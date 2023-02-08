 Skip to content
(ABC News)   One of the officers that murdered Tyre Nichols texted pictures of him to his friends   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Cowards like to gloat over unearned victories.

ACAB
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Revenge killing.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
LAW AND ORDER!
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
He admitted to sharing a photo in a text message with.......and a "female acquaintance"

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

NathanAllen: Revenge killing.


sentencing enhancement
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Absolutely f*cking disgusting.
It should be considered at sentencing.
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
charged? what have they been charged with?
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Probably sent it to the Police Union as part of a contest.
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Black_Lazerus: charged? what have they been charged with?


second degree murder, for killing in the line of duty. yet john crawford the 3rd, still waiting
 
kbronsito
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That seems pretty bad on the cop's part. But do we know if Tyre Nichols ever smoked pot in high school?
 
I should be in the kitchen
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Wonder if the "female acquaintance" was the ex who Tyre was rumored to be  sleeping with...

Pure speculation of course, but I'm on Fark.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Every time I think this story can't give me a poorer opinion of humanity, another detail is released
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
As expected these pigs were PROUD of what they did.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

I should be in the kitchen: Wonder if the "female acquaintance" was the ex who Tyre was rumored to be  sleeping with...

Pure speculation of course, but I'm on Fark.



It seems plausible.

I once knew a woman married to a cop. If I saw her somewhere, like the grocery store she could never talk long. I finally asked her why and she admitted if her cop husband thought she was out "too long" he would get jealous and scream at her and threaten her. We could only talk if I walked with her while she shopped. We could never walk out together because her husband or one of his pig buddies might see us.

We started to meet to shop once and a while. She needed someone to talk to. Eventually I started bringing up divorce and the fact that she was a victim of abuse. Last time I talked to her (before I moved) she was still too scared to try to get away from him for fear he would seek revenge and his cop buddies would help.
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
There was an early rumor that these guys were a goon squad acting under color of law, and they were going to get caught because they photographed each of their enforcement actions for proof to whoever they were actually loyal to.

We'll see if that stays a rumor, this article is just an interesting tidbit.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Wow.  That's some sociopathic shiat right there.
 
jso2897
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ISmartAllMyOwnPosts: There was an early rumor that these guys were a goon squad acting under color of law, and they were going to get caught because they photographed each of their enforcement actions for proof to whoever they were actually loyal to.


Yes - I'm sure they were just a few "bad apples'. Totally unrepresentative of the profession.
 
FarkKnuckleDos
‘’ 1 minute ago  
And the 3 PD employees he sent them too better have reported immediately or they need to be fired as well. Unbelievable where we have gotten as a collective group.
 
buster_v
‘’ 1 minute ago  
They all new they were being recorded.  They WANTED to be recorded.  They WANTED everyone to see what they had done.
 
