(YouTube)   Drone footage of east Palestine derailment
16
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has the People's United Front of east Palestine taken credit?
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BitwiseShift: Has the People's United Front of east Palestine taken credit?


SPLITTERS!
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will the Israelis bomb the East Palestine survivors to avoid any "future terrorists"?
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Officials are trying to determine whether the survivors should be buried in Ohio or Pennsylvania.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BitwiseShift: Has the People's United Front of east Palestine taken credit?


I already beat this game:

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
cloverock70
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cancer cluster forthcoming.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they find the roll of pennies I put on the track? I was trying to make 10 nickels.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm Sending In More Trains
Youtube v5JiPj9c98Y
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

It's pronounced PAHL-ES-STEEN

Train probably hit a hump
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JFC. The part about the chickens is probably why they were so adamant about the evacuation...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's neo nazis in Ohio.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: JFC. The part about the chickens is probably why they were so adamant about the evacuation...

[Fark user image image 425x523]


Whole lot of people live between East Palestine and Cortland. I'd heard reports that people were smelling it in Boardman, and that despite the obvious signs that the winds had shifted and the fumes were moving northward a school in Canfield still had outdoor recess, which, WTF? Might never know the full impact of this mess, but it seems like a lot of folks just had their lives fundamentally altered and just don't know it yet.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It looks like a switch malfunctioned.

That was a very hot fire.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I hear Pennsylvania has already annexed territory and put up settlements.
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: There's neo nazis in Ohio everywhere, but Ohio is still a shiathole to be avoided at all costs.
 
