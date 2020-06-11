 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   The Church of England may stop referring to God as "he" and use gender-neutral terms instead. Alanis Morissette still unimpressed   (theguardian.com) divider line
48
    More: Interesting, Church of England, Gender, God, England, Christian, Jesus, Lord's Prayer, Male  
•       •       •

173 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Feb 2023 at 8:05 AM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



48 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Still waiting for some changes too.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
thumb.spokesman.comView Full Size


Sees what Smitty did there
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Muslims have been using a gender neutral name the whole time! Allah has no gender nor other attributes to us, yet we use "he" just because it's easier.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Oooh, this will go up the asses of RWNJs, sideways. I give it my full support on that basis alone.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I think it's weird and counterintuitive to have a gendered god, but the manual is pretty specific that the christian god is male.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If God is omnipotent, God is also Omnisexual.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Her noodly appendage" just doesn't sound right.
 
TWX
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: If God is omnipotent, God is also Omnisexual.


I thought that was Zeus.  I mean, figuring the maiden had a swan fetish...
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Old religious tent revival joke ... punch line: "First of all, she's black."
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: If God is omnipotent, God is also Omnisexual.


Probably omnivorous too.
 
loki see loki do
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
They gonna revise the Lord's Prayer?
Our Parent, who art in Hebben,
Allah be thy name.
 
AnotherDeadBard [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Why does god need a spaceship penis?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Sexuality implies a female deity and you can't have that. Can you?

/CoE does believe that Jesus is part of God though and it did take a gender on Earth according to their dogma.
 
anuran
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: I think it's weird and counterintuitive to have a gendered god, but the manual is pretty specific that the christian god is male.


Depends which god. Priapus is pretty clearly male. Laksmi is female. Adonai not so much
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: If God is omnipotent, God is also Omnisexual.


You forgot "omniscient", so I guess we can lay off all that praying, too.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: I think it's weird and counterintuitive to have a gendered god, but the manual is pretty specific that the christian god is male.


...the manual written exclusively by males? I'd like a second opinion, please.
 
virgo47 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
English already has a gender neutral pronoun - "it", but is somehow considered disrespectful or something and all this other bullshiat isn't.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Flowery Twats: HotWingConspiracy: I think it's weird and counterintuitive to have a gendered god, but the manual is pretty specific that the christian god is male.

...the manual written exclusively by males? I'd like a second opinion, please.


They believe it's the direct word of god. Nobody can stop you from writing your own bible though, lots of people have done it.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Farkie does not check out?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
luddite v2.0
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
How aboot you refer to your majik cloud person however you want and leave the rest of us out of it
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Flowery Twats: HotWingConspiracy: I think it's weird and counterintuitive to have a gendered god, but the manual is pretty specific that the christian god is male.

...the manual written exclusively by males? I'd like a second opinion, please.

They believe it's the direct word of god. Nobody can stop you from writing your own bible though, lots of people have done it.


Well, maybe once it was, but it's been translated and rearranged quite a few times. To say nothing of the editing. But logic and facts have no place in religion. Thankfully, it's a free country, and they can believe anything they want, as long as they don't try to prevent others from doing the same thing.
 
Bukharin
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Still waiting for some changes too.

[Fark user image 850x351]


How Adam got Eve...

media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
She thinks this is ironic, like rain on your wedding day.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The same questions have been kicking around the Episcopal Church in the US for the last several years. The issue isn't ripe enough to make a decision. But I expect this will be the next screaming match from the more conservative branches of the denomination.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

luddite v2.0: How aboot you refer to your majik cloud person however you want and leave the rest of us out of it


And yet here you are going out of your way to comment on it.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Flowery Twats: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: If God is omnipotent, God is also Omnisexual.

You forgot "omniscient", so I guess we can lay off all that praying, too.


Of course I forgot omniscient, I'm not omniscient!
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: I think it's weird and counterintuitive to have a gendered god, but the manual is pretty specific that the christian god is male.


Yep, I also regularly read Oglaf.  He's also circumcised, and he is really homophobic.
 
Hermione_Granger
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Muslims have been using a gender neutral name the whole time! Allah has no gender nor other attributes to us, yet we use "he" just because it's easier.


That is just complete and utter bullshiat. They use HE because they believe God is male. And the way all religions, including Islam, regards women only reinforces that fact.

All religions suck giant donkey dicks when it comes to women. There is no way you will ever convince me that any man truly believes God is genderless. There's no way religion could do to women what it has done if a vast majority of men weren't power mad assholes using a male God as an excuse for their tyranny
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

AnotherDeadBard: Why does god need a spaceship penis?


Ask Zeus what he did with his.
 
Smurfnazi420 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm not practicing.
When I was (born Jewish, raised protestant), I never actually thought of God as a "he".
God is.....God.
Not "he".
Not "she"
Just God.
 
Bondith
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Farkie does not check out?

[Fark user image 850x123]


Jews score pretty high on Knowing Stuff About Other Religions tests.

