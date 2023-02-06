 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Why we can't have anything nice NYC style: The MTA spent nearly twice as much on consultants for the Second Avenue Subway as it did to actually dig the tunnel   (nypost.com) divider line
31
    More: Asinine, New York City, Upper East Side, New York University, Tram, New York City Subway, City, New York, Second Avenue Subway  
•       •       •

308 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Feb 2023 at 6:16 PM (54 minutes ago)



31 Comments     (+0 »)
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm becoming convinced that the best way to corral insane costs for public transit projects is to actually bring the construction in-house instead of letting middlemen leech off the process.

/of course, that's "socialism", not to mention that most places are barely okay with having any public transit at all in the first place.
 
relaxitsjustme [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Graft, pure and simple.  Guarantee a serious forensic audit would turn up 'consultants' that were awarded contracts and billing for them that were unnecessary and then kicking some of that money back to whoever awarded the contract in the first place.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
McKinzie strikes again!
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
NYC graft doesn't come cheap.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
Hinged
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Now, I'm wondering... what political party runs NYC?
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
But think of all the nice things the consultants got to have!
 
thomasvista
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Hinged: Now, I'm wondering... what political party runs NYC?


The state agency where I work, in DeSantis Land, spends a shiat ton of money on consultants. It's not a Dem vs. GOP issue. It's consultants taking governments for a farking ride.
 
Broom
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Those consultants designed the tunnels. It isn't some drainage ditch on a farm we're talking about. And train engineers aren't going to know diddly-squat about building tunnels. It's not like MTA has tunnel-diggers on their payroll.

The real question is: was there any way to get the expertise they needed cheaper?

Since the outrage is coming from the NY Post, I'd guess not.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ed Willy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Broom: Those consultants designed the tunnels. It isn't some drainage ditch on a farm we're talking about. And train engineers aren't going to know diddly-squat about building tunnels. It's not like MTA has tunnel-diggers on their payroll.

The real question is: was there any way to get the expertise they needed cheaper?

Since the outrage is coming from the NY Post, I'd guess not.


They compare the fact that Madrid was able to build 80 miles of subway tunnels in the time it took NYC to build one mile. There are probably a lot of differences, but not 80 fold differences.

This is one of the stories of infrastructure across the country, no matter who is in charge.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I spent most of my legal career doing M&A deals. Forget everything you have heard about how expensive lawyers are. The big money is in "due diligence/integration consulting" and outside accounting and tax advisers.
 
Irascible [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Broom: Those consultants designed the tunnels. It isn't some drainage ditch on a farm we're talking about. And train engineers aren't going to know diddly-squat about building tunnels. It's not like MTA has tunnel-diggers on their payroll.

The real question is: was there any way to get the expertise they needed cheaper?

Since the outrage is coming from the NY Post, I'd guess not.


this.
so. much. this.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Ed Willy: Broom: Those consultants designed the tunnels. It isn't some drainage ditch on a farm we're talking about. And train engineers aren't going to know diddly-squat about building tunnels. It's not like MTA has tunnel-diggers on their payroll.

The real question is: was there any way to get the expertise they needed cheaper?

Since the outrage is coming from the NY Post, I'd guess not.

They compare the fact that Madrid was able to build 80 miles of subway tunnels in the time it took NYC to build one mile. There are probably a lot of differences, but not 80 fold differences.

This is one of the stories of infrastructure across the country, no matter who is in charge.


So time is the important thing?
Or are you being brainwashed by the NY Post?
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Measure twice, cut once.
 
olorin604
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Anything less would be godless communist socialism. And everyone knows that unfettered capitalism leads to the best results with the least waste.

Well as long as we continue ignoring that profit is waste
 
DynamiteHeaddy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: Measure twice, cut once.


Beat me by a minute.
 
JohnHall
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
They certanly spent a lot on consultants, but seems like they are specifically talking about the boring and not the other costs, like construction and engineering.


So far, the MTA has built just the first leg through the Upper East Side and spent $4.5 billion in the process.
Three quarters of that, $3.8 billion was spent on the design, engineering and construction of the tunnel: $655 million went to consultants and outside firms; just $378 million was spent boring the tunnel itself from 63rd Street to 96th Street.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

relaxitsjustme: Graft, pure and simple.  Guarantee a serious forensic audit would turn up 'consultants' that were awarded contracts and billing for them that were unnecessary and then kicking some of that money back to whoever awarded the contract in the first place.


