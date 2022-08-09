 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Day 350 of WW3: Sunak says UK will start training Ukrainian pilots to fly NATO-standard jets. The UK will work with Ukraine and allies to coordinate collective support to meet Ukraine's defensive needs. It's your Wednesday Ukraine war discussion   (theguardian.com) divider line
46
    More: News, Government, Russia, Country, Question, Blog, Northern Ireland, Supreme court, United Kingdom  
•       •       •

143 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 08 Feb 2023 at 8:00 AM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



46 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good morning all. Before we dive into the overnight news, I'm hoping tracianne (queen of booms) has had a better day today. We're all thinking about you.

So anyway here's wonderwall the overnight news from the war press.

President Zelensky has landed in Britain today (more)

Watch live: President Zelensky arrives in the UK to meet with English Delegates and AFU troops training on the island.  (Sky News VIDEO)

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to announce an expanded training program for Ukrainian forces, including fighter pilots and marines, as well as the supply of long-range weapons to Kyiv, The Guardian reported. (POSTED ON TELEGRAM)

President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit the UK today to meet Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Ukrainian servicemen who've been training in the country, Sky News reported. This is his first visit to the UK since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
(POSTED TO TELEGRAM BY KYIV POST)

National Guard members down enemy Mi-24 near Bakhmut (more)

Border guards shoot down enemy MAVIC3 drone (more)

In Ukraine, 347 children considered missing due to Russian aggression (more)

British intelligence analyses situation in Dnipro delta, on Kinburn Spit (more)

Russians shell six communities in Donetsk region, residential buildings damaged (PHOTOS and more)

Putin is stalling and believes that Ukraine and the West will exhaust themselves before Russia, - Estonian intelligence. In its annual report, Estonia's Foreign Intelligence Service said Russian President Putin believes time is on his side as he has enough resources to fuel his war machine. (POSTED TO TELEGRAM BY UNITED 24 MEDIA)

UK Defense Ministry: Russia unlikely to attempt assault crossing of Dnipro River.

On the night of February 8, Russian projectiles hiat Central Park in the city of Kharkiv. (POSTED TO TELEGRAM BY KYIV POST)

ISW: Russia rushes to launch offensive in Donbas without sufficient combat power (more)

Ukraine's Drones and Artillery Ambushes vs. Kremlin Human Wave Assaults (more)

Ukrainian Dmytro Kotovskyi recreated the Hurricane and won the Ski Acrobatic World Cup. The 21-year-old athlete brilliantly performed the most difficult jump in history - a triple somersault with five screws "full-triple-full-full". This jump is called "Hurricane". That's what American Jeret Peterson, the vice-champion of the 2010 Olympics, called it... (POSTED TO TELEGRAM BY UNITED 24 MEDIA)

And that's it for now. Have a good day everyone.

Slavia Ukraini
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hm. Looks like we are overdue for another missile attack.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Zelenski just landed at Stansted Airport. Hasn't the poor man suffered enough?

/Just kidding. Its not a bad airport.
 
mederu
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Update from Ukraine | Ukrainian Plan for Summer 2023 is to take Crimea back
Youtube PgyuUuvTtWc

Yesterdays daily Denys
 
mederu
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
07 Feb: Ukrainians DEMOLISH RUSSIANS FROM THE HILLS | War in Ukraine Explained
Youtube yuHTPLgTtL4

Yesterdays Reporting from Ukraine
 
mederu
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Big Russian offensive is happening now | Earthquake of the century hits Turkey | Ukraine War Update
Youtube Bs7z9LYerF0

Yesterdays Artur
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for January 28 through February 3 and the welfare check ins (part 2). Had to split them due to the number of links in the update.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list (part 2) which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium or toraque's improved Russian press releases.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Artem's Daily:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G1Uwu6oHmxU

and stuff!!! ::

Fark user imageView Full Size

(reused but i like this pic a lot)

i.pinimg.comView Full Size


images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Zelenskyy addressing Parliament. After addressing the US congress.

I bet he'll wear his green shirt too. Like a badass. And speak in rough Ukrainian voice with thick accent that makes my wife moist between legs. No really. Does.

Has any other head of state addressed both parliament AND congress while his country was at war before?

CAN this man be any more bad ass? I dont think its possible.
 
MBooda
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Sunak?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Brb, fightin orcs.

SLAVA HEDGEKRAINE!
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: Zelenskyy addressing Parliament. After addressing the US congress.

