 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC7 San Francisco)   Jewish synagogue leaders are wondering if arson and reckless gunplay in their facility might be enough to warrant hate crime charges   (abc7news.com) divider line
24
    More: Scary, Twitter, Synagogue, Antisemitism, Anti-Defamation League, United States Department of Homeland Security, Crime, SAN FRANCISCO, United States  
•       •       •

468 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Feb 2023 at 5:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Maybe if they ask "pretty please"?  On a related note, I like the guy who keeps walking up to the gunman as he shoots - balls of steel right there.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With patience from his target, the gunman came to understand he's not very different from those old men.  They all shoot blanks.
 
Practical_Draconian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was going to read and then my browser, anti-virus and I said "f--k all these pop-up attempts."

Dmitry something as far as I got ...
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lol, this is literally him.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brigid_fitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BunchaRubes: lol, this is literally him.
[Fark user image 399x401]


Here's another. Yeah, I'd say hate crime
jweekly.comView Full Size
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Michael Scott : I am a victim of a hate crime. Stanley knows what I'm talking about.
Stanley : That's not what a hate crime is.
Michael Scott : Well, I hated it, a lot, okay.
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brigid_fitch: BunchaRubes: lol, this is literally him.
[Fark user image 399x401]

Here's another. Yeah, I'd say hate crime
[jweekly.com image 850x637]


Someone wants to wave hi to him:

adweek.comView Full Size
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks for clarifying it was a Jewish synagogue.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brigid_fitch: BunchaRubes: lol, this is literally him.
[Fark user image 399x401]

Here's another. Yeah, I'd say hate crime
[jweekly.com image 850x637]


i've never seen a shake weight like that before
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The gunman wouldn't want anything less than a full hate crime charge and all the shooting a firearms addons, too.  Those bullets are expensive.

They should charge him, then really mess with him:  change his name to the number on the closest garbage truck, write a history of him with glaring mistakes so he basically has no reputable past, and basically deny him any glory he's seeking.

Shooting a gun at a bunch of old people sitting at a table. What would the Lubavicher Rebbe say?
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DuneClimber: Thanks for clarifying it was a Jewish synagogue.


There are Christian Synagogues, they just hide their true nature with names like "Messianic Synagogue" or group names like "Jews for Jesus". You always know you're the true religion when you have to trick people of a different religion into your religion by mimicking the other religion and adding a few things.
 
OilfieldDrunk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BunchaRubes: lol, this is literally him.
[Fark user image image 399x401]


He would be very confused if he saw me at temple. With my blond hair and blue eyes.

But since this isn't 2017-2020 we know it'll be treated like a hate crime
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BunchaRubes: lol, this is literally him.



Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brigid_fitch: BunchaRubes: lol, this is literally him.
[Fark user image 399x401]

Here's another. Yeah, I'd say hate crime
[jweekly.com image 850x637]


Whaddya wanna bet those MGs are replicas.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sexy Jesus: brigid_fitch: BunchaRubes: lol, this is literally him.
[Fark user image 399x401]

Here's another. Yeah, I'd say hate crime
[jweekly.com image 850x637]

Whaddya wanna bet those MGs are replicas.


You mean like the uniform is?  Perish the thought.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brigid_fitch: BunchaRubes: lol, this is literally him.
[Fark user image 399x401]

Here's another. Yeah, I'd say hate crime
[jweekly.com image 850x637]


that guy's face is a hate crime too
 
ajgeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'm going to go with, "yes".
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: brigid_fitch: BunchaRubes: lol, this is literally him.
[Fark user image 399x401]

Here's another. Yeah, I'd say hate crime
[jweekly.com image 850x637]

Someone wants to wave hi to him:

[adweek.com image 746x420]


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


/Every politician has a picture that could be twisted into OMG Nazi stupidity
 
Chompachangas
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: DarkSoulNoHope: brigid_fitch: BunchaRubes: lol, this is literally him.
[Fark user image 399x401]

Here's another. Yeah, I'd say hate crime
[jweekly.com image 850x637]

Someone wants to wave hi to him:

[adweek.com image 746x420]

[Fark user image image 615x395]
[Fark user image image 474x538]

[Fark user image image 464x393]

/Every politician has a picture that could be twisted into OMG Nazi stupidity


Yeah, no.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: DarkSoulNoHope: brigid_fitch: BunchaRubes: lol, this is literally him.
[Fark user image 399x401]

Here's another. Yeah, I'd say hate crime
[jweekly.com image 850x637]

Someone wants to wave hi to him:

[adweek.com image 746x420]

[Fark user image 615x395]
[Fark user image 474x538]

[Fark user image 464x393]

/Every politician has a picture that could be twisted into OMG Nazi stupidity


Not convincingly, if your work is any example.
Of course, to be fair, graphic design may not be your passion.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: lol, this is literally him.
[Fark user image 399x401]


Man, Santos just can't stop digging himself deeper
 
anuran
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

brigid_fitch: BunchaRubes: lol, this is literally him.
[Fark user image 399x401]

Here's another. Yeah, I'd say hate crime
[jweekly.com image 850x637]


He's just a "re-enactor". Why are you trying to erase history and EVROPAN Heritage?!?!?!?!
 
anuran
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: lol, this is literally him.
[Fark user image image 399x401]


A mouth crying out for the edge of a curb
 
Mouser
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Wannabe Nazi shooter's name is Dmitri Mishin.

What's the over/under on him being of Russian Jewish heritage?
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.