 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   US Navy releases first images of Chinese 'spy' balloon recovery, and we all immediately know they're fake as they don't have any photographs of Hunter Biden's laptop   (aljazeera.com) divider line
21
    More: Misc, Atlantic Ocean, United States, Taiwan, United States Navy, China, The Pentagon, Joe Biden, United States Senate  
•       •       •

956 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Feb 2023 at 7:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shows what you know. The sensor/photography equipment needed to be the size of two school buses to capture Hunter B's cock.

What do you mean, "Resize image"?
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really don't understand what game China is playing when they officially complain that the US downed something that was illegally in US airspace.  Nor does it seem particularly wise to continue to claim it was a meteorological instrumentation package drifting on the wind when it had been observed to have some navigation capability and China never informed the US of the balloon prior to it being spotted... and the US is almost certainly going to recover enough hardware to determine what the balloon's general capabilities were.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody is going to have fun going through that wreckage...

Not sure what China's game is here. They now know the party's over, at least in the US. As far as balloon observation is concerned, it's open season...
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think it was just to see how we would react
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unsung_Hero: I really don't understand what game China is playing when they officially complain that the US downed something that was illegally in US airspace.  Nor does it seem particularly wise to continue to claim it was a meteorological instrumentation package drifting on the wind when it had been observed to have some navigation capability and China never informed the US of the balloon prior to it being spotted... and the US is almost certainly going to recover enough hardware to determine what the balloon's general capabilities were.


It's the naturally occurring stupidity of dictatorships and fascist governments. They get so used to everyone in their own country being too afraid to question anything they say, they forget how to convincingly lie to anyone outside their country, and throw little tantrums when the rest of the world calls them on their childish bullshiat excuses.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/ Got nuthin'
 
YixilTesiphon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EdgeRunner: Unsung_Hero: I really don't understand what game China is playing when they officially complain that the US downed something that was illegally in US airspace.  Nor does it seem particularly wise to continue to claim it was a meteorological instrumentation package drifting on the wind when it had been observed to have some navigation capability and China never informed the US of the balloon prior to it being spotted... and the US is almost certainly going to recover enough hardware to determine what the balloon's general capabilities were.

It's the naturally occurring stupidity of dictatorships and fascist governments. They get so used to everyone in their own country being too afraid to question anything they say, they forget how to convincingly lie to anyone outside their country, and throw little tantrums when the rest of the world calls them on their childish bullshiat excuses.


You can see this in a small way when arguing with Chinese trolls in the Internet. They can't imagine things they believe to be true aren't, and start arguing about the definition of words. One claimed it was ridiculous that any country would have a monument to a bad thing they did and shut up after I linked to the Kent State memorial.

Talking to people from China in real life is quite different, but those aren't the people the PRC pays to flood the zone with bullshiat online.
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
what if , study it out.. .the balloon was the chinese trying to return hunter biden's laptop. like some type of amazon drone.

let me stop before that becomes a talking point.
 
starlost
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
You think you know but i know i know.
Now China is working with us to hide the truth.
alien-star.orgView Full Size
 
Andy Andy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
We joke, but it would be the ultimate troll if they had loaded it with Hunter pics knowing it would be shot down and analyzed.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I don't get what the big deal is, we're just going to want to blow up another Chinese spy balloon in a week or two.
 
Will Roger's Lariat
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: I really don't understand what game China is playing when they officially complain that the US downed something that was illegally in US airspace.  Nor does it seem particularly wise to continue to claim it was a meteorological instrumentation package drifting on the wind when it had been observed to have some navigation capability and China never informed the US of the balloon prior to it being spotted... and the US is almost certainly going to recover enough hardware to determine what the balloon's general capabilities were.


It feels weirdly like the KGB/Bannon playbook. Accuse. Accuse. Accuse.

The game seems to be: Create the alternate truth, hard. Commit to it. The truth sucks anyway.

Gaslighting is cheap. It costs only your reputation with your enemies--so ::shrug::. And it gives your coward-friends 'official' cover.
Coward-friends who use your obvious lies as cover for their support of you reveal themselves as your friends, and they further cement their commitment to your backside every time they publicly gobble your bs.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Flowery Twats: Somebody is going to have fun going through that wreckage...

Not sure what China's game is here. They now know the party's over, at least in the US. As far as balloon observation is concerned, it's open season...


What do you mean they know?  There are other balloons heading here as we speak, and the government knows it.  This wasn't an "Oops!"
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: I really don't understand what game China is playing when they officially complain that the US downed something that was illegally in US airspace.  Nor does it seem particularly wise to continue to claim it was a meteorological instrumentation package drifting on the wind when it had been observed to have some navigation capability and China never informed the US of the balloon prior to it being spotted... and the US is almost certainly going to recover enough hardware to determine what the balloon's general capabilities were.


Arrogance.
"We do what we want. How dare you interfere with that?"
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: I really don't understand what game China is playing when they officially complain that the US downed something that was illegally in US airspace.  Nor does it seem particularly wise to continue to claim it was a meteorological instrumentation package drifting on the wind when it had been observed to have some navigation capability and China never informed the US of the balloon prior to it being spotted... and the US is almost certainly going to recover enough hardware to determine what the balloon's general capabilities were.


Balloons do not have navigation abilities.  The thought itself is risible.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hunter Biden's Laptop
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm in Rudy's guest bathroom, sandwiched between two issues of Redbook from 1992.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
YixilTesiphon:
You can see this in a small way when arguing with Chinese trolls in the Internet. They can't imagine things they believe to be true aren't, and start arguing about the definition of words. One claimed it was ridiculous that any country would have a monument to a bad thing they did and shut up after I linked to the Kent State memorial.

Not to mention every Confederate statue and memorial out there.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Unsung_Hero: I really don't understand what game China is playing when they officially complain that the US downed something that was illegally in US airspace.  Nor does it seem particularly wise to continue to claim it was a meteorological instrumentation package drifting on the wind when it had been observed to have some navigation capability and China never informed the US of the balloon prior to it being spotted... and the US is almost certainly going to recover enough hardware to determine what the balloon's general capabilities were.

Balloons do not have navigation abilities.  The thought itself is risible.


"We saw it do that. It loitered over certain sites. It went left, right. We saw it maneuver inside the jet stream. That's how it was operating," the official said, adding that the craft had propellers and rudders.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
argylez
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Unsung_Hero: I really don't understand what game China is playing when they officially complain that the US downed something that was illegally in US airspace.  Nor does it seem particularly wise to continue to claim it was a meteorological instrumentation package drifting on the wind when it had been observed to have some navigation capability and China never informed the US of the balloon prior to it being spotted... and the US is almost certainly going to recover enough hardware to determine what the balloon's general capabilities were.


Balloons do not have navigation abilities.  The thought itself is risible.


"Although China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs quickly claimed that the object is merely a civilian weather observatory blown off course, later on Friday, the Pentagon press secretary, Air Force Brigadier General Patrick Ryder, held a press briefing where he stated, "We know that it's a surveillance balloon.... We know this is a Chinese balloon and that it has the ability to maneuver."

https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/chinese-spy-balloon-has-unexpected-maneuverability/
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Hunter Biden's Laptop: I'm in Rudy's guest bathroom, sandwiched between two issues of Redbook from 1992.


Yeah?  Well, go wash off all of the fentanyl.  Nobody's getting near you until that happens.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.