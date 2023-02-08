 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CP24 Toronto)   Person rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being assaulted at Ajax place. According to Troyan sources, Hector's condition has since stabilized   (cp24.com) divider line
13
    More: Vintage, Metrolinx, Ajax GO Station, Injury, Durham Regional Police, Crown agency, Durham Region Transit, GO station, suspect information  
•       •       •

192 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Feb 2023 at 8:20 AM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
1971 Hudson & Landry - Ajax Liquor Store (mono 45)
Youtube kE9pn0O0Hb4
 
aRegularJoe_aRegularJob
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Lighten up, Francis.
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Stabed. That's the way I'm gonna go. Lucky
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Police looking for the suspect who is said to have an abrasive personality. Apparently he made a clean getaway.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Troyan?

/How does that even pass autocorrect?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I have a tough time reading The Iliad because of the antipathy between Agamemnon and Achilles....it's just so petty.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Olympus cos-play thread.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
He got cleaned like a tornado.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"Life-threatening injuries" and, yet, there somehow wasn't a scratch on him.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Chthonic Echoes: Troyan?

/How does that even pass autocorrect?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: "Life-threatening injuries" and, yet, there somehow wasn't a scratch on him.
[Fark user image image 300x444]


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Gillmartin
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I definitely would have used a Warriors reference...
 
TheraTx
‘’ 1 minute ago  
W
Fark user imageView Full Size
anted:
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.