(Yahoo)   Crew finds mystery pipes at construction site, decides the most logical approach is to pump a shiatload of cement in there and see where it oozes out   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Idiots.

If you want to pump something into pipes that go nowhere, you use radioactive waste. Everybody knows that.

Someone somewhere is going to find out where it comes out, and then the problem is solved.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Much better link with info in text form vs. video

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spiritual Pagan [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Kinda fitting actually. For once crap flows into a church
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Hey Bevis, I wonder where these pipes go?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
At least it wasn't a cementload of shiat.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Alright, who turned water into cement?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Some times it's the easiest way to figure it out. Kinda like when you find an unlabeled port in the server room and have no idea where it goes. You could spend all day tracing it, or use my favorite method. Unplug it and see who contains.

You usually get an answer in less than 5 minutes. Plus instead of doing actual work, trying to find old wiring diagrams, pulling floor panels, you can just kick back and scroll through Fark while you wait until the phone rings.

Plus not only do you now know how to label the port, you also look like a hero when you fix their internet connection in only a few minutes. Or an hour and a few minutes if they call just before you're heading out the door to lunch.
 
Vern
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
A church in Hughson wants to know how and why sewer water and cement were mistakenly pumped into its property while pipework was being done at a nearby creamery.

God works in mysterious ways.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"Old folks who don't want to use a cold Port-a-Potty?

I'm not old!

I rejected an outhouse when I was much younger. I opened the door and a swarm of flies got excited.  I dug a shallow hole and squatted in the woods instead and I still had a few flies nibbling at me.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Some times it's the easiest way to figure it out. Kinda like when you find an unlabeled port in the server room and have no idea where it goes. You could spend all day tracing it, or use my favorite method. Unplug it and see who contains.

You usually get an answer in less than 5 minutes. Plus instead of doing actual work, trying to find old wiring diagrams, pulling floor panels, you can just kick back and scroll through Fark while you wait until the phone rings.

Plus not only do you now know how to label the port, you also look like a hero when you fix their internet connection in only a few minutes. Or an hour and a few minutes if they call just before you're heading out the door to lunch.


You.

I like you.
 