/along with Jesuits, atheists and...Mormons?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Muslims have been using a gender neutral name the whole time! Allah has no gender nor other attributes to us, yet we use "he" just because it's easier.


a 15 second review of the quran contradicts your statement.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Hermione_Granger: DarkSoulNoHope: Muslims have been using a gender neutral name the whole time! Allah has no gender nor other attributes to us, yet we use "he" just because it's easier.

That is just complete and utter bullshiat. They use HE because they believe God is male. And the way all religions, including Islam, regards women only reinforces that fact.

All religions suck giant donkey dicks when it comes to women. There is no way you will ever convince me that any man truly believes God is genderless. There's no way religion could do to women what it has done if a vast majority of men weren't power mad assholes using a male God as an excuse for their tyranny


Most of the Eastern religious totems are depicted as male as well. Somewhere in our lizard brains, authority of all kinds is perceived to be a mile trait.
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The Anglicans talk a big game, but guess what their stance is on same sex marriage?

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/jan/18/church-of-england-bishops-refuse-to-back-gay-marriage

There are pockets of sane Anglicans, like my local parish in Canada, but there are also like 3 of 4 splinter groups that are varying levels of crazy (and some Anglicans who just said "fark it" and became Catholic......but the priests can still be married. It's super weird.).

Anyway, marriage isn't a sacrament in Anglicanism like it is in Catholicism, so I don't really get the big deal. Though I also don't get the big deal in Catholicism. They don't allow divorce, but you can have some bishops check and see if your marriage was REALLY Catholic and give you an annulment......which is NOT a divorce. NOT.

There are also a few translations of the Bible that use gender neutral terms where appropriate, replacing the use of "man" in the sense of "humanity", that sort of thing. I can't remember what gender God is in the Hebrew, but in Islam "Allah" is actually a gender neutral term - in a language with a masculine and feminine grammatical gender, that word is a special case. So take that as you will.

And don't get me started on Christ as Sophia.......
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

elaw: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: If God is omnipotent, God is also Omnisexual.

Probably omnivorous too.


Somebody didn't read their Old Testament.  I Am is a straight up carnivore.  Just ask Cain.
 
thenewflesh
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Flowery Twats: HotWingConspiracy: I think it's weird and counterintuitive to have a gendered god, but the manual is pretty specific that the christian god is male.

...the manual written exclusively by males? I'd like a second opinion, please.

They believe it's the direct word of god. Nobody can stop you from writing your own bible though, lots of people have done it.


The people who think it's the "direct word of God" are reading an edited version translated away from its original language, and won't address the inherent contradictions within the text. I don't believe I care too much what they think about which gender 1/3 of the grouping of entities is, and support the idea that a church that predates most of those sects is re-examining it.
 
TFerWannaBe
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Gender is only important if there's more than one of you.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
We capitalize God's pronouns, subby.  If there were ever a time in history to get that right, it's now.

/Now you f*cked up
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

TWX: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: If God is omnipotent, God is also Omnisexual.

I thought that was Zeus.  I mean, figuring the maiden had a swan fetish...


Or she was into golden showers.

/What?!
//It's a perfectly cromulent myth!
///Look it up!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: If God is omnipotent, God is also Omnisexual.


It just hit him that this means God is Slaneesh.
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
..."And on the Eighth Day, God grew lonely, so He They divided Himself Themself into myriad equal parts, so that He They might have Friends."
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It's too late for me.  I already converted to The Satanic Temple.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Meh...how do you refer to your phone? "It" is appropriate. When referring to a tornado, "it" is appropriate. When referring to a song, "it" is appropriate. Therefore, when referring to an ephemeral idea (like "God", zeitgeist, ennui, "the Force," etc.), "it" is appropriate.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

TheMysteriousStranger: Sexuality implies a female deity and you can't have that. Can you?


Not anymore anyway.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

functionisalwaystaken: Somebody didn't read their Old Testament.  I Am is a straight up carnivore.  Just ask Cain.


If I remember correctly, Jewish tradition -- a midrash or something from then Talmud? -- teaches that people were herbivores before the Flood. But others might know more than I.

The (terrible!) movie Noah (2014) hinted at it, I believe. Russell Crowe's family were herbivores or vegans or something, and the evil band of men who attacked them ate meat. Or something like that.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Do the Easter Bunny next.
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 1 minute ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: DarkSoulNoHope: Muslims have been using a gender neutral name the whole time! Allah has no gender nor other attributes to us, yet we use "he" just because it's easier.

a 15 second review of the quran contradicts your statement.


Were you reading it in English, by any chance?

Arabic grammar is......different.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 minute ago  
🎵Tell me all your thoughts on God
'Cause I'd really like to meet her
And ask her why we're who we are
Tell me all your thoughts on God
'Cause I'm on my way to see her
So tell me am I very far,
Am I very far now?🎵
 
Displayed 48 of 48 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.