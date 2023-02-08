 Skip to content
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good morning. I am Beezel Town. [Next slide, please]. Today, I am going to read 73 PowerPoint slides to you. [Next slide] PowerPoint is a fantastic tool for communicating ideas using both text and graphics. [Next slide] oh, here's a stock picture of an office worker shrugging his shoulders, [next slide] but why do we need such a tool? [Next slide] Because management has created a standing one hour meeting every Wednesday morning at 9AM so department heads like myself can disseminate valuable information (ha, look at that picture of the manager with his eyebrows raised and hands on his hips while the younger employe fumbles with too many papers!) [Next slide] As you can see, PowerPoint is, "PowerFul" for making your point! [Hold for laugh...nothing]...[Next slide, ooh, go back one, great, thanks]...
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Why'd you guys frag the LT?"

"Sir, if you focus your attention on slide 47 you'll see our reasoning."
 
Serious Black
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
People use PowerPoint as a crutch. All it is is a really commonly available tool to present information. That common availability is why the military almost exclusively uses it. It's up to the person using that tool to wield it in an effective manner AND to choose when to wield it in the first place.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
One Google presentation talked about by ditching Power Point, productivity went up 47%.  The presentation did not use Power Point.     Then there's Facebook.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Ballad Of The PowerPoint Ranger
(Sung to the tune of The Green Beret)


Requests are made from day to day;
Briefings held and changes made.
Graphic slides, a must they say,
Power Point is the only way.

Computers crash and printers stall,
Overloading protocol.
Network's down and soldiers cry
Briefing's late, so heads will fly.

Pin Power Point slides upon my chest,
Full color slides, they look the best
100 slides were made that day
but only 10 made the final display.

Smiles upon the General's face
Slides were done, looked really great
Was up all night really working late,
Just to hear the General say ....

My soldier son, your slides were great,
Briefing's done, staff's up to date,
One problem son, you took too long,
So put in one more change, then go on home.

So tell my Mom I done my best,
Pin Power Point slides upon my chest
100 slides were made that day,
but only 10 made the final display.
 
Laobaojun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Something about "predigested information" for cognitively challenged generals/admirals.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
POWER!
Jeffrey Jones Goes Nuclear
Youtube GY8vhwVvhWM
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

The above ballad shamelessly stolen from military.com via Google-fu.
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
budgetvideo.comView Full Size

Bring back the overhead projector!
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Corporate nailed it with their "bullet points that look like bullets" bit.
Corporate - Nice Font
Youtube hj-zmKO1sa0
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: POWER![YouTube video: Jeffrey Jones Goes Nuclear]


And, yes, I  used duckduckgo.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Chang knows Powerpoint (Community).
Youtube Bq1kMahLzuU
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Why are people always making documents in Word? Oral tradition suddenly isn't a good enough means of exchanging information for you?

Excel is a crutch for people who are hung up on "rows" and "columns" for their data. Just freeball that shiat!

AND DON'T GET ME STARTED ON PEOPLE WHO NEED AN OPERATING SYSTEM EVERY TIME THEY TURN ON THEIR COMPUTER!!
 
cwheelie
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's a branding issue
 
olorin604
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I farking hate PowerPoint, not because of PowerPoint itself but because 11/10 people that use it have no clue how to incorporate it into a presentation and it ends up being a script, that could have been an email.
 
PanicMan [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

The Weekend Baker: [budgetvideo.com image 388x372]
Bring back the overhead projector!


And before they used those they used these. Nothing has changed. Theres just less lightbulbs to replace now .
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

PanicMan: The Weekend Baker: [budgetvideo.com image 388x372]
Bring back the overhead projector!

And before they used those they used these. Nothing has changed. Theres just less lightbulbs to replace now .[Fark user image 300x400]


And the bulbs are a lot more expensive.
https://pointerclicker.com/why-projector-lamps-are-so-expensive/
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
There is nothing quite like weekly meetings with a middle manager with no idea.

I worked in a group that had a bunch of modern new computers and a very old IBM 3081 mainframe that took up a quarter of the machine room and 90% of the power.   That 3081 had been online since before the building was finished and I expect it is still running today. Its "availability" graph was a straight line that was either a 45 degree angle or horizontal based on the time axis. Every other computer had a sawtooth looking line the went up and then reset to zero due to reboots or crashes.  The guys running the old mainframe decided to start reporting in different units every week like centi-years or micro-centuries or nano-seconds which made the graph interesting.  That resulted in many other meetings of sub-committees. Someone found a 9.6 anomilly so there was a research afternoon meeting at location 9.6 miles away at a strip club.
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I don't get the hate for PowerPoint, especially for those who use it as a script, especially in the new COVID world.  It just means I can read the slide and not have to listen to the presenter.  I've often turned the volume all the way down and just read the slide for "Mandatory" 2-hour meetings where execs just ramble to hear themselves talk.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: The above ballad shamelessly stolen relocatedfrom military.com via Google-fu.


