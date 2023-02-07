 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(C-SPAN)   Alright, liver, here's the deal: The spy balloon is down, jobs numbers are up, Dry January is over, and this is the 2023 State of the Union address (Live @ 9 PM EST)   (c-span.org) divider line
32
    More: Live, State of the Union, C-SPAN's coverage, Union address, Live coverage of the president, Joint session of the United States Congress, President Biden's State, President Trump, Speech from the throne  
•       •       •

26 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 07 Feb 2023 at 8:30 PM (8 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Boobies. 😉😁🫡
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hooray, what she said!
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
MTG, Boeblert, and several others will most certainly heckle, boo, or otherwise interrupt Joe, and 40% of the nation will slobber like rabid dogs and cheer them on.

static.whiskybase.comView Full Size


My body is ready.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh....I'm ready all right....
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


As always, we encourage you to pace yourself and enjoy the shiatshow responsibly, but for those who are still conscious after the speech, we remind you that former Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be delivering the GOP response, so you have been warned good luck, and may God have mercy on your livers, because at that point, nobody else will.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Who wants to bet Sanders doesn't call Biden the President?
 
BDR459 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Let me tell you about the state of the kramkoob.
 
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We still have livers?  What we need is some fitting music for tonight.
A Tale They Won't Believe
Youtube hhBRUKzQSeo
 
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maybe something upbeat?
Dire Straits - Walk Of Life
Youtube kd9TlGDZGkI
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No rulesheet googlable, and I'm too lazy to beg ChatGPT for help.

1 sip - Bidenisms like "Come on, man," or "Here's the deal"
1 sip - "The Ukraine" or other Cold War 1.0 gaffe
1 sips - Nuclear war is mentioned
2 sips - Nucular[sic] war is mentioned.

1 sip - Anybody is caught on camera falling asleep
1 sip - Only one person refuses to standing up or applaud, and they're on camera
1 sip - Outburst/heckling from the floor or the audience
2 sips - ...if anybody walks out during the speech
Finish the drink - ...if anyone is hauled out during the speech.

1 sip - Chinese spy balloon mentioned in speech
2 sips - ...MTG actually brings a balloon prop into the chamber
3 sips - ...she lets go of it and it floats to the ceiling
Finish the drink - it pops during the speech.

1 sip - McCarthy tries to rip up his copy of the speech
2 sips - ...while Biden is still speaking
Finish the drink - ...if he tries to rip it in half but fails.

Feel free add your own during the pregame hours, or, for that matter, during the speech. Really, the rules aren't even guidelines at this point; they're more like established norms and traditions. So think of it as Calvinball with your indulgence of choice.
 
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
U2?
U2 - I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For (Official Music Video)
Youtube e3-5YC_oHjE
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

real_headhoncho: U2?
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/e3-5YC_oHjE]



Negativland - The Letter U and the numeral 2
Youtube ID6Z-OFne24


1 sip - Chants of USA USA USA
Finish the glass - the Chamber sings the National Anthem
Finish the whoe farking bottle - the Chamber starts to hum "Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For" when the camera pans to Bono
 
TBC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Twilight Farkle: No rulesheet googlable, and I'm too lazy to beg ChatGPT for help.

1 sip - Bidenisms like "Come on, man," or "Here's the deal"
1 sip - "The Ukraine" or other Cold War 1.0 gaffe
1 sips - Nuclear war is mentioned
2 sips - Nucular[sic] war is mentioned.

1 sip - Anybody is caught on camera falling asleep
1 sip - Only one person refuses to standing up or applaud, and they're on camera
1 sip - Outburst/heckling from the floor or the audience
2 sips - ...if anybody walks out during the speech
Finish the drink - ...if anyone is hauled out during the speech.

1 sip - Chinese spy balloon mentioned in speech
2 sips - ...MTG actually brings a balloon prop into the chamber
3 sips - ...she lets go of it and it floats to the ceiling
Finish the drink - it pops during the speech.

1 sip - McCarthy tries to rip up his copy of the speech
2 sips - ...while Biden is still speaking
Finish the drink - ...if he tries to rip it in half but fails.

Feel free add your own during the pregame hours, or, for that matter, during the speech. Really, the rules aren't even guidelines at this point; they're more like established norms and traditions. So think of it as Calvinball with your indulgence of choice.


