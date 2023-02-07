 Skip to content
(WLOS 13 Asheville)   Remember back when people could buy, store nitroglycerin dynamite on their farms?
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
yes.

I have also seen nitro weeping out of 50 year old sticks that have been sitting in a hot barn the whole time.

we let the police deal with that mess.

Thanks Grampy
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Tangerine Dream - Betrayal (Sorcerer Theme)
Youtube aTrNtrIQVdo
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I wonder if they'll close the Tannerite loophole...
 
kbronsito
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
How else can you clear out gophers and wascally wabbits from your fields?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
You'd think people would use what they bought around the time they bought it. It's really easy to get rid of any leftovers.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: I wonder if they'll close the Tannerite loophole...


How ELSE are Cleatus n Nadine supposeda announce the joyous news every 9 months?
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

All right Silberman... you could have taken off the holster bra for the interview. What's your mother going to think? I tell you what she's going to think... that everyone will be talking about a mother who raised a kid not smart enough to take off a holster bra when doing an interview for the media, that's what. You should be ashamed!
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Cops:  Don't care, finally got to use our $200k bomb disposal robot.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Looney Tunes remembers.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
every big farm has dynamite laying around.   Beavers build dams on a creek, flood a couple hundred acres, you put a stick in there and blow the dam up.   Happens all the time.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
NINEv2
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: [i.imgflip.com image 850x478]


The aristocrats?
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

kbronsito: How else can you clear out gophers and wascally wabbits from your fields?


stumps and rocks.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: I wonder if they'll close the Tannerite loophole...


It's certainly lasted about 20 years longer than anyone would have guessed.
 
fsufan
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
We have some crazy hillbilly living on the hill across the valley from our place. Once a month or so, he and his buddies get together and blow things up. It rattles the windows of the house, sends the pets under the beds.
 
Pilikia [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Wait, you can't do that anymore? My dad was a stone mason and had a giant dome of serpentine on his property. Every few months a chunk of that rock would get blowed up, blowed up real good.
 
rfenster
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Monac
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Wow.  The dynamite had been there for 50 years or so.  That means since the late 1960's.  It was probably put there by some hippy who got stoned, wandered off, and forgot about it.  Hippies were everywhere back then, and they were stoned all the time, I guess.  Like the way everyone in the 1920's was drinking bootleg booze.  It's nice when you can figure things out like that just from when they happened.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 minute ago  
...aaaaand boom goes the dynamite.
 
