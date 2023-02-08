 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WXII Winston-Salem)   Jackknife Daniels   (wxii12.com) divider line
10
    More: Repeat, Death, News broadcasting, Top StoriesDismembered body, Television, latest news stories of interest, House, Weather | Watch NOWCAST TV, Jack Daniel's  
•       •       •

328 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Feb 2023 at 12:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Better put the Fark servers on lockdown
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nooooooooooooooo
 
Cinedelic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know how, when there's an oil spill, lots of volunteers show up to clean the beaches and scrub the greasy wildlife down?  Yeah, it'll be just like that only with, like, a hundred times more volunteers.  And no one will have a clear memory of their good deed the next day.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least is wasn't anything decent.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: At least is wasn't anything decent.


Hey, Mylie Cyrus only exists due to Jack Daniels and weak condoms.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I would have gone with "Tractor trailer hauling Jack Daniel's overturns. Fark servers placed on lockdown as a precaution", subby.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: At least is wasn't anything decent.

Hey, Mylie Cyrus only exists due to Jack Daniels and weak condoms.


Great. Now my mind is picturing Billy Ray's pubic mullet.

/how would that even work... short pubes above the dick and long ball hair?
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: wildcardjack: Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: At least is wasn't anything decent.

Hey, Mylie Cyrus only exists due to Jack Daniels and weak condoms.

Great. Now my mind is picturing Billy Ray's pubic mullet.

/how would that even work... short pubes above the dick and long ball hair?


He wears a merkin. It was revealed in Hannah Montana.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Evacuate a two kilometre radius. That shiat's nasty.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I haven't been able to drink Jack since my early 20s. It smells like vomit to me.

/probably because I puked excessive amounts of it many times.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.