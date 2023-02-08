 Skip to content
(YouTube)   Shootin' Balloons: A History of Balloon Panic   (youtube.com) divider line
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kitty!
 
foo monkey
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Balloon Panic is the name of my kids' death metal birthday party band.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The history guy fails for not bringing up this historical gem:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
evilmrsock [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
static.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size

Noooooooooooooooooo
 
MissedThePoint
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Wessoman: The history guy fails for not bringing up this historical gem:[Fark user image image 266x374]


I kid you not...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Evil balloons are an ongoing threat that demands constant vigilance. And sometimes vigilantes.

Joker Poisons Gotham With Balloons Scene | Batman (1989) 30th Anniversary Edition Movie Clip 4K HDR
Youtube VDVHnPkKlCc
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
In high school, we crafted a  balloon from balsa wood, candles, and a dry cleaning bag. It worked well and floated half way across our small town before we genius teens remembered that launching candles might catch something on fire.

We raced across town and grabbed it as it landed in a back yard. That wasn't the scary part. The scary part was a dozen vehicles pulled over looking at it as if it were an alien spaceship. No one caught on.

Not having learned too much, we reorganized at the edge of town and relaunched it, watching it float away over the barren, snow-covered Fall fields of Illinois.

/CSB
//No jet fighters
///that time
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Obvious, but still...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Pretty good historical treatment of the history of balloons in wartimes but...
That cat is looking for an escape route from this bow-tied psychopath
 
