 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MPR News)   Much like subby after a few drinks, bear takes a cozy nap only to wake up wedged in a storm drain surrounded by pop-tarts   (mprnews.org) divider line
8
    More: Awkward, Minnesota, Hibernation, Agriculture, Bear, Size, Ear, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources officials, Ice  
•       •       •

176 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Feb 2023 at 11:17 PM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hee hee. Bears. I was working outside at dusk yesterday when my wife came home. She went to the mailbox, so I hid in some trees and started growling and shaking some branches. She "wasn't scared a bit" and "totally knew it was me," she said as she came back to the house after running a good ways squealing and yelping.

But this year, we don't have the boars and bears. This year it is foxes and moles. The foxes look really good. Not mangy or sad. Chipper. Well fed. Playful. They say it is good luck.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"Who hasn't had a morning like that, am I right, fellas? You don't wake up in a bathtub full of ice with a weird scar running down one side, it's all good!"
 
morg
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Cocaine would've gotten him out. Everybody has cocaine to give out at Halloween but suddenly no one has any when there's a bear in need.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

2fardownthread: The foxes look really good.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Toaster Strudel is clearly the superior toaster cooked baked good to wake up surrounded by.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Subby is a bear, huh....

Fark user imageView Full Size


/nttawwt
 
nytmare
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I think the lesson here is if you're ever in danger of being eaten by a bear, just pack one of its hind legs in ice and it won't be able to chase you.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Did someone steal my Last Will and Testament?
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.