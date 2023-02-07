 Skip to content
(Colorado Springs Gazette)   With no CRT to oppose, Colorado Spring parents turn to SEL to angry up the blood   (gazette.com) divider line
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
From what I saw before the paywall slammed shut

I have no issues with this
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Gazette riles Colo Springs residents on a regular basis. I can't recall any time when there has not been some real or perceived scandal, threat, debacle, crime, with all of the attendant letters from busybodies. Everybody cares, but strangely, nobody there can really be said to have a "stake" in this stuff.

The Springs is a weird place and it always has been. It is a bizarre nexus of Tesla, Heinlein, the AF Academy, the Olympic Training Center, NORAD, Ft. Carson, Megachurches, The caves in Manitou, Pikes Peak.

But biker gangs, dive bars, and ranch and horse people living out in the forest. Plenty of that too.And lots of suburbia.

My guess is that someone is casting SEL as mind control or humanism, which they feel should not be taught in schools. Just as meditation and yoga are anti-Christian, etc. The people who actually use public schools are mostly in favor of it. All of the busybodies and home-schoolers want to tell educators what to do. The usual.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"How DARE they help kids grow past the damage that we've worked HARD at inflicting on them!"
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shave Every Llama?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It's hard to learn if you're not regulated."

By whose definition?

/ Another brick in the wall
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
well, it is hard to find a fat back TV anymore....
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.dreamstime.comView Full Size
 
replacementcool
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

baka-san: From what I saw before the paywall slammed shut

I have no issues with this


"Proponents say SEL is a positive way of developing people skills and managing one's own feelings, thus decreasing violent behavior, depression and anxiety among young students. At Colorado Springs District 11's Wilson Elementary, suspensions have decreased and academic success has improved since the school bolstered SEL programming and counseling in recent years, according to Bristol."


oh yeah sounds farking evil. i'd farking hate my kid being taught this disgusting evil shiat.

/s
 
replacementcool
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

baka-san: From what I saw before the paywall slammed shut

I have no issues with this


"Liu and like-minded individuals say emotional development is best left to parents rather than teachers, who are overburdened as is. If an instructor lacks proper experience or training, she said, the programing could veer into critical race theory teachings on social justice and equality. Liu further described SEL as a behavioral psychology tool to transform children's core values and attitudes."

oh wait, no, you just agree with  right wing idiots.
 
gamergirl23
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

replacementcool: baka-san: From what I saw before the paywall slammed shut

I have no issues with this

"Liu and like-minded individuals say emotional development is best left to parents rather than teachers, who are overburdened as is. If an instructor lacks proper experience or training, she said, the programing could veer into critical race theory teachings on social justice and equality. Liu further described SEL as a behavioral psychology tool to transform children's core values and attitudes."

oh wait, no, you just agree with  right wing idiots.


It's basically how not to be an asshole, which seems to be their core demographic. You can see how upsetting that must be for them.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
god if i had that social emotional learning i probably wouldn't be trolling on this godforsaken website right now
 
NobleHam
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Empathy is a threat to their politics.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Morg, that is a monitor, but i give you points for it !!
 
odinsposse
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"Nobody taught me healthy mental skills when I was a kid so I need to sabotage these kids now."

-Moderate non-radicals who have common sense
 
Thoreny [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
FTA

At Colorado Springs District 11's Wilson Elementary, suspensions have decreased and academic success has improved since the school bolstered SEL programming and counseling in recent years

It may be strange. It may be different. But if it works, then I'm all for it.
 
6nome
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

2fardownthread: The Gazette riles Colo Springs residents on a regular basis. I can't recall any time when there has not been some real or perceived scandal, threat, debacle, crime, with all of the attendant letters from busybodies. Everybody cares, but strangely, nobody there can really be said to have a "stake" in this stuff.

The Springs is a weird place and it always has been. It is a bizarre nexus of Tesla, Heinlein, the AF Academy, the Olympic Training Center, NORAD, Ft. Carson, Megachurches, The caves in Manitou, Pikes Peak.

But biker gangs, dive bars, and ranch and horse people living out in the forest. Plenty of that too.And lots of suburbia.

My guess is that someone is casting SEL as mind control or humanism, which they feel should not be taught in schools. Just as meditation and yoga are anti-Christian, etc. The people who actually use public schools are mostly in favor of it. All of the busybodies and home-schoolers want to tell educators what to do. The usual.


I have a cousin that just ragequit living in Colorado Springs because it's becoming too liberal and "turning into a hellhole like California".
 
GodComplex
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This has been a core lesson in elementary schools around here for a decade, if not more. I swear these folk just need to yell at clouds to justify the lack of Matlock reruns.
 
Thoreny [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

6nome: have a cousin that just ragequit living in Colorado Springs because it's becoming too liberal and "turning into a hellhole like California"


ROFL

Colorado Springs is like one of the most conservative parts of the state. Hell, last time I was there in 2019 they didn't have any dispensaries selling weed.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Are "parents" not a thing anymore?
 
Thoreny [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Are "parents" not a thing anymore?


Parents are terrible. Especially with their own children. Do you know how many parents get steaming hot mad at the teacher when their children bring home a bad report card?
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: "It's hard to learn if you're not regulated."

By whose definition?



The Regulators' definition I suppose.
It must be true. They said so.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That might have benefitted me when I was in school.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Meh. Personally SEL sounds like a bunch of crap. I'm glad I'm old and don't have to deal with school anymore.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
They should go get some weed at a recreational dispensary and chill out.

Oh wait, Colorado Springs doesn't zone for recreational dispensaries, because they're weirdos.
 
Jumpthruhoops
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: Another Government Employee: "It's hard to learn if you're not regulated."

By whose definition?


The Regulators' definition I suppose.
It must be true. They said so.


And now the Warren G song is in my head. I should go to bed.
 
goodluckwiththat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
meanwhile, out here on the western slope, Lauren Butthurt still is my rep <yay>.
/did not see the SOTU, don't need to see the hecklers, don't need to see Sara Hucksterbee lie.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Are "parents" not a thing anymore?


Parents have never been a thing. Teachers don't know about teaching, parents can't parent, and don't even get me started on the things that workers don't know about their own jobs.
 
Shamrock1
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Go to any school board meeting and you're likely to encounter someone screeching that SEL is really a sneaky way for "groomers" to turn students into CRT-loving, Fauci-worshipping transgender communists.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: Meh. Personally SEL sounds like a bunch of crap. I'm glad I'm old and don't have to deal with school anymore.


It's like an hour a week for K-2. I'd rank it at P.E. level, just above the music class that teaches you what a violin is but not how to play it
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Cathode Ray Tubes -- or CRT, for short -- were large, deep, heavy closed-glass vaccuum tubes that could produce moving picture-images on the rounded end and were used for watching pornography before flat-screen LCDs were available
 
BolloxReader [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If schools aren't letting me program my own bigotries and hatreds and callousness into my kids to perpetuate my biases for another generation that's a violation of my God-given rights as a parent!

/No it's not
//You aren't entitled to poison your kids
\|/three as is tradition
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If I had to describe SEL I'd say it's Dear Abby for five-year-olds
 
