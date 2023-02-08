 Skip to content
(CP24 Toronto)
frankb00th
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unlocked controls. Exactly as I thought.
Gross negligence. They were probably told to "hurry it up" by management.
 
adamatari
‘’ 1 hour ago  

frankb00th: Unlocked controls. Exactly as I thought.
Gross negligence. They were probably told to "hurry it up" by management.


Yup. All machines must be powered down and locked out before cleaning... somehow it seems owners of dough mixers in particular are negligent about this, because I SWEAR I've heard this story at least a couple times before.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of the bakery's employees was inside the gated zone to clean the mixer at the time, while another worker was at the control panel outside the zone, the release reads. The second worker - contrary to safety procedures - closed the safety gates and reset the system.

The province says the employee cleaning the dough chunker asked their coworker to turn the machine on momentarily in order to rotate the uncleaned portions of the machine parts, so they could clean it.

Consequently, the worker cleaning the dough chunker was seriously injured by the rotating blades.

Rattrap007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah Lock Out Tag Out every time people. And keep the key on your person.
 
bigfatbuddhist
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
There are several types of flour for making bread: Bread flour, if you want a tight gluten structure; all purpose flour, if you want a cakier texture; and, whole wheat, if you don't want anyone to actually eat the bread.  If your recipe makes two loaves, it is customary to bring the second loaf out to your family only after scarfing down the first loaf in the kitchen like a starving dog.  To determine if your bread is done, take it from the oven, hold the loaf upside down and tap it with your forefinger. If you burn your other hand holding it, it is probably done.

Before putting them in the oven, take a razor and cut the tops of your loaves. They know why.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

bigfatbuddhist: There are several types of flour for making bread: Bread flour, if you want a tight gluten structure; all purpose flour, if you want a cakier texture; and, whole wheat, if you don't want anyone to actually eat the bread.  If your recipe makes two loaves, it is customary to bring the second loaf out to your family only after scarfing down the first loaf in the kitchen like a starving dog.  To determine if your bread is done, take it from the oven, hold the loaf upside down and tap it with your forefinger. If you burn your other hand holding it, it is probably done.

Before putting them in the oven, take a razor and cut the tops of your loaves. They know why.


You forgot lava type
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
dough chunker

Ok, that's just mean.
 
karlandtanya
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I've seen guys sitting behind a locked safety gate pulling material past a dead zone in a machine while high speed robotic lifters zoom up and down just a few feet behind. Lifters that are fast and powerful enough to kill or seriously injure you.  They know where the lifters are and they don't go in that part of the fenced off area.

Telling somebody about it does no good; management already knows.  I am told it's a cultural thing.  in the country where the owner is from, you never stop production if a machine is down.  you just put somebody there to help the process along until the shift is over and then they fix it.

All this goes on in a new facility in the USA right now.
 
Trik
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
And this kiddies is why you unplug or throw the breakers on industrial machinery before attempting to service it.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: One of the bakery's employees was inside the gated zone to clean the mixer at the time, while another worker was at the control panel outside the zone, the release reads. The second worker - contrary to safety procedures - closed the safety gates and reset the system.

The province says the employee cleaning the dough chunker asked their coworker to turn the machine on momentarily in order to rotate the uncleaned portions of the machine parts, so they could clean it.

Consequently, the worker cleaning the dough chunker was seriously injured by the rotating blades.

[Fark user image image 425x318]


That behavior probably means they've done that before, without a serious injury. Probably several times. That doesn't mean it's "safe." Lots of things seem reasonable until something goes to sh*t.
 
