(Some Joker)   This story had everything. A 100 MPH kidnapping, gas stove molestation, a stolen truck, break-ins, and the God Damned Bat Man going rogue. Bonus: his secret stupid identity is revealed   (wtaj.com) divider line
18 Comments     (+0 »)
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Powers allegedly admitted he may have done meth or bath salts.

Kinda took that as a given.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
the God Damned Bat Man going rogue. Bonus: his secret stupid identity is revealed

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I beg to differ, Subby.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Woulda been better if it had "When he forced his way inside the last home the occupant shot him dead."
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Well we already know from earlier today Batman is a coke fiend.

Batman-labelled cocaine haul seized at sea
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Pete Holmes' Badman (Complete Series)
Youtube MDdHYjb5sBk
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
He did all this as one of the 'unhoused?'

Imagine his amazing powers if he had a house.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Actually, I think his meth did the bath salts. Hoping for film at 11..
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Myk-House of El: Well we already know from earlier today Batman is a coke fiend.

Batman-labelled cocaine haul seized at sea


I just came here to ask if maybe he was looking for his lost bat-blow.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: He did all this as one of the 'unhoused?'

Imagine his amazing powers if he had a houseBatcave.


Or heck, even an abandoned section of storm drain pipe...
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That moment when you're balls deep in a methamphetamine binge and realize the imaginary cops are real.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: the God Damned Bat Man going rogue. Bonus: his secret stupid identity is revealed

[external-preview.redd.it image 500x573]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EnderWiggnz [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Myk-House of El: Well we already know from earlier today Batman is a coke fiend.

Batman-labelled cocaine haul seized at sea

I just came here to ask if maybe he was looking for his lost bat-blow.


Drug addled Batman trifecta in play
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
He doesn't look like a playboy billionaire...
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Ambitwistor: the God Damned Bat Man going rogue. Bonus: his secret stupid identity is revealed

[external-preview.redd.it image 500x573]

[Fark user image 425x315]


In an alternate universe, that ape is the Fark.com mascot.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Maybe he just needed a Snickers?
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It's all downhill since Robin left for University and Alfred retired.
 
whatisaidwas [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
He's still Batman to me dammit!
 
