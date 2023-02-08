 Skip to content
(USA Today)   Texas weather threatens to send Ted Cruz to Cancun   (usatoday.com) divider line
15
CCNP
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Will this be finally be the time that Texas grid collapses again?
a.pinatafarm.comView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Ted's working on a Cancun home for term limited US Senators and needs to talk to some real estate tycoons.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Drove through an area where the tornado hit in Houston the other week. I had never seen  tornado damage in person before and I was amazed that a tornado that is a 2 out of 5 could treat structural steel like wet noodles. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
None of the weather nerds/storm chasers I follow on social media have said anything about tornadoes in Texas today. Arkansas and Louisiana seem more likely.
 
bayoukitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: None of the weather nerds/storm chasers I follow on social media have said anything about tornadoes in Texas today. Arkansas and Louisiana seem more likely.


I'm in Louisiana, waiting. I hate the waiting. After living through hurricanes Laura (and the tornado that skimmed us) and Delta (with the flooding), bad weather makes me anxious now. I have become my grandmother. 🤦🏻‍♀
 
lefty248
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
When the going gets tough, Ted leaves town.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

lefty248: When the going gets tough, Ted leaves town.


On the pube beard he rode in on
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

lefty248: When the going gets tough, Ted leaves town.


Ted trained Chip Roy.  Roy doesn't leave town.  An inner Beltway native, he just never shows up in Texas, claims to be hard at work in DC.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Total snow accumulations of up to 9 inches are possible, and wind gusts could reach up to 30 mph.


Those poor souls.
 
XanthPrime
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Ted only takes his family to Cancun when a daughter needs an abortion.
 
Maud Dib
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

CCNP: Will this be finally be the time that Texas grid collapses again?
[a.pinatafarm.com image 522x556]


Ummm...48 degrees and light rain, so no.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
My current Texas weather problem is that I have pooling water in my yard and it's too wet to clear my French drains.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Total snow accumulations of up to 9 inches are possible, and wind gusts could reach up to 30 mph.


Those poor souls.


Right?  I call that "Monday"
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Maybe they should pray harder?
 
listernine
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Maybe the Gov of Texas can do something good, and send a few planeloads of snow to Arizona.
 
