(WFTV Orlando)   72-year-old janitor gets locked in courthouse holding cell for three days withou food, water, medication because private security company didn't do its job   (wftv.com) divider line
37
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I would have lost my mind, I hope she gets a billion dollars. Private prisons, what a stupid f#cking idea.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only 72 hours? Lloyd Henreid is not impressed.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: I would have lost my mind, I hope she gets a billion dollars. Private prisons, what a stupid f#cking idea.


It was a courthouse. Private security at a courthouse is just government being cheapskates.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
72 year old janitors, what a country
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only in America does a 72-year-old still have to be a janitor.
Maybe she can retire when she wins the lawsuit.
 
Optimus Primate [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolandTGunner: Only 72 hours? Lloyd Henreid is not impressed.


These obscure references will not Stand!
 
uncoveror
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sue for their gross assets, cubed.
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow. I figured they were just being lazy and skipping rounds. No: they were being lazy and skipping rounds, AND had an open log with someone expected to sign out on Friday night.

Fast forward: Allied Universal Security has declared bankruptcy and is hereby dissolved. Orange County has awarded Allied's former contract to a newcomer in the field: Alliance Worldwide Security.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalyco Jack: Lambskincoat: I would have lost my mind, I hope she gets a billion dollars. Private prisons, what a stupid f#cking idea.

It was a courthouse. Private security at a courthouse is just government being cheapskates.


No shiat, especially since this was a County Court, so they have full access to the Sheriff's Dept and most defintiely use Sheriffs as Bailiffs and Courthouse Security during the day.

Sounds to me like they went with cheap ass security outfit for overnight security and all they did was sit around playing on their phone. There is no way they were doing room to room roves as they should be doing at least 2-3 times during the night, or they would have seen the poor lady or at least heard her banging on the door when they entered the courtroom
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Only in America does a 72-year-old still have to be a janitor.
Maybe she can retire when she wins the lawsuit.


Well, not ONLY in America. Not by a long shot. But the company we have in that category is nothing to be proud of.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sucks to be her, but who other than her lawyer is saying the security company was supposed to perform patrols during hours the courthouse isn't open?

"Her driver's license is still sitting there, her log is unsigned," McAfee explained. "They've a system in place. How did they blow through so many stop signs?"

"Huh, Libia's license is still here.  Did she go home with the keys again?"

If they are supposed to go through each floor of the courthouse, there should be a log on each floor that shows they walked this floor at this time."

If.

That's coming from a lawyer that works for Anidjar & Levine, personal injury attorneys.  It's all good, man.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


smells like Teen Spirit in here...
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor pooch, ain't gonna be able to sit for a month after being screwed like that.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BunchaRubes: Sucks to be her, but who other than her lawyer is saying the security company was supposed to perform patrols during hours the courthouse isn't open?


Any security outfit, that's who. Performing roves is a basic and very important part of the job. Without roves, all you have is a guy sitting in one spot, staring off into space all night, while who knows what else is going on in other parts of the grounds or building. You have a log book to record your roves and anything you might notice while on them. This is a separate log from the desk log for guests etc

Moreover, they had a log book for the janitorial and maintenance staff. It showed her still on the log, not signed out the entire damned weekend after clocking in on Friday night, so they definitely should have gone out looking for her when she didn't sign out as expected at 10pm. Doubly so since she had her keys and ID at the front desk contingent upon her sign-out

Surprising you would rush to the defense of a rent-a-cop, I could only imagine the amount of contortions, groveling and boot-licking you'd do if the Murdering Bastards in Blue were involved
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Only in America does a 72-year-old still have to be a janitor.
Maybe she can retire when she wins the lawsuit.


That's not only America, but we should definitely just get rid of the idea of work to live as a society.
 
milizard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What else is there to do when working security but walk around the place once in a while? How lazy can you be?
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Allied swallowed G4S and is now the voltron of security companies.

