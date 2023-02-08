 Skip to content
(DW)   New Zealand claims to find enough cocaine off its coast to last them 30 years, two if Johnny Depp ends up filming a project there   (dw.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
imgix.mic.comView Full Size
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we trying to get Don Jr to immigrate to New Zealand?
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, thank god, they found my coke. I was looking everywhere for that. I better call them now and let them know.
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From the makers of Cocaine Bear you have Cocaine Sheep!
 
freakdiablo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That explains why my guy asked me if Pepsi was ok...
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

special20: Are we trying to get Don Jr to immigrate to New Zealand?


No, no, no.  We are trying to get him to one of those independent pretend countries that libertarians try to build on old derricks.
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
100 million, that's a lot of coke.
 
SpocksEars [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Including a picture of the World Class New Zealand Navy, I see.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  

special20: Are we trying to get Don Jr to immigrate to New Zealand?


He wouldn't be allowed in because there are good character requirements that we have to get a visa, and the National party aren't in power at the moment so he couldn't just buy citizenship like peter thiel did.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpocksEars: Including a picture of the World Class New Zealand Navy, I see.


Wow, you're right, they sent the entire navy for this one haul and it doubles as a fishing boat when it's not in use.
 
camarugala
‘’ 1 hour ago  

special20: Are we trying to get Don Jr to immigrate to New Zealand?


Oh my god you're so god damn boring. It's as though you don't seem to understand that the exact opposite applies to you that others do to the Republican committee. You two are both sides of the same coin and the sooner you realize that The sooner you can go ahead and commit suicide and do us all a favor.
 
germ78
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought square grouper was only found in the waters off of Florida?
 
LockeOak
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

SpocksEars: Including a picture of the World Class New Zealand Navy, I see.


Well, it's only 9 ships to cover an absolutely massive region of ocean, but they're doing their best. That's the HMNZS Manawanui.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

camarugala: special20: Are we trying to get Don Jr to immigrate to New Zealand?

Oh my god you're so god damn boring. It's as though you don't seem to understand that the exact opposite applies to you that others do to the Republican committee. You two are both sides of the same coin and the sooner you realize that The sooner you can go ahead and commit suicide and do us all a favor.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Someone got killed over that. Perhaps more than one someone.
 
severedtoe
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
politics tab?
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: camarugala: special20: Are we trying to get Don Jr to immigrate to New Zealand?

Oh my god you're so god damn boring. It's as though you don't seem to understand that the exact opposite applies to you that others do to the Republican committee. You two are both sides of the same coin and the sooner you realize that The sooner you can go ahead and commit suicide and do us all a favor.

[Fark user image image 425x318]


The wharrgharble really ties the room together.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

camarugala: special20: Are we trying to get Don Jr to immigrate to New Zealand?

Oh my god you're so god damn boring. It's as though you don't seem to understand that the exact opposite applies to you that others do to the Republican committee. You two are both sides of the same coin and the sooner you realize that The sooner you can go ahead and commit suicide and do us all a favor.


lol.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

camarugala: special20: Are we trying to get Don Jr to immigrate to New Zealand?

Oh my god you're so god damn boring. It's as though you don't seem to understand that the exact opposite applies to you that others do to the Republican committee. You two are both sides of the same coin and the sooner you realize that The sooner you can go ahead and commit suicide and do us all a favor.


Are you having a medical event?
 
On-Farkin-On
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

camarugala: special20: Are we trying to get Don Jr to immigrate to New Zealand?

Oh my god you're so god damn boring. It's as though you don't seem to understand that the exact opposite applies to you that others do to the Republican committee. You two are both sides of the same coin and the sooner you realize that The sooner you can go ahead and commit suicide and do us all a favor.


Perhaps you should cut back on the coke.
 
Kid the Universe
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: Someone got killed over that. Perhaps more than one someone.


I don't think I'd want to be on the drug seize squad either.

What would you do? Let's say you are on some smallish boat crossing the Pacific and you come across this thing. Do you report it to authorities? Do you tell no one and just sail on? Do you take one of the bags? All of the bags?

