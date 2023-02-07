 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   The annual list of the top-50 worst places to live in England is out. It's Grimsby up north, and this list is only possible because they've excluded Scotland entirely   (ilivehere.co.uk) divider line
ManThatHurts [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Scotland isn't England...sooo...
 
snowjack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I was gonna submit this list of the top-50 whiskies of the year, but then I noticed it excluded vodak entirely.
 
Ostman
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Well yeah, if it's a top 50 in England they wouldn't include Scotland. You might also notice they didn't include places in Nepal or Mali in this list.

If it was a top 50 in the UK, or Britain, then Scotland being excluded would be noteworthy.
 
Dischorran [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The 11th worst place to live:

"I should mention Castlefield. The place itself is full of ****, with litter everywhere. Castlefield is known as a White no go area. Somebody I know was mugged on the bus in Castlefield in broad daylight. It is an asian and Pakistani community and the youths did seem to give a warm welcome to a white face."

Yikes.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Scotland is shiate.

/it was colonized by wankers
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
 I dont see Hull, and i am not watching the video.  So there.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Excellent trolling putting Henley-on-Thames high up in the list.   That's the equivalent of adding Beverley Hills or Montecito into a "worst US places to live".

/once dated an Norwegian au pair who lived in Henley.  There were so many au pairs floating around there...I met a bunch of her au pair friends from other European locales.  What a laughably wealthy town...good times though.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: I dont see Hull, and i am not watching the video.  So there.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ManThatHurts: Scotland isn't England...sooo...


And England isn't Scottish, so is therefore crap.
 
