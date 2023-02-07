 Skip to content
(Fox 31 Denver)   Seniors fall for online scams more often than teens. Strike that. Reverse it   (kdvr.com) divider line
23
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Jesus, those poor kids. And I thought I got a lot of spam calls, texts and emails because I'm old.

They must get saturated with crap.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Not what the article says.
The article says the rate increased faster for teens.
If you even believe that to be true.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
But which are worse at driving?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I've done enough time in call centers in my younger years to *almost* sympathize with scammers in the sense that I hate dealing with old people with whom I have to simultaneously educate about technology which they're actively resistant to, while also trying to get a task done that is dependent upon their fleeting comprehension & cooperation.

And that's not even considering how over the years we've placed more of an emphasis on educating the elderly against scammers while ignoring young people who we assume are naturally savvy enough to fend for themselves simply because technology is involved.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That include roblox account jacking? Because I'd bet that's a huge outlier in the data.

/drtfa
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This article didn't s bullshi... Oh!  Look!!  Let's do something stupid!!!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Most old people won't spend money without a senior citizen discount and double coupons.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Jesus, those poor kids. And I thought I got a lot of spam calls, texts and emails because I'm old.

They must get saturated with crap.


ChatGPT and others are going to crank this up to 11. It won't be generic spam, but it will be professional sounding, uniquely written spam about a job opportunity in your area, referencing your online profile. Or details from some social media account.

And they respond with perfectly legit, professional messages.

And that person they've been talking to on some messageboard for the last N years is just an AI designed to be a pal, but also recommend/hype up products. Basically 'influencers' but far more fake, and far more personal.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: This article didn't s bullshi... Oh!  Look!!  Let's do something stupid!!!
[Fark user image image 400x400]


Dear Fark,

"is" =/= "didn't s"

Your friend,
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
WELL MAY BE IF THEY STOPPED PLAYING FARM VILL......PUT DOWN THERE I-PHONE'S FOR 1 MINUTE.....AND LEARNED TO BALANCE CHECK AND SIGN CURESIVE.....KID ARE SO SOFT THESE DAY'S.....DREW DID YOU LIKE MY BEER CHICKEN CASERROLE.....THANK YOU LOVE FRED
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kukukupo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Hardly surprising if you have worked with kids in the last 5-10 years.

Generally speaking they have no computer skills.  If it doesn't exist as an app on a phone they aren't using it.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
But that random Asian chick on Whatsapp with the sexy profile pic that texted me out of the blue said that she loved me, I just had to send her $1k in iTunes gift cards so she could buy a plane ticket to come meet me. Are you telling me that was a lie?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

LurkerSupreme: But that random Asian chick on Whatsapp with the sexy profile pic that texted me out of the blue said that she loved me, I just had to send her $1k in iTunes gift cards so she could buy a plane ticket to come meet me. Are you telling me that was a lie?


I think you dropped your profile picture...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Toxophil
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: But which are worse at driving?


Based on consequences, I'd say teens.
Granny might piss a lot of people off going 15 under the speed limit with her blinker on, but teens do some seriously reckless shiat.

I've personally seen accidents resulting from both, but the teen's was worse.
Ran a stoplight speeding and went mostly head-on into someone turning left.
Naturally, the car was packed with the idiot's friends.
 
jso2897
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: This article didn't s bullshi... Oh!  Look!!  Let's do something stupid!!!
[Fark user image 400x400]


But how could an article about the totally legitimate, real, and profoundly significant "Generation" issue possibly be false and stupid?
 
jso2897
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Don't kid yourself - ANYBODY can be conned.
Young, old, smart, stupid, educated, ignorant, me, you. ANYBODY.
The first thing any good grifter does is convince his mark that he';s too smart to be taken.
 
Mouser
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
You don't get to be a senior by falling prey to stupid scams, son.
 
skrewewe
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Teens than often more scams online for fall seniors.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

kukukupo: Hardly surprising if you have worked with kids in the last 5-10 years.

Generally speaking they have no computer skills.  If it doesn't exist as an app on a phone they aren't using it.


It's the in between people who have the computer skills. The ones who had to LOAD"*",8,1 to play a game. Young enough to pick up computer skills easily, old enough to have done so when you needed to know what you were doing in order to do literally anything.

It may have been a pain to manually configure Trumpet Winsock or edit your CONFIG.SYS and AUTOEXEC.BAT files, but once you did you had a pretty good idea about how the underlying technology worked.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mr0x
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Seniors are mostly teens.

I mean high school seniors are 17 and 18. If you're a senior older than that then you're already failing for a lot more than online scams.
 
lizyrd
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Teens are often naive, combined with the self-assuredness that comes along with knowing everything, so they are an extremely easy demographic to con.  Most learn their lesson by 20 and develop a healthy suspicion of things that appear too good to be true which lasts through their 50s. Then their cognitive function begins to decline and they are easier to confuse, often too proud to ask for advice, and sometimes even too proud to tell anyone when they figure out they got scammed. Or worried that if their kids find out they will take their keys/take their finances over/put them in a home/insert other loss of freedom.
 
dywed88
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Subby, $1.68 billion is a lot more than $101 million.

scamfishcdn.socialcatfish.comView Full Size
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 1 minute ago  

dywed88: Subby, $1.68 billion is a lot more than $101 million.

[scamfishcdn.socialcatfish.com image 850x234]


Stubby got scammed?.. or he scammed us all?

Everyone in the thread believed him.
 