I think I might just sail the fark on and not tell a soul
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

ProfessorTerguson: 100 million, that's a lot of coke.


How are they going to dispose of 50 million worth of coke.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Kid the Universe: TheCableGuy: Someone got killed over that. Perhaps more than one someone.

I don't think I'd want to be on the drug seize squad either.

What would you do? Let's say you are on some smallish boat crossing the Pacific and you come across this thing. Do you report it to authorities? Do you tell no one and just sail on? Do you take one of the bags? All of the bags?

I think I might just sail the fark on and not tell a soul


Considering the long time use of radiocollar tracking and air drops of payloads to boats, that might not be a bad bet.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Kid the Universe: TheCableGuy: Someone got killed over that. Perhaps more than one someone.

I don't think I'd want to be on the drug seize squad either.

What would you do? Let's say you are on some smallish boat crossing the Pacific and you come across this thing. Do you report it to authorities? Do you tell no one and just sail on? Do you take one of the bags? All of the bags?

I think I might just sail the fark on and not tell a soul


funniest thing is it almost certainly wasn't destined for NZ since cocaine is basically not a thing here.
 
LockeOak
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

replacementcool: Kid the Universe: TheCableGuy: Someone got killed over that. Perhaps more than one someone.

I don't think I'd want to be on the drug seize squad either.

What would you do? Let's say you are on some smallish boat crossing the Pacific and you come across this thing. Do you report it to authorities? Do you tell no one and just sail on? Do you take one of the bags? All of the bags?

I think I might just sail the fark on and not tell a soul

funniest thing is it almost certainly wasn't destined for NZ since cocaine is basically not a thing here.


Yeah, it's for the best really. Cocaine is way too classy for NZ.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Kid the Universe: TheCableGuy: Someone got killed over that. Perhaps more than one someone.

I don't think I'd want to be on the drug seize squad either.

What would you do? Let's say you are on some smallish boat crossing the Pacific and you come across this thing. Do you report it to authorities? Do you tell no one and just sail on? Do you take one of the bags? All of the bags?

I think I might just sail the fark on and not tell a soul


Mind my own business - that's been a solid plan in my life so far!
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

severedtoe: politics tab?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

replacementcool: Kid the Universe: TheCableGuy: Someone got killed over that. Perhaps more than one someone.

I don't think I'd want to be on the drug seize squad either.

What would you do? Let's say you are on some smallish boat crossing the Pacific and you come across this thing. Do you report it to authorities? Do you tell no one and just sail on? Do you take one of the bags? All of the bags?

I think I might just sail the fark on and not tell a soul

funniest thing is it almost certainly wasn't destined for NZ since cocaine is basically not a thing here.


*sadly crosses NZ off my Cocaines of the World tour*

😔
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

camarugala: special20: Are we trying to get Don Jr to immigrate to New Zealand?

Oh my god you're so god damn boring. It's as though you don't seem to understand that the exact opposite applies to you that others do to the Republican committee. You two are both sides of the same coin and the sooner you realize that The sooner you can go ahead and commit suicide and do us all a favor.


This you?
Fark user imageView Full Size

Talk about BORING - I barely stayed awake reading this.
 
ansius
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

LockeOak: SpocksEars: Including a picture of the World Class New Zealand Navy, I see.

Well, it's only 9 ships to cover an absolutely massive region of ocean, but they're doing their best. That's the HMNZS Manawanui.


In this thread: People who think that a nation of 4 million people is going to maintain a 'world class navy'.
 
ansius
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ansius: LockeOak: SpocksEars: Including a picture of the World Class New Zealand Navy, I see.

Well, it's only 9 ships to cover an absolutely massive region of ocean, but they're doing their best. That's the HMNZS Manawanui.

In this thread: People who think that a nation of 4 million people is going to maintain a 'world class navy'.


Also, wait until they hear about the Kiwi Air Force.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

SpocksEars: Including a picture of the World Class New Zealand Navy, I see.


We don't go around pissing off every country we can at every opportunity, so we don't need one.
 
