(WJLA Washington DC)   6th grader in trouble because he didn't bring enough for everybody   (wjla.com) divider line
    More: Misc, 11-year-old boy, Georgia school, Boy, George, Georgia (country)  
Hinged
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Victimless crime.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
A 6th grader at a Georgia middle school is facing charges after deputies say he offered marijuana-laced bars to two of his classmates.

Rookie mistake not getting some to the teacher first.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Mouser
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Hinged: Victimless crime.


Stupidity rarely is.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Meh.  At least they were quiet...
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Toxophil
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Yikes.
Ever been waaaay too high on edibles?
Now imagine a classroom full of sixth-graders going through that.
Poor teacher.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
MythDragon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Didn't see it in the article, but I'm assuming helicopter parents rushed their kids to the hospital?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Toxophil: Yikes.
Ever been waaaay too high on edibles?
Now imagine a classroom full of sixth-graders going through that.
Poor teacher.


If I were the teacher I'd give up and just join them.

"Hey kids! Who wants to go in a wild adventure like Miss Frizzle?"

...and then I'd be a Fark headline.
 