I asked a buddy in the industry once, why some of the guards they hire for government buildings were so... bad.
She told me, essentially, the building gets a huge break on their fire insurance if there's a live, breathing body at the front desk. A break that more than pays for the minimum wage level seat-fillers I used to see glued to the state-owned security monitor computers, apparently guarding Youtube and Amazon Prime from people coming into the building. Because they sure as shiat weren't watching the parking lot cameras.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A cell that can't be unlocked by just anyone from the inside? That's just crazy talk.

Who designs this stuff and how do they get away with it
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, they did their job all right. It's just that their job isn't running a safe prison system.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalyco Jack: Lambskincoat: I would have lost my mind, I hope she gets a billion dollars. Private prisons, what a stupid f#cking idea.

It was a courthouse. Private security at a courthouse is just government being cheapskates.


That's the beauty of privatizing governmental functions, this almost certainly costs more than using county employees would. The company makes a profit on every level, the guard, the guard's supervisor, the supervisor's vehicle, corporate office space.

Taxpayers pay more and get less: It's the American Way!
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Only in America does a 72-year-old still have to be a janitor.
Maybe she can retire when she wins the lawsuit.


There are Farkers who have bragged they never plan on retiring. As if working for all your life is something to be admired.

/as opposed to Farkers who would like to retire, but will never be able to do so.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: A cell that can't be unlocked by just anyone from the inside? That's just crazy talk.

Who designs this stuff and how do they get away with it


It should stay unlocked until someone on the outside locks it, or it should have been locked in the first place so that the janitor couldn't enter.
 
monkeyboycjc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Exit Stencilist: BunchaRubes: Sucks to be her, but who other than her lawyer is saying the security company was supposed to perform patrols during hours the courthouse isn't open?


Any security outfit, that's who. Performing roves is a basic and very important part of the job. Without roves, all you have is a guy sitting in one spot, staring off into space all night, while who knows what else is going on in other parts of the grounds or building. You have a log book to record your roves and anything you might notice while on them. This is a separate log from the desk log for guests etc

Moreover, they had a log book for the janitorial and maintenance staff. It showed her still on the log, not signed out the entire damned weekend after clocking in on Friday night, so they definitely should have gone out looking for her when she didn't sign out as expected at 10pm. Doubly so since she had her keys and ID at the front desk contingent upon her sign-out

Surprising you would rush to the defense of a rent-a-cop, I could only imagine the amount of contortions, groveling and boot-licking you'd do if the Murdering Bastards in Blue were involved

I work security/doorman on the weekends. So much this.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeff5: Kalyco Jack: Lambskincoat: I would have lost my mind, I hope she gets a billion dollars. Private prisons, what a stupid f#cking idea.

It was a courthouse. Private security at a courthouse is just government being cheapskates.

That's the beauty of privatizing governmental functions, this almost certainly costs more than using county employees would. The company makes a profit on every level, the guard, the guard's supervisor, the supervisor's vehicle, corporate office space.

Taxpayers pay more and get less: It's the American Way!


Think of it, if they were using new-hire cops for a training/screening period to see if they can follow procedures (make your rounds, write down anomalies, don't beat anybody to death with that thing), supervised by the shift supervisor already on duty with little to do, spread across the city and county, who's making money on that?
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This could be the basis for a Stephen King novel.
 
OilfieldDrunk [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Walker: Only in America does a 72-year-old still have to be a janitor.
Maybe she can retire when she wins the lawsuit.

There are Farkers who have bragged they never plan on retiring. As if working for all your life is something to be admired.

/as opposed to Farkers who would like to retire, but will never be able to do so.


I fully accept that me never wanting to retire is a mental health issue. I didn't work from March 21-May 1st going through the hiring process for my new job after moving. I made renovating my house my job during that time. Grandma just retired at 90 something. She worked so she wouldn't be bored. In this case no one is working as a janitor for fun though
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

uncoveror: Sue for their gross assets, cubed.