FTFY
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Read an article yesterday saying that Oracle, which is a pro-Israel company (like, they're nationalist) has managed to bury themselves deep into the UK government as database software etc.

Oracle is also used to US facilities. It's the payroll/performance management software where I am.

So anyhoooooooooooo an Israeli nationalist company has their hands dug into the data of multiple FiveEyes nations.

/netflix apparently also uses it
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

The Weekend Baker: [budgetvideo.com image 388x372]
Bring back the overhead projector!


I was bumming around the attic of a club I belong to and found not just one but two of those.

I have a box of laser printer friendly plastic slides for over head projectors that I find useful but I use it with work's laser printer and not mine.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
YOU ARE NOW POSTING IN A PERUN THREAD

Russian Strengths & Capabilities in Ukraine - Why Russia is still a threat in 2023
Youtube V9xQf8LQgCU


/vatniks hate him
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: Read an article yesterday saying that Oracle...


Is that the 1st you heard of Oracle?  They have sort of been the #1 of evil IT companies for 3 or more decades.

Its owner doesn't own a small island in the Caribbean, he efectivly owns the entirety of one of the Hawaiian islands.  He is the 6th richest person in the world and all his money comes from IT projects of the fortune 500 and governments.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Have to admit I was pretty good at creating power point training lectures when I was in the navy. Haven't touched it since retiring though.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
We were doing the same things using photocopiers, acetate pages, and overhead projectors before PowerPoint came along. PowerPoint just made it easier and prettier.
 
olorin604
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

jjorsett: We were doing the same things using photocopiers, acetate pages, and overhead projectors before PowerPoint came along. PowerPoint just made it easier and prettier.


And let people spend an inordinate amount of time choosing the proper transition for each slide.
 
avian
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: Read an article yesterday saying that Oracle, which is a pro-Israel company (like, they're nationalist) has managed to bury themselves deep into the UK government as database software etc.

Oracle is also used to US facilities. It's the payroll/performance management software where I am.

So anyhoooooooooooo an Israeli nationalist company has their hands dug into the data of multiple FiveEyes nations.

/netflix apparently also uses it


Wait until you hear how many countries use Windows.....
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: Is that the 1st you heard of Oracle?


I use it at work, it never occurred to me to check who TF owns it, because why would I think about it?
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

avian: Ringshadow: Read an article yesterday saying that Oracle, which is a pro-Israel company (like, they're nationalist) has managed to bury themselves deep into the UK government as database software etc.

Oracle is also used to US facilities. It's the payroll/performance management software where I am.

So anyhoooooooooooo an Israeli nationalist company has their hands dug into the data of multiple FiveEyes nations.

/netflix apparently also uses it

Wait until you hear how many countries use Windows.....


well we can't all sip craft lattes and eat avocado toast while debating which flavor of the Linux kernel is worth setting up for the next week and a half.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
As a former officer and former govie, allow me to chime in. While everyone says they hate it, PowerPoint lives on. How is this possible? For one reason and one reason only: the top brass demand it.

The Top Brass doesn't have time to read lots of words or white papers. In fact, a disturbingly large number of them don't seem to read at all. Instead they want easy to digest color pictures with stoplight charts and other visual tricks to convince them they have a handle on what's happening. As if.

/seen too many
//made too many
///what's our alternative?
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Psychopompous: PanicMan: The Weekend Baker: [budgetvideo.com image 388x372]
Bring back the overhead projector!

And before they used those they used these. Nothing has changed. Theres just less lightbulbs to replace now .[Fark user image 300x400]

And the bulbs are a lot more expensive.
https://pointerclicker.com/why-projector-lamps-are-so-expensive/


Going through mom and dads extensive slide collection, projector bulb went out. Amazon had one there in two days for twelve bucks.

The key to making old school projector bulbs last a long time is to turn the bulb off and let the projector fan cool the bulb down before shutting the projector completely off. I have a kodak movie projector with a bulb thats 45 or 50 years old, its lasted so long cause im religious about cooling the bulb down...
 