Hypothetically then, how would you do it?
No consultants, no engineers, no experts.
Just do it cheap as possible?
Get er done with some guys with a backhoe?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
In subway construction, digging the tunnels is the cheap part.  Building the stations is the expensive part.

That's not to say that there isn't plenty of graft and other types of overspending building these things-there is.  But I suspect the Post isn't exactly telling the whole truth here.
 
Zipf
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: Measure twice, cut once.


Exactly.  Doesn't this just prove that consultants keep costs down???

/Farking consultants
 
darinwil
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Hinged: Now, I'm wondering... what political party runs NYC?


If only you had access to some sort of "world wide web" you could answer your own question. Then again I am sure you could answer it without any external answers.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Geotpf: In subway construction, digging the tunnels is the cheap part.  Building the stations is the expensive part.

That's not to say that there isn't plenty of graft and other types of overspending building these things-there is.  But I suspect the Post isn't exactly telling the whole truth here.


Digging the tunnels under NYC isn't cheap at all.

Or rather, I suppose, the digging is cheap, identifying and rerouting two centuries worth of some of the densest infrastructure in the world around the new hole is not.

But I have absolutely zero doubt that these goddamn "consultants" wasted a metric ass-ton of money also. You don't get three stations with escalators from 3 different companies from people who are working to build you a cost efficient system.
 
SouthParkCon [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

olorin604: Anything less would be godless communist socialism. And everyone knows that unfettered capitalism leads to the best results with the least waste.

Well as long as we continue ignoring that profit is waste


So it's the Republicans and Capitalists that hired an army of Consultants and Union "advisors" to build a subway in NYC?

Truly New York City is the new Conservative Mecca.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

erik-k: But I have absolutely zero doubt that these goddamn "consultants" wasted a metric ass-ton of money also.


So you have zero doubt with zero evidence.
Got it.
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

themindiswatching: I'm becoming convinced that the best way to corral insane costs for public transit projects is to actually bring the construction in-house instead of letting middlemen leech off the process.

/of course, that's "socialism", not to mention that most places are barely okay with having any public transit at all in the first place.


you will get you legs broken if you try. they just want a little taste.
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
How many "No-Work " and "No-Show " jobs does it have?  I watched the documentary called The Sopranose; so I know things!
 
Russ1642
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Engineering costs should be somewhere in the 10% to 30% range. Higher if the design is complicated or if the project is very small. Exceeding the cost of construction is crazy.
 
JK47
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Ed Willy: They compare the fact that Madrid was able to build 80 miles of subway tunnels in the time it took NYC to build one mile. There are probably a lot of differences, but not 80 fold differences.



Some major differences to be sure.  Madrid tunneled a single tube not double tubes for smaller trainsets through sandy soil for smaller trainsets.  North American safety regulations, such as the size and number of emergency exits, are also more stringent.  Further, North American stations feature large mezzanines for track  access below grade as well as to facilitate accessibility for people with disabilities. The Second Avenue Subway was constructed using tunnel boring without cheaper cut-and-cover to avoid street disruptions.  It was also bored through solid granite.  It does also help to have a lot of tunnel boring expertise in house but the MTA cannot afford the kind of continuous tempo that Madrid can nor can it command the kind of funds that Madrid can to do it (being the capital in a heavily centralized Republic).
 
benelane
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I worked in the telecommunications industry for quite some time, as both client and vendor. Consultants in telecommunications, in my varied experience, are very overpaid and practically useless. I'd imagine there are some good ones out there, but I bet there's more old white guys just collecting paychecks and sending the occasional email.
 
12349876
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

JohnHall: They certanly spent a lot on consultants, but seems like they are specifically talking about the boring and not the other costs, like construction and engineering.


So far, the MTA has built just the first leg through the Upper East Side and spent $4.5 billion in the process.
Three quarters of that, $3.8 billion was spent on the design, engineering and construction of the tunnel: $655 million went to consultants and outside firms; just $378 million was spent boring the tunnel itself from 63rd Street to 96th Street.


In the construction industry, consulting is a word that is synonymous with inspecting.  They're on job sites actively making sure construction companies are following the engineer's plans.
 