I bet he'll wear his green shirt too. Like a badass. And speak in rough Ukrainian voice with thick accent that makes my wife moist between legs. No really. Does.

Has any other head of state addressed both parliament AND congress while his country was at war before?

CAN this man be any more bad ass? I dont think its possible.


I thought Churchill did but I could be wrong.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see the top of the (continued) post for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes' (in the "continued" post)). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff', (in the "continued" post)

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment before splitting it in two). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://old.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/


I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below). Or see Forbes' list at https://www.forbes.com/advisor/personal-finance/donate-relief-to-ukraine/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

A girl raising funds for drones for her brother's unit in Bakhmut: https://twitter.com/daryazorka/status/1607915420757159936

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua (new URL https://savelife.in.ua/en/ but breaks Fark's link checker)

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

The Vest Project (protective gear): https://thevestproject.com

Frontline Care, supplies for troops: https://eng.frontline-care.com

Protection of the Future: https://www.maibutnie.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org

Teaching / aiding troops? https://www.themozartgroup.com/


Humanitarian aid:

Generators for Ukraine (UK): https://www.generatorsforukraine.co.uk

Superhumans (medical rehab center in Ukraine, 501c3): https://www.superhumans.com

Medical supplies & humanitarian aid: https://unitedhelpukraine.org

Prosthetics: (US/Colorado) https://limbsforliberty.com

Training volunteer paramedics: https://www.hospitallers.life/needs-hospitallers

SMART Medical Aid: https://smartmedicalaid.org

Magnolia, searching for missing children: https://magnolia.org.ua/en/content/donate

Ukraine Trust Chain: https://www.ukrainetrustchain.org/donate

Clothing for wounded soldiers: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pHGe7F2yr

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Helping hospitals: https://donorbox.org/lievschreiber and https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Helping amputees (UK): https://www.limbcare.org

Teenager filling backpacks for refugee kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross (Ukraine chapter): https://redcross.org.ua/en/

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Help Ukrainians with disabilities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-disabled-ukrainians

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://goodbread.com.ua/en-be

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Art Without Borders (art auction, too): https://www.saveukraineculture.com/

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://uanimals.org/en/yak-dopomohty/https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDneprhttps://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donatehttps://breakingthechainsinternational.org

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Repair Together: https://taplink.cc/repairtogether
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Refugee assistance:

Lviv, Ukraine: https://femwork.org/en/support-us/
Halifax, Canada: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara, Canada: https://amdforhope.com/
New York, NY, US: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate

If you can read Ukrainian, more are listed at https://m.fark.com/comments/12688596/157897438


(Continued in another post because of link limits)
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

VisualiseThis: Father_Jack: Zelenskyy addressing Parliament. After addressing the US congress.

I bet he'll wear his green shirt too. Like a badass. And speak in rough Ukrainian voice with thick accent that makes my wife moist between legs. No really. Does.

Has any other head of state addressed both parliament AND congress while his country was at war before?

CAN this man be any more bad ass? I dont think its possible.

I thought Churchill did but I could be wrong.


Yeah I was going to mention this. During WWII he addressed both the Canadian Parliament, and US Congress.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the Palace of Westminster

It is expected that he will meet with King Charles III. pic.twitter.com/JDPXx6g1Um
- NEXTA (@nexta_tv) February 8, 2023
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

VisualiseThis: Father_Jack: Zelenskyy addressing Parliament. After addressing the US congress.

I bet he'll wear his green shirt too. Like a badass. And speak in rough Ukrainian voice with thick accent that makes my wife moist between legs. No really. Does.

Has any other head of state addressed both parliament AND congress while his country was at war before?

CAN this man be any more bad ass? I dont think its possible.

I thought Churchill did but I could be wrong.


yeah but he got one of those for free...
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


sniperhedgie ready 4 putin.

/SLAVA HEDGEKRAINE
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
NEXTA
@nexta_tv
·
1h
An earthquake in #Turkey killed 8,574 people, injured 49,133 and collapsed 6,444 buildings, #Erdogan said.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Public Call Box: VisualiseThis: Father_Jack: Zelenskyy addressing Parliament. After addressing the US congress.

I bet he'll wear his green shirt too. Like a badass. And speak in rough Ukrainian voice with thick accent that makes my wife moist between legs. No really. Does.

Has any other head of state addressed both parliament AND congress while his country was at war before?

