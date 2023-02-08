 Skip to content
(WRAL)   Durham police are looking for a young man that made bomb threats to two local businesses. Based on the pics, the suspect previously appeared as a student in Pink Floyd's The Wall   (wral.com) divider line
27 Comments     (+0 »)
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sketches courtesy of Dall-E?
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's 2023, your cameras should not be set to potato.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I-understoodThatReference.jyffe
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, she's kinda cute. Wait, who's that guy?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is sausage fodder here pictured making the threats in question? Or was he trying to compete in a freestyle rap battle for white kids?
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhackingDay: It's 2023, your cameras should not be set to potato.


They make Big Foot's pictures look hi-res.
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He threatened to have screenings of Gigli?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His name is Jesus.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhackingDay: It's 2023, your cameras should not be set to potato.


the camera's 8k hi-res, the kid just looks blockier.

imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey you! You behind the Crouch Sheds!
Stand still, laddie!
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhackingDay: It's 2023, your cameras should not be set to potato.


🎶we don't need no resolution 🎶
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From those pictures are they certain it was a guy?
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
how is security footage still this terrible

4k drones for like 100$ and we still have grainy hard to make out security stills
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stevenvictx: From those pictures are they certain it was a guy?


From those photos I'm not sure it's human.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Geotpf: [i.ytimg.com image 480x360]


Oh, thank god you are here, I don't think anyone understood the reference or had any way of finding out about it
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stevenvictx: From those pictures are they certain it was a guy?


From those pictures are they certain it was a person? May have been a bear up on it's hind legs.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see they used the Bigfoot camera.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Geotpf: [i.ytimg.com image 480x360]

Oh, thank god you are here, I don't think anyone understood the reference or had any way of finding out about it


This is my shocked face:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Godscrack
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"Police ask for public's help"

Fark user imageView Full Size


Pray harder.
 
Lipspinach
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Geotpf: [i.ytimg.com image 480x360]

Oh, thank god you are here, I don't think anyone understood the reference or had any way of finding out about it


Thank God you are here now, no one had assholed up the thread yet. Great job!
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
He kicked his feet?
 
cleek
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
i assume MTG has an alibi?
 
Super Chronic
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Durham? I think we have a match

snworksceo.imgix.netView Full Size
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

