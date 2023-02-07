 Skip to content
(MSN)   Russian major general in Ukraine war no longer major, generally speaking   (msn.com)
qorkfiend
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
A moment of silenceOKthat'senough.
 
ScrimBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So what's the count for dead generals at?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
He died in a firefight

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
He is the very model of a modern ma... ooops, boom.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Another chance to use this one. Nice. Keep 'em coming.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I get to use this again. I don't even have to update it. Though I should. It's been a while.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Sojourned here for Pirates of Penzance  reference, departing satiated.

/often. No, orphan
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
litobozrenie.comView Full Size
 
Excelsior
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ScrimBoy: So what's the count for dead generals at?


Wikipedia claims 8 as of July 11, 2022, (Ukraine claimed 11, Russia confirmed 4)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Russian_generals_killed_during_the_2022_invasion_of_Ukraine


This article claims 160 generals and colonels
https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/russia-has-lost-1-500-officers-including-160-generals-in-ukraine-war-report-3562136
 
Fano
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
michtoy.comView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This is like being the Second in Command for Al-Qaeda.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NINEv2
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: He died in a firefight

[y.yarn.co image 400x170]


Oh really? I might just be wanting a bagel with my coffee.

/onion bagel
//cream cheese
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
img-s-msn-com.akamaized.netView Full Size


You can't convince me that wasn't one of Putin's bastard sons.  I mean, they gave us a side-by-side photo to compare with.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Queen - Another One Bites the Dust (Russian Cover by Nailskey)
Youtube XOJ5YkIi9ps
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
ansius
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
And Putin won't care one bit that a talented man who had spent his working life in service to Russia came out of retirement only to die in a completely stupid war started for stupid reasons.

And he won't care one bit that many more lost their lives before him and that many more will lose their lives while he continues this stupid war.

I know that Putin won't answer for any of his crimes so I can only hope that he dies a painful death from a rapidly disabling but lingering disease.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
We lose more generals that way...
 
MBooda
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Work your way from top to bottom.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LLKtLO-55hA
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scanman61
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Thos makes me so happy.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: I get to use this again. I don't even have to update it. Though I should. It's been a while.

[Fark user image image 425x271]


Peace was never an option...
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ansius: I know that Putin won't answer for any of his crimes so I can only hope that he dies a painful death from a rapidly disabling but lingering disease.


Putin won't last long if he becomes disabled. He'll be like the wounded old lion, target of every ambitious younger lion.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

MBooda: Sojourned here for Pirates of Penzance  reference, departing satiated.

/often. No, orphan


I, too, orphan reference this musical!
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
in NATO, a Major is higher ranked than a lieutenant.  However, a lieutenant general (3-star general) is higher ranked than a major general.

Is it the same in Russia?
 
Do you know the way to Mordor
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
XTC - Generals And Majors
Youtube p-JeQduJ0f8
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"I am the very model of a Russian major general"

*BOOM*

Пиздец, are there any others left that can sing?
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Mantour: in NATO, a Major is higher ranked than a lieutenant.  However, a lieutenant general (3-star general) is higher ranked than a major general.

Is it the same in Russia?


Equivalent to one star / US Brigadier General.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Chemlight Battery: Mantour: in NATO, a Major is higher ranked than a lieutenant.  However, a lieutenant general (3-star general) is higher ranked than a major general.

Is it the same in Russia?

Equivalent to one star / US Brigadier General.


And I'm using the term "equivalent" very loosely.
 
