(ABC News)   Death toll from earthquake in Turkey tops 11,000. Police still clearing debris, feathers   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
    More: Followup, France, United Nations, Russia, Search and rescue, Earthquake, Country, Emergency management, European Union  
teylix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yikes that's awful. Just imagine a whole family wiped out in their little apartment and times that by like 4000.

/Looks nervously around in the PNW
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 hour ago  

teylix: Yikes that's awful. Just imagine a whole family wiped out in their little apartment and times that by like 4000.

/Looks nervously around in the PNW


Whole family wiped out is far better than most of a family.
Imagine going to the store and you come back and you family is all gone....I would rather be in there with them.
 
BoothbyTCD
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Welcome to Fark' and all, but the headline is in poor taste, subby.
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The problem isn't just the earthquake sadly. It's the temperatures so people trapped in the rubble who could have been saved if it was warmer out are dying from hypothermia before they can be rescued.
 
severedtoe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
if you want to help, be careful.  grifters have already set up shop.
go to charity navigator  they can help weed out the scam charities
 
El Mariaski
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BoothbyTCD: 'Welcome to Fark' and all, but the headline is in poor taste, subby.


It's not even a good joke either. I don't know if I'm offended because it's in poor taste, or because it's just lazy.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh man.....
I should buy a whistle.

/lives in earthquake country
 
robodog
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

El Mariaski: BoothbyTCD: 'Welcome to Fark' and all, but the headline is in poor taste, subby.

It's not even a good joke either. I don't know if I'm offended because it's in poor taste, or because it's just lazy.


Lazy for me, it's not even a good dad joke.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: teylix: Yikes that's awful. Just imagine a whole family wiped out in their little apartment and times that by like 4000.

/Looks nervously around in the PNW

Whole family wiped out is far better than most of a family.
Imagine going to the store and you come back and you family is all gone....I would rather be in there with them.


I would have rather had them at the store with me, but I follow you.
 
houginator
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
For comparison, the last comparable natural disaster on this scale in the US was the 1900 Galveston hurricane, with a death toll  high end estimate of 12,000.  Katrina has less than 2,000 deaths.
 
Hooferatheart
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

El Mariaski: BoothbyTCD: 'Welcome to Fark' and all, but the headline is in poor taste, subby.

It's not even a good joke either. I don't know if I'm offended because it's in poor taste, or because it's just lazy.


You're not offended as a Turk but as a comedian?
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
as god as my witness, i thought turkeys could fly...
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Turkey, Cypress, Syria, Jordan, Lebanon, Israel, even Georgia and Armenia were affected, awakened at 3:20 (or 4:20 am) that day.

The big cities are getting lots of attention.  Who knows how small towns are doing.

My brother was a caver, spelunker.  His club was almost called after 9/11 to help rescue efforts in the fallen buildings.  I'm hoping that half the world's cave explorers (and probably Middle East archeologist with skills) are there and getting successes.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

teylix: Yikes that's awful. Just imagine a whole family wiped out in their little apartment and times that by like 4000.

/Looks nervously around in the PNW


How confident are you that building codes are being enforced, because that is the root of why so many people died in Turkey.
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The story of the newly born baby being pulled out of the rubble was bittersweet to hear since the mother died. I hope they name the kid Barney.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

severedtoe: if you want to help, be careful.  grifters have already set up shop.
go to charity navigator  they can help weed out the scam charities


Agreed. Sending money is usually preferable to goods as it allows organizations to focus on what is needed now, not worry about shipping/storage, as well as potentially spend in the disaster zone to help businesses and their employees recover. Donate to established charities that have a track record, not something new that has a good name. Charity Navigator is an excellent resource to help you determine the legitimacy organization and how money is spent.  Also, don't overlook the fact that this will take billions/trillions to rebuild/recover so the need for aid will be ongoing if you can't donate presently.  Just make sure your sending it to a reputable organization so your money helps those in need.
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

greentea1985: The problem isn't just the earthquake sadly. It's the temperatures so people trapped in the rubble who could have been saved if it was warmer out are dying from hypothermia before they can be rescued.


Also, the Turkish government response seems to have been lacking. And now they are apparently blocking twitter.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Cokezeroinacan: And now they are apparently blocking twitter.


Did Elon Musk just buy Turkey or Türkiye.  Will there be another name change?
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
sorry, but I just don't care about a dictatorship that supports Pooty
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Of course this was the comic for Monday's The Far Side calendar:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If people are looking to help, these guys have been on the ground in Syria helping refugees for a long time.  I know I'm just some random Farker, but I'll vouch for them.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
so far 11,000 dead in Turkey, and that's just from not being able to tweet
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

bedonkadonk: The story of the newly born baby being pulled out of the rubble was bittersweet to hear since the mother died. I hope they name the kid Barney.


Not Rocky?
 
robodog
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease: sorry, but I just don't care about a dictatorship that supports Pooty


Have you been asleep for the last year?!? Turkey's drones have been a big part of wrecking Pooty's toys, I don't think they're on speaking terms let alone pals anymore.
 
houginator
‘’ 1 minute ago  

robodog: E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease: sorry, but I just don't care about a dictatorship that supports Pooty

Have you been asleep for the last year?!? Turkey's drones have been a big part of wrecking Pooty's toys, I don't think they're on speaking terms let alone pals anymore.


Erdogan is sorta the master of playing all sides.

https://www.reuters.com/world/putin-plans-talk-turkish-president-erdogan-wednesday-interfax-2023-01-03/

https://www.reuters.com/world/us-warned-turkey-exports-seen-boost-russias-war-effort-official-says-2023-02-04/
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The article has increased the number to over 11,500. I have a feeling it'll get much worse.
 
