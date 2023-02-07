 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   Nazis of Poland, Putin's attack dog says its your turn in the barrel next   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
10
    More: Unlikely  
•       •       •

143 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Feb 2023 at 2:35 AM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Attacking a NATO country means the gloves come off and Russia will cease to exist as a country shortly thereafter.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"The special [military] operation will be over before the end of this year. "

I also think this is likely. We probably disagree about what that looks like, though.
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"...European countries will admit they have been wrong, the West will fall to its knees, and, as usual, European countries will have to cooperate with the Russian Federation in all spheres,"

JFC, dude, stick to key bumps.  If you must do lines, make them as thin as John Waters' moustache not as thick as Andre the Giant's thumbs.  Though I suppose someone being in charge of Chechnya during Putin's folly, you'd better project power or get fitted for your funeral shroud.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

LordBeavis: "...European countries will admit they have been wrong, the West will fall to its knees, and, as usual, European countries will have to cooperate with the Russian Federation in all spheres,"

JFC, dude, stick to key bumps.  If you must do lines, make them as thin as John Waters' moustache not as thick as Andre the Giant's thumbs.  Though I suppose someone being in charge of Chechnya during Putin's folly, you'd better project power or get fitted for your funeral shroud.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pleasebelieve [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
And then he challenged LeBron James to a dunk contest
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Not a repeat?

Brief History of Poland
Youtube -UL8MCgwTlk
 
John Hopoate
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Why does Kadyrov want to invade Poland?  Do they have more and sexier goats than Chechnya?
 
ansius
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
They're all absolutely insane.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
He looks like a loud breather.
 
pleasebelieve [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
And if you can't take Bakhmut, you probably can't handle Warsaw
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.