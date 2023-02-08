 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Was it Superman's logo found on all the cocaine packages? Na na na na na na na na   (bbc.com) divider line
24
    More: Weird, Pacific Ocean, New Zealand, Australia, North Island, Canada, New Zealand's navy, Ocean, United Kingdom  
•       •       •

711 clicks; posted to Main » and Fandom » on 08 Feb 2023 at 11:04 AM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Batman trifecta in play
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Quick Robin, grab your Bat-Coke Straw!
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
As someone who recently lost all his emotional support cocaine in a tragic boating accident, I am very pleased to hear they found it and eagerly await it's return.  Weird that it made it all the way to NZ but I guess tides do wild stuff.
 
pehvbot [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Lucky for them they didn't use Mickey Mouse.  The Disney Assault Teams would have farked their shiat up.  No one uses the Mouse without Donald's beak getting wet.
 
InformerSnow
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
$156 per gram if only sold by the gram. That sounds high, but I don't know enough about cocaine or New Zealand to dispute it.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Batman has a suffered from substance abuse problems, so this is very insensitive to him.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

pehvbot: Lucky for them they didn't use Mickey Mouse.  The Disney Assault Teams would have farked their shiat up.  No one uses the Mouse without Donald's beak getting wet.


Back in the weird old days, most of the blotter acid that we got had Mickey Mouse or Minnie Mouse printed on it.
That shiat was good, too.
 
olorin604
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So that's how Bruce funds his crimefighting, as well as always knowing where the drug dealers are
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
<thinks about it>
Rich guy. Gets bored enough to become a vigilante hero figure...

Yeah. Batman's probably on cocaine.
 
Salmon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

InformerSnow: $156 per gram if only sold by the gram. That sounds high, but I don't know enough about cocaine or New Zealand to dispute it.


it's like $80 to $100 a gram here so that seems high.

(So I've heard from a friend, of course).
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
More than enough for 30 years? Challenge accepted!
 
WriteInCandidate
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Why not both?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NINEv2
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Good thing it wasn't fentanyl! Every fish, mammal, plant and microbe in the oceans would need narcan and 3 months off work! With pay!

/farking pussies
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Sweet. Can't wait for Cocaine Batman vs. Cocaine Bear flick.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Pictures released by New Zealand police and defence officials also showed cocaine packets labelled with a black four-leaf clover symbol.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Sugar is a gateway drug.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"We believe we have dealt a significant blow to an international criminal syndicate's operation," Mr Coster said.

LOL you ain't batman. You didn't do anything but find a shiatload of drugs in the ocean. More will be coming.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


A rich guy that cosplays as a angry bat and beats up petty street thugs for fun? Yeah he's coked up and loving it.
 
George Santos' taint
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: pehvbot: Lucky for them they didn't use Mickey Mouse.  The Disney Assault Teams would have farked their shiat up.  No one uses the Mouse without Donald's beak getting wet.

Back in the weird old days, most of the blotter acid that we got had Mickey Mouse or Minnie Mouse printed on it.
That shiat was good, too.


I remember dropping Mr. Natural on at least one occasion.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
♫ Penguin dies
Riddler dies
Joker dies
Cocaine ♫

/We did drunken Kryptonians yesterday, I guess high Batman was due.
 
John Hopoate
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

InformerSnow: $156 per gram if only sold by the gram. That sounds high, but I don't know enough about cocaine or New Zealand to dispute it.


New Zealander here.  NZ$156/gram would be cheap for coke, it used to be $400/g but has come down a bit since coke became a bit more available here, more in the $300/g range now.  Exchange rate is 65USc to $1NZ currently.

Meth is our biggest recreational chemical drug - it's a scourge here.  Weed is ubiquitous even though our government failed a vote to decriminalise it.

/The above is all anecdotal
//I have never done drugs
//Honestly Officer
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That was probably the decoy drug drop so the real one could float right on by while the authorities were focused elsewhere.

/adjusts tinfoil hat
 
Wessoman
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: [Fark user image image 425x240]
[Fark user image image 425x637]
[Fark user image image 425x652]
[Fark user image image 425x265]

A rich guy that cosplays as a angry bat and beats up petty street thugs for fun? Yeah he's coked up and loving it.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Batman uses and deals cocaine. That's how he can afford his bat cave off the books.
 
genner
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Bat-arang. Btat-mobile. Bat-hsalts.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.