(CTV News)   Canadian COVID denier mixes up his own vaccine cocktail. Should have used a little less fentanyl   (bc.ctvnews.ca) divider line
20
Pert
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
And nothing of value was lost...
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Coroner Damian Balam's report into the death says Parhar was found lying on the floor with drug paraphernalia including a syringe, a glass pipe and a burnt spoon nearby.

Was he trying to shoot it and smoke it or was he doing an ad hoc speedball with a hit of crack?
 
replacementcool
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: And nothing of value was lost...


came here to say this.

And additionally LOL.
 
jackandwater
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Gawd what an a-hole.  Darwin wins.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: And nothing of value was lost...


Fark user imageView Full Size


Absolutely. This asshole will not be missed.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: And nothing of value was lost...


Hey, that fentanyl was worth a few dollars.
 
Bslim
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Balam's report says Parhar had ethanol, cocaine and fentanyl in his system at the time of death
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: RoyFokker'sGhost: And nothing of value was lost...

Hey, that fentanyl was worth a few dollars.


The value of the fentanyl depreciated after contact with the anti-vaxxer. Like comic books. One thumbprinton the cover and you can kiss that 9.9 grade good-bye.
 
NakedApe
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
As the flat earthers say, he went over the edge.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Let he who hasn't tried to treat an illness with spoon cooked intravenous drugs from an unregulated seller cast the first meme.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Parhar, an anti-vaccine and flat Earth conspiracy theorist...

What a maroon.
 
Spiritual Pagan [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: And nothing of value was lost...


Words taken right out of my mouth
 
freitasm
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
No vaccine injected because it's "dangerous". Fentanyl still OK.

Right.
 
Spiritual Pagan [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: Let he who hasn't tried to treat an illness with spoon cooked intravenous drugs from an unregulated seller cast the first meme.


I did. But it was the 90s.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

freitasm: No vaccine injected because it's "dangerous". Fentanyl still OK.

Right.


Look, if anti-vaxxers were capable of rational thought,we wouldn't be i this mess...
 
CasperImproved
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Why was this posting tagged as sick, rather than funny?

I laugh at people that that put themselves in the category of "I'm a proud member of the Darwin list".
 
groppet
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Now the rest of them
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Lets's be forgiving and say something nice about him. He took some cocaine and fentanyl off the streets where it could have hurt someone who wasn't a COVID denier.

That's all I can think of.....
 