CAN this man be any more bad ass? I dont think its possible.

I thought Churchill did but I could be wrong.

Yeah I was going to mention this. During WWII he addressed both the Canadian Parliament, and US Congress.



yeah thats good. i suppose he didnt have time to speak to the french before...umm... he would no longer have been invited. and i some how doubt he'd've taken the germans up on any offer to speak to them...
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links (continued)

If you know any Ukrainians in need:

Give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know).

The resistance newspaper for people in occupied areas: https://sprotyv.mod.gov.ua/portfolio/newspaper/

For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.

Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .

To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .

Female warriors needing uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .

Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian

Free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures


Other notes & ways to help:

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/. Some employers may even be able to set up an automatic donation.

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

Many charities list how to donate through bank transfers.  This may cost a couple of dollars depending on your bank, but keeps them from losing significant fees to credit card companies.

If you want to fund Ukrainian reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/.  Or fund russian language news sites that have been banned in russia: https://support.meduza.io/enhttps://holod.media/en/donate/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Volunteer Match ( https://www.volunteermatch.org/search?v=true&k=Ukraine&onloc=false ), Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you have quilts: https://hellocottons.com/

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.orghttps://klopotenko.com/en ;https://www.valyastasteofhome.com/12-authentic-ukrainian-recipes/https://www.bbc.co.uk/food/chefs/olia_hercules

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825 or https://www.enginprogram.org

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com. (There are also phone apps like Zrada that can scan UPC codes and tell you)

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (maybe for White Day if someone gives you a Valentines gift?):

Restored watches: https://trulesorub.com
Shirts, candy, and such (UK): https://agiftfromukraine.com/shop/
Art made from salvaged war bits: https://auctions.ukraineaidops.org/victory-gallery-online-store/Campaign/Details
Keychains from destroyed aircraft: https://www.dronesforukraine.fund
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Reporting From Ukraine's online store: https://uasupporter.com/collections
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Shirts and such (Germany): https://www.seedshirt.de/shop/ukraineaidops.org
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: Frogwares; SarniGames ; nightcatstudios ; Best Way ; N-Game Studios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.  (Until Feb 20, as they've canceled it)

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
Px6S.  For those digging through the russian news feeds: https://www.bellingcat.com/resources/2022/11/23/how-to-maintain-mental-hygiene-as-an-open-source-researcher/
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
In #Chuvashia, the mother and the widow of a deceased #Russian occupier received 6 million each.

This was not enough for the widow. Now both women are arguing in the district court about the division of the deceased's property. The price of the question is a car. pic.twitter.com/2su6qQNQQb
- NEXTA (@nexta_tv) February 8, 2023
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Is it the first time that Zelenskyy leaves Ukraine since the start of the war?
 
Bob Able [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Hey folks, hope everyone's well

here's a daytrip for the doodlers

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Zelenskyy speaking to parliament at the moment
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The #Sakurajima volcano erupted on Kyushu Island in #Japan. pic.twitter.com/rn4sFgk7kM
- NEXTA (@nexta_tv) February 8, 2023

different sort of boom....lava is scary but pretty
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

talkertopc: Is it the first time that Zelenskyy leaves Ukraine since the start of the war?


2nd...came to US
 
danny_kay [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Tracianne: Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the Palace of Westminster

It is expected that he will meet with King Charles III. pic.twitter.com/JDPXx6g1Um
- NEXTA (@nexta_tv) February 8, 2023


AKA Gnarly Charlie.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
danceswithcrows [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
As usual, some of the images from yesterday's thread are now up on the latest page of the memes collection.  Special equipment, hunting season, a survivor makes camouflage suits, what if people were not polite but real, falcons vs. drones, Wagner getting pwn3d, Makiivka railway sabotage, artillery shells in Scranton, get in loser, we're going losing, and ponies in bomb shelters are all in there.
 
Kalahari Kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Tracianne: In #Chuvashia, the mother and the widow of a deceased #Russian occupier received 6 million each.

This was not enough for the widow. Now both women are arguing in the district court about the division of the deceased's property. The price of the question is a car. pic.twitter.com/2su6qQNQQb
- NEXTA (@nexta_tv) February 8, 2023


Was that amount in Orc Rubles or $? Maybe not $........
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

VisualiseThis: Father_Jack: Zelenskyy addressing Parliament. After addressing the US congress.

