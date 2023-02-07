 Skip to content
(WCAX Vermont)   Beautiful, historic, downtown Stowe, Vermont in winter. It is just like a Hallmark movie setting. Snow banks next to cleared walks, Christmas decorations on light poles, the flat bed truck, carrying a load of hay, fully engulfed in flames. (W/ vid)   (wcax.com) divider line
fiddlehead
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Hay now.
 
poorjon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
At least the burning trailer didn't get stuck in The Notch
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

poorjon: At least the burning trailer didn't get stuck in The Notch


"Burning Hay in the Notch" would be a pretty good band name.
 
zez
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fire fire fire in zee hay
 
TrashcanMan
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I once rode the Kanc and climbed Mount Washington in my Jeep
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: poorjon: At least the burning trailer didn't get stuck in The Notch

"Burning Hay in the Notch" would be a pretty good band name.


...and a very bad condition to suffer from.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Hay bales roasting on an open bed
Smoke plumes nipping at your nose
Although its been said
Many times, many ways
Someone call 9-1-1!
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I feel like this could maybe come in handy from time to time.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Geotpf
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

BenSaw2: Unobtanium: poorjon: At least the burning trailer didn't get stuck in The Notch

"Burning Hay in the Notch" would be a pretty good band name.

...and a very bad condition to suffer from.


I think they have a cream for that now.

[low talking quiet announcer voice mode on]

Side effects may include loss of limbs, loss of sanity, wasting votes on the Green Party, bleeding from the eyeballs, gaining telekinesis powers, and death.

[low talking quiet announcer voice mode off]
 