Came here for this, am now satisfied but not leaving.

Also, username checks out, seeing as I have you farkied with "Yesh were drniking. Whenever thing things, drink a tae.k.".
 
Somacandra [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Twilight Farkle: Really, the rules aren't even guidelines at this point; they're more like established norms and traditions. So think of it as Calvinball with your indulgence of choice.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BDR459 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Hasn't all of these reporters pretty much seen the speech printout already?
 
Somacandra [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
From Reuters :

Fark user imageView Full Size


I actually think this is smart and here's why : no one in this thread (or much on this site) is the audience for this move. In the absence of a primary challenger, the rule is to tack to the center to pick up centrists and independents, to the extent it exists. Biden can do that already--he's got no challenger. Biden is of course toxic to the GQP base, so they will fall all over themselves to go even farther to the right to placate their base, as will the primary candidates. Biden takes both the leftist and middle ground be appealing to centrist nationalism and democracy. By claiming the independents and center now, he'll make it that much more difficult for others to claim it later. By the same token, this is all talk. He doesn't have to agree to anything or do anything different. Its not like the Trumplicans were going to work with him on anything. Its a smart rhetorical and political move to claim the center to exclude your enemies as radicals.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
You have to drink every time the camera pans over to George Santos during Biden's speech.

It has to be *during* not before or after Biden is talking.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Jobs numbers improved?

Bush tax cuts just kicked in, yo!
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

TBC: Also, username checks out, seeing as I have you farkied with "Yesh were drniking. Whenever thing things, drink a tae.k.".


i.imgur.comView Full Size


I resemble that remark!

BDR459: Hasn't all of these reporters pretty much seen the speech printout already?

Well, sure, but all that means is that they're helping you to use pregaming hour on the news channel of your choice to decide which rules will get you drunk enough to enjoy the speech, without being so drunk as to be unconscious before it ends.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I've already been told by CNN that if all Biden does is list off the things he's accomplished in the past year, he's lost the plot. Because the SOTU is obviously not supposed to be about the state of the union, I guess. But that was their morning crew; they'll probably have the intellectual heavyweights tonight, like that Trump press secretary who never held a press conference.
 
i state your name
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

tudorgurl: Boobies. 😉😁🫡


Did you type out Boobies or purposely trigger the filter?
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Twilight Farkle: [Fark user image 400x327]

As always, we encourage you to pace yourself and enjoy the shiatshow responsibly, but for those who are still conscious after the speech, we remind you that former Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be delivering the GOP response, so you have been warned good luck, and may God have mercy on your livers, because at that point, nobody else will.


And I'll throw in a plug for watching the C-SPAN viewer call-in segment afterward.

Puts any comments section to shame.
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I came here early to say we were robbed of a Jen Psaki appearance on main MSNBC, but she sent out a post talking about sausage making which she does far too often.
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Kevin McCarthy always looks so awkward while the VP is always looks comfortable and smiles a lot.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

i state your name: tudorgurl: Boobies. 😉😁🫡

Did you type out Boobies or purposely trigger the filter?


Yes.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I saw Lynette Bonar will be in Jill Biden's box tonight (giggity). She was the CEO at Tuba City Regional Health Care when I worked there.  Nice person.  Worked hard to keep that mess of a hospital together.
No real point to my comment.  Just thought it was kind of cool.
 
olorin604
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

real_headhoncho: We still have livers?  What we need is some fitting music for tonight.
[YouTube video: A Tale They Won't Believe]


Holy shiat. I had this on a cd someone gave me years ago and have been trying to figure out what it was called ever since.

Thanks Biden!!!!
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Did someone pop Tater Gremlin's balloon?!?
 
freetomato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I have unapologetically liked Biden for years now. He's not perfect by a longshot, but I truly believe he's one of the more decent ones in DC. I wish he was ten or twenty years younger, but at his advanced age, he's still miles ahead of anyone the party of sedition can muster.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
So, hooting own shiat throwing Republicans holding balloons while Biden tries to speak?
 
mistahtom
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Nick el Ass: Did someone pop Tater Gremlin's balloon?!?


Send in the clowns.
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.