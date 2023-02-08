 Skip to content
(Fox 35 Orlando)   If you're going to break into a gas station and rob it, be sure to hang on to your debit card, right Florida Man?   (fox35orlando.com) divider line
7
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think the funniest outcome would simply be the gas station charging everything that was lost in the robbery plus the time dealing with the police/etc...and maybe a new coat for the cashier.
 
PsychoSanta
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
America's zoo
 
El_Dan
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Lantz Kurtz

To be fair, that sounds like a pornstar alias that no one would check up on.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
And the PIN was 55378008.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I call b.s.
If you have no money in the bank you don't carry the empty debt card. [Speaking as a broke scumbag]
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Lantz Kurtz

To be fair, that sounds like a pornstar alias that no one would check up on.


Sounds like the cast of characters in Apocalypse Now.
 
mattgsx
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Predicting now this will be on the Wait Wait quiz this week.

/Come on NPR lurker - we all know you're here
//Emma, is it you?
///Or maybe Faith? There has to be a reason she always kills it on the quiz.
 
