the spot!   Read an archaeology book, subby ;-)

Yeah, another famous archaeologist asserted that, too, and look where that got him:

[Fark user image 259x194]


/hedgieana jones knows there are no absolutes in archaeology.

[Fark user image 564x376]


I keep telling yinz...that was not a how-to manual!   Besides.....that's how you find rats.   Do YOU want to find rats?
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are many like it, but despot is mine
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK. I will admit it. That was good, Subby.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: Kit Fister: raerae1980: But X never marks the spot!   Read an archaeology book, subby ;-)

Yeah, another famous archaeologist asserted that, too, and look where that got him:

[Fark user image 259x194]


/hedgieana jones knows there are no absolutes in archaeology.

[Fark user image 564x376]

I keep telling yinz...that was not a how-to manual!   Besides.....that's how you find rats.   Do YOU want to find rats?


Don't care about rats, more concerned about the fact that there's apparently an Exxon Valdez-sized petroleum seepage under Venice that's destroying historic catacombs and doing who knows what to the environment.

/if using a bullwhip to swing across things, shooting/punching nazis, and recovering lost and stolen artefacts is wrong, I don't want to be right.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
X doesn't mark the spot.

X marks where you TELL everyone the spot is.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The attempt to clean up the dictatorship's corrupt government failed because nobody brought despot remover.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
-_- ok fine, i like it
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: raerae1980: Kit Fister: raerae1980: But X never marks the spot!   Read an archaeology book, subby ;-)

Yeah, another famous archaeologist asserted that, too, and look where that got him:

[Fark user image 259x194]


/hedgieana jones knows there are no absolutes in archaeology.

[Fark user image 564x376]

I keep telling yinz...that was not a how-to manual!   Besides.....that's how you find rats.   Do YOU want to find rats?

Don't care about rats, more concerned about the fact that there's apparently an Exxon Valdez-sized petroleum seepage under Venice that's destroying historic catacombs and doing who knows what to the environment.

/if using a bullwhip to swing across things, shooting/punching nazis, and recovering lost and stolen artefacts is wrong, I don't want to be right.


Wait...what??   Do you have a link, I've not heard about this.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I went to the Home Despot for a box of nails and a package of peat moss.
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Kit Fister: raerae1980: Kit Fister: raerae1980: But X never marks the spot!   Read an archaeology book, subby ;-)

Yeah, another famous archaeologist asserted that, too, and look where that got him:

[Fark user image 259x194]


/hedgieana jones knows there are no absolutes in archaeology.

[Fark user image 564x376]

I keep telling yinz...that was not a how-to manual!   Besides.....that's how you find rats.   Do YOU want to find rats?

Don't care about rats, more concerned about the fact that there's apparently an Exxon Valdez-sized petroleum seepage under Venice that's destroying historic catacombs and doing who knows what to the environment.

/if using a bullwhip to swing across things, shooting/punching nazis, and recovering lost and stolen artefacts is wrong, I don't want to be right.

Wait...what??   Do you have a link, I've not heard about this.


cdn3.whatculture.comView Full Size
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Kit Fister: raerae1980: But X never marks the spot!   Read an archaeology book, subby ;-)

Yeah, another famous archaeologist asserted that, too, and look where that got him:

[Fark user image 259x194]


/hedgieana jones knows there are no absolutes in archaeology.

[Fark user image 564x376]

I keep telling yinz...that was not a how-to manual!   Besides.....that's how you find rats.   Do YOU want to find rats?


As long as it's not snakes
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

buserror: raerae1980: Kit Fister: raerae1980: Kit Fister: raerae1980: But X never marks the spot!   Read an archaeology book, subby ;-)

Yeah, another famous archaeologist asserted that, too, and look where that got him:

[Fark user image 259x194]


/hedgieana jones knows there are no absolutes in archaeology.

[Fark user image 564x376]

I keep telling yinz...that was not a how-to manual!   Besides.....that's how you find rats.   Do YOU want to find rats?

Don't care about rats, more concerned about the fact that there's apparently an Exxon Valdez-sized petroleum seepage under Venice that's destroying historic catacombs and doing who knows what to the environment.

/if using a bullwhip to swing across things, shooting/punching nazis, and recovering lost and stolen artefacts is wrong, I don't want to be right.

Wait...what??   Do you have a link, I've not heard about this.

[cdn3.whatculture.com image 600x338]


Well i feel dumb now 🙃
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.