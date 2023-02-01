 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Border Chiefs testify that enough fentanyl has been seized at the border to kill every man woman, dog, cat, goat, turtle, bird, snake, mouse, dolphin, whale, rabbit, buffalo and a partridge in a pear tree. The tree too   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm confused.  Who is buying it and not dying?
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sounds like the border patrol is doing a good job on stopping it then.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I can't stand how stupid this all is. Fentanyl is really bad sh*t in the wrong dose. Me measure it in MCG for hospital use.

But the fear that these people try to generate from it for non drug users... Like it's going to march down the street and kill your entire family.

My god these people are nothing but fear mongers. I've been sick of it for years, but it just gets worse every day.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Since being in the same zip code as fentanyl causes cops to OD, how do they keep seizing shipments of it?
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bootleg: Since being in the same zip code as fentanyl causes cops to OD, how do they keep seizing shipments of it?


Really carefully?
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how many cops passed out just thinking about that?
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: Since being in the same zip code as fentanyl causes cops to OD, how do they keep seizing shipments of it?


Space suits?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'll just assume this means we're safe now.  Thanks, guys!  Really good job.  Now GTFO.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Bootleg: Since being in the same zip code as fentanyl causes cops to OD, how do they keep seizing shipments of it?

Space suits?


IINNNNN THREEEEE-DEEEEEE!!!!
 
Begoggle
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
What if that Chinese spy balloon contained a fentanyl???
 
professionalenabler
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
https://www.theonion.com/cop-confused-after-pouring-fentanyl-on-wife-doesn-t-do-1850013835

Cop Confused After Pouring Fentanyl On Wife Doesn't Do Anything
Published February 1, 2023
Published February 1, 2023
FISHERS, IN-With his effort failing to result in the instant death he'd expected, local cop Bryce McDermott expressed confusion Wednesday after he poured fentanyl on his wife and nothing happened. "I don't understand-all the guys at work told me that any skin contact with this stuff will immediately kill you," said the eight-year law enforcement veteran, who had left his house after yet another fight with his wife, seized some fentanyl powder from a police department evidence locker, and returned to throw it on her-only to find that it had no effect besides making her extremely angry and scared. "What the fark? They told me this was, like, 100 times stronger than the lethal amount. And this farking biatch has some on her arms and even her face, and it doesn't do anything? Goddammit, I had it all planned out. It was going to be the perfect crime, and now what? This is supposed to be the most dangerous substance on earth, for fark's sake. Now what the hell am I going to do with this stupid broad? Someone must have slipped her the antidote!" At press time, sources confirmed the fentanyl had immediately killed the police officer after he merely touched it.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If you find yourself about to be hassled by cops just utter the phrase "southern border" and they will collapse and need a few weeks of paid vacation because fent?
 
Mikey Bob
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
We better start taking this seriously and throw a few $trillion down the drain to combat this or else soon billions of our citizens will be dying by the day.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This girl in my high school read a story about fentanyl and she died.

RIP Kaitlin
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"...and the lambs and sloths and carp and anchovies and orangutans and breakfast cereals and fruit bats and..."
 
TWX
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
A tree hooked on drugs is a terrible thing.
 
freakdiablo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: This girl in my high school read a story about fentanyl and she died.

RIP Kaitlin


I read your story about Kaitlin.

I'm pretty sure I'm dead now.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The reason migrants think "the borders are more open under Biden" is because the Republicans keep screaming that they are.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Gun deaths 46,200.
Cigarette deaths 480,000
Alcohol deaths 140,000

I see the problem here. These assholes are just mad there's no Fentanyl Lobbyists taking them out to dinner or dropping a few bucks in the campaign coffers. They don't give a rat's ass people are dying. They're pissed because they aren't getting a cut.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: This girl in my high school read a story about fentanyl and she died.

RIP Kaitlin


I've been told that her name was really Becky.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Yes, but if one were to line up the fentanyl end-to-end, would it be as long as the border?
 
palelizard
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

freakdiablo: Rapmaster2000: This girl in my high school read a story about fentanyl and she died.

RIP Kaitlin

I read your story about Kaitlin.

I'm pretty sure I'm dead now.


Noooooo-arrrrrgh.
 
hobnail
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: This girl in my high school read a story about fentanyl and she died.

RIP Kaitlin


No, it's Becky.
 
palelizard
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Since being in the same zip code as fentanyl causes cops to OD, how do they keep seizing shipments of it?


Tanks. And machine guns and rocket launchers. The safest PD is the best armed PD.
 
kb7rky [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Welp, we're all dead now.

To think we were waiting for a nuclear apocalypse, when fentanyl is all it took.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

palelizard: Bootleg: Since being in the same zip code as fentanyl causes cops to OD, how do they keep seizing shipments of it?

Tanks. And machine guns and rocket launchers. The safest PD is the best armed PD.


We already have an empty moat that used to be the Rio Grande. We just need to fill it with lava.
 
Buckerlin
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The article says that 2 mg is a fatal dose. I guess that 1.5 mg will get you as high as needed. One aspirin tablet is 325 mg. One 325 mg tab of fentanyl has 216 fun doses or 162 fatal doses. I don't see how it is possible to stop the trafficking of such small volumes. Marijuana smugglers back in the day had to smuggle the equivalent of a bale of hay. A carrier pigeon could carry a thousand doses easy; we may have to employ DEA falcons.
I got an IV dose of fentanyl before a medical procedure. I made me lethargic before I was under. Not really fun. I am unlikely to prostitute myself to get more.
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Thanks Joe Biden!
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
🎶 Leonard Bernstein 🎶
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Why would a chef at The Border need that much fentanyl?  The stuff is like crack for teenagers

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Buckerlin: The article says that 2 mg is a fatal dose. I guess that 1.5 mg will get you as high as needed. One aspirin tablet is 325 mg. One 325 mg tab of fentanyl has 216 fun doses or 162 fatal doses. I don't see how it is possible to stop the trafficking of such small volumes. Marijuana smugglers back in the day had to smuggle the equivalent of a bale of hay. A carrier pigeon could carry a thousand doses easy; we may have to employ DEA falcons.
I got an IV dose of fentanyl before a medical procedure. I made me lethargic before I was under. Not really fun. I am unlikely to prostitute myself to get more.


I am unlikely to prostitute myself to get more.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
At this point I really wanna keep a baggie of baby powder in my shift pants and throw it in the air every time a cop won't get the fark out of my ambulance.

"POCKET FENTANYL!"
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
In the end, I don't think how much fentanyl is seized at the border is going to make a difference.  Plenty is probably getting through now and before.  And if it's not fentanyl it will just be some other drug. Maybe the Congress critters should also be talking to their constituents and advise them to stop overdosing on fentanyl.  After all, isn't the GOP the party of personal responsibility.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.