In October 2021, Allied Universal completed a US$5.1 billion takeover of British security firm G4S, creating a combined company of 800,000 employees, with revenues of more than US$18 billion.[4]
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Them boys might as well get the checkbook out right now, because there is no way they're winning this one at trial.
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Lambskincoat: I would have lost my mind, I hope she gets a billion dollars. Private prisons, what a stupid f#cking idea.

It was a courthouse. Private security at a courthouse is just government being cheapskates.


Remember, the phrase "public-private partnership" always means "transferring wealth from taxpayers to ownership while decreasing wages and benefits."
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: Sucks to be her, but who other than her lawyer is saying the security company was supposed to perform patrols during hours the courthouse isn't open?

"Her driver's license is still sitting there, her log is unsigned," McAfee explained. "They've a system in place. How did they blow through so many stop signs?"

"Huh, Libia's license is still here.  Did she go home with the keys again?"

If they are supposed to go through each floor of the courthouse, there should be a log on each floor that shows they walked this floor at this time."

If.

That's coming from a lawyer that works for Anidjar & Levine, personal injury attorneys.  It's all good, man.

"Huh, Libia's license is still here. Did she go home with the keys again?"


But don't, like, go check or anything. Ya know... THEIR FARKING JOB?
 
houstondragon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Any Pie Left: Allied swallowed G4S and is now the voltron of security companies.

I asked a buddy in the industry once, why some of the guards they hire for government buildings were so... bad.
She told me, essentially, the building gets a huge break on their fire insurance if there's a live, breathing body at the front desk. A break that more than pays for the minimum wage level seat-fillers I used to see glued to the state-owned security monitor computers, apparently guarding Youtube and Amazon Prime from people coming into the building. Because they sure as shiat weren't watching the parking lot cameras.


I worked for Allied for a couple of years when the economy was total shiat, and can firmly attest they do NOT want people who are actually following their policies.

The amount of heat and backlash when uncovering the bullshiat at one posting reminded me why I didn't need to work there. And it's full of would be wanna-cops itching to flex their "authoritah"
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

milizard: What else is there to do when working security but walk around the place once in a while?


My money is on "watch porn on your phone".
 
olorin604
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

monkeyboycjc: The Exit Stencilist: BunchaRubes: Sucks to be her, but who other than her lawyer is saying the security company was supposed to perform patrols during hours the courthouse isn't open?

Any security outfit, that's who. Performing roves is a basic and very important part of the job. Without roves, all you have is a guy sitting in one spot, staring off into space all night, while who knows what else is going on in other parts of the grounds or building. You have a log book to record your roves and anything you might notice while on them. This is a separate log from the desk log for guests etc

Moreover, they had a log book for the janitorial and maintenance staff. It showed her still on the log, not signed out the entire damned weekend after clocking in on Friday night, so they definitely should have gone out looking for her when she didn't sign out as expected at 10pm. Doubly so since she had her keys and ID at the front desk contingent upon her sign-out

Surprising you would rush to the defense of a rent-a-cop, I could only imagine the amount of contortions, groveling and boot-licking you'd do if the Murdering Bastards in Blue were involved

I work security/doorman on the weekends. So much this.


Not arguing, but wouldnt that kind of thing be laid out in the contract between allied and the courthouse?
 
Klippoklondike [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Basic rounds involve checking every cell, even empty cells.  That is absolutely awful, I feel horrible for her.  Hope she gets paaaaaaiiiiiiiiiid.
 
Northern
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: 72 year old janitors, what a country


This.
She should get damages, plus overtime pay for the full amount of her weekly 40 plus 72 hours.
Also, why can't she retire?
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Northern: whither_apophis: 72 year old janitors, what a country

This.
She should get damages, plus overtime pay for the full amount of her weekly 40 plus 72 hours.
Also, why can't she retire?


Smarted for first line. Laughed bc of the last line.
 