I bet he'll wear his green shirt too. Like a badass. And speak in rough Ukrainian voice with thick accent that makes my wife moist between legs. No really. Does.

Has any other head of state addressed both parliament AND congress while his country was at war before?

CAN this man be any more bad ass? I dont think its possible.

I thought Churchill did but I could be wrong.


Churchill seems to have done it in person, based on Wikipedia saying he wrote the speech in the White House. Oddly, it's described as a radio address but it was in person. You are correct. He was the second visiting head of government to ever do this.

It would have been hard for heads of government in times of war to do this before the advent of the telephone.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This is what we're fighting for.

📹: mee_mishka_4e/TikTok pic.twitter.com/iNHi1nZ9mf
- Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) February 7, 2023
 
mederu
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

talkertopc: Is it the first time that Zelenskyy leaves Ukraine since the start of the war?


Nope.

Watch President Zelenskyy's Full Address To Congress
Youtube XGg7Ss1x7wA
 
Bob Able [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

talkertopc: Is it the first time that Zelenskyy leaves Ukraine since the start of the war?


second, he went to the USA
 
Esion Modnar
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: Zelenskyy addressing Parliament. After addressing the US congress.

I bet he'll wear his green shirt too. Like a badass. And speak in rough Ukrainian voice with thick accent that makes my wife moist between legs. No really. Does.

Has any other head of state addressed both parliament AND congress while his country was at war before?

CAN this man be any more bad ass? I dont think its possible.


Chuck Norris? Pffft. Step aside.
 
mederu
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: Zelenskyy addressing Parliament. After addressing the US congress.

I bet he'll wear his green shirt too. Like a badass. And speak in rough Ukrainian voice with thick accent that makes my wife moist between legs. No really. Does.

Has any other head of state addressed both parliament AND congress while his country was at war before?

CAN this man be any more bad ass? I dont think its possible.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Ukrainian strike on a Russian vehicle utilizing an M982 Excalibur 155mm extended-range guided artillery shell. pic.twitter.com/0utqDo9NXS
- OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) February 8, 2023

boom
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
#Ukraine: A Russian self-propelled howitzer (appears to be a 2S1 Gvozdika) and D-20 152mm towed howitzer were destroyed by the Ukrainian 45th Artillery Brigade using M982 Excalibur guided projectiles near Soledar, #Donetsk Oblast. pic.twitter.com/JbhF0yKet3
- 🇺🇦 Ukraine Weapons Tracker (@UAWeapons) February 8, 2023

boom
 
korteks
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Tracianne: Ukrainian strike on a Russian vehicle utilizing an M982 Excalibur 155mm extended-range guided artillery shell. pic.twitter.com/0utqDo9NXS
- OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) February 8, 2023

boom


Nice, Excalibur ER. I hope next is HIMARS ETOPS
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Public Call Box: Tracianne: Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the Palace of Westminster

It is expected that he will meet with King Charles III. pic.twitter.com/JDPXx6g1Um
- NEXTA (@nexta_tv) February 8, 2023

AKA Gnarly Charlie.

[Fark user image 850x492]


Ahem that's By the Grace of God, of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and of His other Realms and Territories King, Head of the Commonwealth, Defender of the Faith, His Majesty, Gnarly Charlie the Third.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
No, the U.S. and Its Allies Did Not Blow Up a Ukraine Peace Deal

Twitter contrarians-given the spotlight by Elon Musk-distort an interview by Israel's ex-PM.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

RobSeace: No, the U.S. and Its Allies Did Not Blow Up a Ukraine Peace Deal

Twitter contrarians-given the spotlight by Elon Musk-distort an interview by Israel's ex-PM.


I haaaaaaaaaate the fact he's CEO of Starlink.
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Public Call Box: Tracianne: Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the Palace of Westminster

It is expected that he will meet with King Charles III. pic.twitter.com/JDPXx6g1Um
- NEXTA (@nexta_tv) February 8, 2023

AKA Gnarly Charlie.

[Fark user image 850x492]

Ahem that's By the Grace of God, of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and of His other Realms and Territories King, Head of the Commonwealth, Defender of the Faith, His Majesty, Gnarly Charlie the Third.


Mitchell and Webb Roughing it in England
Youtube ziAk9TXjkFM
 
misanthroptimist57
‘’ less than a minute ago  

andrewagill: I haaaaaaaaaate the fact he's CEO of Starlink.


...anything bigger than a small town stamp club.
 
Displayed 46 of 46 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.