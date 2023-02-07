 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Most people have trouble getting garbage companies to haul away what they set out for disposal. Then there's this garbage company   (wfla.com) divider line
    Florida  
mistahtom
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Yo mama's phone number is 1-800-GOT-JUNK

Because she make that junk disappear.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
All trash must be bagged or you get fined.
The trash can lid must be closed or you get fined.


/s
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The Corts say they even called the Pasco County Sheriff's Office, but were told this is a civil matter.

Funny how police get to randomly decide what is a "civil matter." People walk onto your property, uninvited, to steal personal property, and it's a roll of the dice as to whether police consider that to be a crime.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Wow, around here when it's Bill pickup, it's very specific. To begin with, it's twice a year on set dates, you don't schedule it. Also it has to be right on the curb, or in the street. They ain't putting forth any extra effort. As a matter of fact, even though they tells to separate out yard waste and stuff, the same front end loader scrapes it off the street and dumps it in the same dump truck.
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
As a kid, I remember someone calling into a radio advice show asking if he could sue his garbage company.
He was using a large Shop-Vac™ canister as a trash bin and they took the entire thing.

/dumbass
//This one, WTF?
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Back in the day when you had non city owned garbage cans, it was impossible to throw away a garbage can.

/don't get me started on airline food
 
fat boy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fat boy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
FTFA:
"The Corts say they even called the Pasco County Sheriff's Office, but were told this is a civil matter. Frustrated, they called Better Call Behnken for help. "

Fark user imageView Full Size


Giggity. I got a few pages of things on my list I'm willing to bet she can help me with. Giggity.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

RandyJohnson: Back in the day when you had non city owned garbage cans, it was impossible to throw away a garbage can.


You can't schlep it to the nearest dumpster?
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So the company goes the extra mile, gives you your money's worth, and you complain? Typical. This is why companies don't listen to customer feedback anymore.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This reminds me of that farking tree service company that got a request to trim a palm tree back from a house.

So they came to my house for some reason.  And lopped a section of my mango tree off.  Which is not a palm tree, by the way.  Doesn't look remotely like a palm tree, for the record.

Fark now I need another shot of Hennessy.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: This reminds me of that farking tree service company that got a request to trim a palm tree back from a house.

So they came to my house for some reason.  And lopped a section of my mango tree off.  Which is not a palm tree, by the way.  Doesn't look remotely like a palm tree, for the record.

Fark now I need another shot of Hennessy.


... I even have palm trees mind you!  More than a dozen of them.  They didn't trim those though.
 
professionalenabler
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Ricky takes the garbage to the curb
Youtube MLjifumRk3Q
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: The Corts say they even called the Pasco County Sheriff's Office, but were told this is a civil matter.

Funny how police get to randomly decide what is a "civil matter." People walk onto your property, uninvited, to steal personal property, and it's a roll of the dice as to whether police consider that to be a crime.


Whoa there. Steal? Stealing requires intent. The homeowners entered into a contract with a company in the business of removing things from people's yards. Things were removed from their yard. You should rethink your stance on this, we should all be happy when the police defer from offering their special brand of help in a situation. I see the incident as more of a commentary on the quality of their lawn furniture.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The Corts said the cost to replace everything that was thrown away was about $915. Investigator Shannon Behnken sent invoices for each item to Waste Connections.

I don't know if you're familiar with who runs that business but I assure you it's not the Boy Scouts
/RIP Rodney Dangerfield
 
