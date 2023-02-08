 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   If you're going to steal monkeys from the zoo, don't try to make your escape using the city's light rail system and leave them in a vacant house   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I hope he receives the mental health help he needs. Being that he's in Texas and the wrong color, though, the medicine will be prison and a big "f*ck you!"
 
mathamagical [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we get this guy a long sentence of community service at the zoo with some supervision? Could be a win-win.
 
freakingmoron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In a related news tidbit tacked onto the end of the article "Meanwhile police in Louisiana announced the arrest Tuesday of a 61-year-old man in the case of 12 squirrel monkeys that were discovered missing Jan. 29 from their enclosure at Zoosiana in Broussard, about 60 miles (96 kilometers) west of Baton Rouge. Police said the missing monkeys haven't yet been found."
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

freakingmoron: In a related news tidbit tacked onto the end of the article "Meanwhile police in Louisiana announced the arrest Tuesday of a 61-year-old man in the case of 12 squirrel monkeys that were discovered missing Jan. 29 from their enclosure at Zoosiana in Broussard, about 60 miles (96 kilometers) west of Baton Rouge. Police said the missing monkeys haven't yet been found."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had a uber wealthy model railroader friend who was big into creating Dallas light rail.

If I ever find a time machine, this will be trip 327 back 40 years to explain the rail cars and street cars should be animal friendly.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn socialists insisting on redistributing monkeys and using public transport to do it.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

It seemed like a good idea at the time
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Monkeys are assholes. I've never had a good monkey experience
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  

freakingmoron: In a related news tidbit tacked onto the end of the article "Meanwhile police in Louisiana announced the arrest Tuesday of a 61-year-old man in the case of 12 squirrel monkeys that were discovered missing Jan. 29 from their enclosure at Zoosiana in Broussard, about 60 miles (96 kilometers) west of Baton Rouge. Police said the missing monkeys haven't yet been found."



I thought monkeys were 24 to a case.

No idea how many are in a barrel, though.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That little monkey gets loose, doesn't he?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Public transit needs all the ridership it can get these days.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eat The Placenta: Monkeys are assholes. I've never had a good monkey experience


You just haven't met the right one.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChromaticKid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't got the power 'cause I gots the monkeys. I gots the power 'cause I'll let them monkeys loose.

Kids in the Hall - Letting Them Monkeys Out
Youtube P7Pvnaliods
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eat The Placenta: Monkeys are assholes. I've never had a good monkey experience


Yeah, well f*ck you too, buddy.
 
ChromaticKid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snapper Carr: [Fark user image 260x194]


I had to close the door on them monkeys.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That house isn't vacant, it was filled to capacity last night!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: Monkeys are assholes. I've never had a good monkey experience


Knew a guy bought a Capuchin off of somebody. Every time a female came to his house the monkey would fix on them and furiously rub one out. It was also an alcoholic.  He drove to a neighboring state just to give it to a shelter.
 
Veloram
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size


/Not sorry
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: That house isn't vacant, it was filled to capacity last night!

[Fark user image 425x283]


on the plus side, we were collectively looking for that missing link early in our evolution right?
She's been yelling in plain sight....
 
Fano
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: That house isn't vacant, it was filled to capacity last night!

[Fark user image 425x283]


EEE ORR!
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: That house isn't vacant, it was filled to capacity last night!

[Fark user image 425x283]


She even had the fur and everything.
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Jairzinho: Kalyco Jack: That house isn't vacant, it was filled to capacity last night!

[Fark user image 425x283]

She even had the fur and everything.
[Fark user image 384x256][Fark user image 300x200]


She actually sounds like a Howler monkey when she talks. 

The Terrifying Sound of Howler Monkeys
Youtube 9XvYjTipTNU
 
khatores
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Eat The Placenta: Monkeys are assholes. I've never had a good monkey experience

Knew a guy bought a Capuchin off of somebody. Every time a female came to his house the monkey would fix on them and furiously rub one out. It was also an alcoholic.  He drove to a neighboring state just to give it to a shelter.


That describes a lot of humans I know. What's its Fark handle?
 
