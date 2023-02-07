 Skip to content
(Internal Revenue Service)   IRS targets rich fat cats with new measures to make sure they pay their fair share. I mean waitresses. Waiters and waitresses and bartenders need to pay their fair share. SITCA will assure fairness, absolutely it will   (irs.gov) divider line
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"The proposed SITCA program is designed to take advantage of advancements in point-of-sale, time and attendance systems, and electronic payment settlement methods to improve tip reporting compliance."

The IRS wants to catch up with POS and payroll technology and combine three tip reporting programs into one so they can better monitor the employers. What's the bad news for the employees? Tips are already reported and taxed, especially since so much tipping is done on credit card and in-app purchases.
But, hey, never waste an opportunity to screech - see the Focks News link uplist, if it's still there, it's masterful deep.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Hinged
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You voted for it.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

felching pen: POS and payroll technology


I always thought that was an unfortunate acronym.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  

felching pen: The IRS wants to catch up with POS and payroll technology and combine three tip reporting programs into one so they can better monitor the employers.


As someone who has dealt with the IRS for 30 years...the day the IRS does any of the above with a fairly contemporary software package in a timely fashion I'll...I'll...well I don't know what I'll do but it will be something.
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: felching pen: POS and payroll technology

I always thought that was an unfortunate acronym.


It's a pretty accurate acronym, considering how unreliable registers are!
 
Moose out front
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Mrtraveler01: felching pen: POS and payroll technology

I always thought that was an unfortunate acronym.

It's a pretty accurate acronym, considering how unreliable registers are!


I'm sure there are retailers out there that have updated their pos this millennium, I have just never worked for any of them
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hinged: You voted for it.


Yes, I did. Is there something wrong with wanting everyone to pay their taxes? I get taxed based on my hourly wage. Why shouldn't a bartender?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Is there something wrong with wanting everyone to pay their taxes? I get taxed based on my hourly wage. Why shouldn't a bartender?


Bartenders should pay taxes on the income that they report, just like everybody else.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
When you sign the credit card slip, indicate that you did not tip...
...but do tip...
...cash.
 
KB202
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It would be nice if this led to all tipped employees saying fark this, if I'm getting taxed on all income, I want it as a regular full time salary with benefits.
But I have a bad feeling that they will just complain about the IRS meeting *its* responsibilities instead of demanding that employers meet theirs.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Ganon D. Mire: When you sign the credit card slip, indicate that you did not tip...
...but do tip...
...cash.


Besides a fat cash tip, I'll also give servers a measly dollar on the official tip line to give them something to point to as earnings.

These guys work hard and deserve all the help they can get.
 
missiv
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Ganon D. Mire: When you sign the credit card slip, indicate that you did not tip...
...but do tip...
...cash.

Besides a fat cash tip, I'll also give servers a measly dollar on the official tip line to give them something to point to as earnings.

These guys work hard and deserve all the help they can get.


Polite societies practice these things. My wife and I over tip all the time in cash. One customer can make a shift worth working. Think about two customer?  I find it odd, people finding ways to fark over hard working people. Is every one a closet TFG?
/worked in the service industry.
//everyone's beak needs to get wet.
 
