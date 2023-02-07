 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WISN Milwaukee)   Milwaukee streetlights strike back at dogs daring to pee on them   (wisn.com) divider line
26
    More: Asinine, Animal, Street light, Energy, Electricity, Advertising, street light pole, Voltage, dog's damp leash  
•       •       •

692 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Feb 2023 at 7:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"DPW has declined a request for an on-camera interview with 12 News multiple times for this report. "

I'm getting so Goddamn sick and tired of the cowardice of public servants.
The whole Goddamn world is Uvalde.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I thought that it had been proven that it was impossible that peeing onto an electrified rail would shock you. How is this different for a dog and a streetlight?
 
buravirgil
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Jairzinho: I thought that it had been proven that it was impossible that peeing onto an electrified rail would shock you. How is this different for a dog and a streetlight?


much closer contact?
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Jairzinho: I thought that it had been proven that it was impossible that peeing onto an electrified rail would shock you. How is this different for a dog and a streetlight?


I should have RTFA first but this is Fark. So it wasn't the pee. It was the damp leash with metal in it that shocked the dog.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Jairzinho: I thought that it had been proven that it was impossible that peeing onto an electrified rail would shock you. How is this different for a dog and a streetlight?


Even if it's male dogs with their junk right up against a service plate, if they can get electrified in that manner then the lights are NOT safe.

So I broke with tradition and RTFA.  The official response seems reasonable.  About the only thing that could be done to prevent the possibility of this happening again would be to wrap all light poles with insulating material higher than a human can reach.  Another interesting possibility (which, no matter how inexpensive, might cost too much for such a rare event) would be to put a GFI circuit in them all.
 
CruiserTwelve
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
What kind of man has a poodle for a pet anyway?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
content.instructables.comView Full Size

Next time, hook up the green wire as well as the other two.
 
phishrace
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Just wait until the fire hydrants hear about this. If the streetlights and the fire hydrants organize and team up, no dog in the city will be safe.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: What kind of man has a poodle for a pet anyway?


The standard poodle, absent the silly haircut, is a fine dog.  Not my preferred breed, I'm going to die a GSD fan with a side order of Golden Lab, but a fine dog nonetheless.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

jso2897: "DPW has declined a request for an on-camera interview with 12 News multiple times for this report. "

I'm getting so Goddamn sick and tired of the cowardice of public servants.
The whole Goddamn world is Uvalde.


When I was public works director of key west, I did interviews for local tv and the local paper all the time. They were tough on me too. Raising parking rates was always put on me because I was responsible for meter collections and maintenance, closing parks, storm cleanups, street cleaning for special events, sewer lateral inspections etc. They LOVED me.
 
jso2897
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: jso2897: "DPW has declined a request for an on-camera interview with 12 News multiple times for this report. "

I'm getting so Goddamn sick and tired of the cowardice of public servants.
The whole Goddamn world is Uvalde.

When I was public works director of key west, I did interviews for local tv and the local paper all the time. They were tough on me too. Raising parking rates was always put on me because I was responsible for meter collections and maintenance, closing parks, storm cleanups, street cleaning for special events, sewer lateral inspections etc. They LOVED me.


Well, they probably should have - you sound like an actual public servant - apparently a mostly lost concept.
 
jso2897
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: What kind of man has a poodle for a pet anyway?


What kind of a biatch has to walk around with a badge and a uniform to feel like a man?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size


/adopt a Service Poodle today! *ruff!*
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Close enough.

i.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Jairzinho: I thought that it had been proven that it was impossible that peeing onto an electrified rail would shock you. How is this different for a dog and a streetlight?

Even if it's male dogs with their junk right up against a service plate, if they can get electrified in that manner then the lights are NOT safe.

So I broke with tradition and RTFA.  The official response seems reasonable.  About the only thing that could be done to prevent the possibility of this happening again would be to wrap all light poles with insulating material higher than a human can reach.  Another interesting possibility (which, no matter how inexpensive, might cost too much for such a rare event) would be to put a GFI circuit in them all.


We have some sort of stone+concrete type material lamp posts in greater Boston.  I don't know what it is actually, so here's a picture:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Whatever it is.  The posts have no metal except up at the top where the lamp itself is attached, and presumably somewhere underground.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Jairzinho: I thought that it had been proven that it was impossible that peeing onto an electrified rail would shock you. How is this different for a dog and a streetlight?


You shoild try RTFA. For one, it explains that the dog WASN'T taking a leak. Subby was just having fun.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: What kind of man has a poodle for a pet anyway?


A lot of people. Just none that live in your trailer park, obviously.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Unsung_Hero: Jairzinho: I thought that it had been proven that it was impossible that peeing onto an electrified rail would shock you. How is this different for a dog and a streetlight?

Even if it's male dogs with their junk right up against a service plate, if they can get electrified in that manner then the lights are NOT safe.

So I broke with tradition and RTFA.  The official response seems reasonable.  About the only thing that could be done to prevent the possibility of this happening again would be to wrap all light poles with insulating material higher than a human can reach.  Another interesting possibility (which, no matter how inexpensive, might cost too much for such a rare event) would be to put a GFI circuit in them all.

We have some sort of stone+concrete type material lamp posts in greater Boston.  I don't know what it is actually, so here's a picture:

[Fark user image 480x517]

Whatever it is.  The posts have no metal except up at the top where the lamp itself is attached, and presumably somewhere underground.


I should clarify.  We do not only have that kind of lamp post.  We do also have various kinds of metal ones.  Just, these do exist and pretty extensively so they must be OK in terms of cost and durability etc.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Poor dude. He had a rake right there in his hand, but he panicked and kept trying to grab the dog. Could have pushed the dog away from the pole, then helped him.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Without any evidence whatsoever I do hereby decree that this canine electrocution event is in fact due to faulty soybean based electrical wiring insulation which is irresistible city rodent manna from heaven.
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
New Rising Sun:
We have some sort of stone+concrete type material lamp posts in greater Boston.  I don't know what it is actually, so here's a picture:

[Fark user image 480x517]

Whatever it is.  The posts have no metal except up at the top where the lamp itself is attached, and presumably somewhere underground.

Seen those out here in the midwest. Always wanted to see a cut-away view.

Looks around...
utilitystructures.comView Full Size

/Apparently not that interesting.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Fursecution: New Rising Sun:
We have some sort of stone+concrete type material lamp posts in greater Boston.  I don't know what it is actually, so here's a picture:

[Fark user image 480x517]

Whatever it is.  The posts have no metal except up at the top where the lamp itself is attached, and presumably somewhere underground.

Seen those out here in the midwest. Always wanted to see a cut-away view.

Looks around...
[utilitystructures.com image 300x600]
/Apparently not that interesting.


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Fursecution: New Rising Sun:
We have some sort of stone+concrete type material lamp posts in greater Boston.  I don't know what it is actually, so here's a picture:

[Fark user image 480x517]

Whatever it is.  The posts have no metal except up at the top where the lamp itself is attached, and presumably somewhere underground.

Seen those out here in the midwest. Always wanted to see a cut-away view.

Looks around...
[utilitystructures.com image 300x600]
/Apparently not that interesting.


I know a girl named Paige who found it quite interesting.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
ok, it would be hard to ground cement....
a green wire screwed into cement would look a bit funny.
 
pheelix
‘’ less than a minute ago  

WTP 2: ok, it would be hard to ground cement....
a green wire screwed into cement would look a bit funny.


It's supposed to go to a ground rod, which probably corroded away to nothing decades ago due to how much road salt Milwaukee uses.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.