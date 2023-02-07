 Skip to content
(Fox 23 Tulsa)   US tipping guidliness. To go order, 10%, sit down dinner, 20%, Starbucks 44,000%
57
    More: Stupid, Receipt, Starbucks, Thailand, Customer, Jesse O'Dell, Frappuccino, neighborhood Starbucks, separate checks  
•       •       •

57 Comments
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A representative responded and said that they didn't have a whole lot of details on why the charge occurred, or why the checks sent had bounced, but confirmed that Starbucks was aware of the situation which was attributed to human error.

Um, more like errors.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
After watching the Bear I refuse to tip waitstaff. Instead, I'm going back into the kitchen with a marinara jar full of twenties
 
dkimball
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Please, no obligatory Reservoir Dogs reference
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Sit in my booth/at my table to take my order? 0%


/Just pay them a living wage.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

dkimball: Please, no obligatory Reservoir Dogs reference


Obligatory Dick tip reference

3rd rock from the sun - Dick Tips
Youtube RWHj4BmCn64
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
JUST THE TIP... thread.

Haven't had one of these in a while.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So, "payment reversal" is no longer a thing? I'd have told them to fark off for sending checks. Reverse the goddamned charges.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
F*ck Starbucks. Go somewhere else, people.  I'm hoping they will from now on.

But also, how does this just happen? I have so many questions.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

dkimball: Please, no obligatory Reservoir Dogs reference


artesettima.itView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
$70+/week for morning coffee. Followed by, boo hoo we have four kids and our budget is so tight. The only thing that surprises me is the article didn't end with a go fund me request.
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I never tip at Starbucks.

I also never go to Starbucks. So that may be the reason.
 
rogue49
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
And with inflation
The tip is inflated

% works that way
No more restaurants for moi
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Cup of coffee at home is much less expensive... also, they took the money from the card, they can put it back on the card.. if I have to return something, that,s the procedure.. also, fark Starbucks.
 
kb7rky [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Starbuck's is just overpriced, burnt coffee.

Change my mind.
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"typically we do almost every day for the last 16 years. We get 10 dollars worth of coffee, "

That's roughly $58,400 worth of coffee.  Though, to be fair, I've probably come close to that with beer. Though, it's way more than one beer a day.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Only time I go to Starbucks is when there's a huge line at my normal local coffee stand (or when I'm out of town, which is never these days). I always tip a buck for my coffee.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: $70+/week for morning coffee. Followed by, boo hoo we have four kids and our budget is so tight. The only thing that surprises me is the article didn't end with a go fund me request.


I certainly don't want to begrudge these people anything, and poor people also deserve to have nice things, but yeah, that's a hell of a coffee budget to then complain about having to cancel an international vacation because of budgeting concerns. I mean, sure, losing 4 grand unexpectedly is gonna mess up most people, but don't pretend you're living on a shoestring budget here. That they even had 4 grand that they could lose without noticing means they're doing pretty well.

/yes, lots and lots and lots of Americans don't have 4 grand in the bank. Lots of Americans don't even have savings accounts.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

SecondaryControl: Sit in my booth/at my table to take my order? 0%


/Just pay them a living wage.


What is a "living wage"? I live in a purple Commonwealth, where you can get by on $35,000-$40,000 a year in the red parts. However, drive 75 miles north and, as the Chamber of Commerce website even states, it takes a little over $100,000 to live a "modest but comfortable lifestyle" in the extremely blue parts.

And why the hell should any restaurant pay any American worker above $5 an hour? You've got thousands of illegals who'd gladly work for that, and the chances of the business getting busted are slim to none.
 
sleze
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
10% take out tip?  Do you tip the cashier at McDonald's?
 
kmfjd
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Employee compensation is up to the employer and not the customer, no matter how special America thinks it is, exceptionalism my ass
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
When would they send checks and not refund the card?
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Guidliness?
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
static1.colliderimages.comView Full Size


Unavailable for comment.
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The representative stated that the company had been in communication with the O'Dells about the reimbursement and that the issue had already been resolved. The O'Dells should be receiving the checks in the mail any day now.
Jesse claims they have not heard from Starbucks since they were told that new checks would be sent.

I mean, I would've called a lawyer after the first check bounced. Sounds like Starbucks owes them more than just a refund.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

LewDux: dkimball: Please, no obligatory Reservoir Dogs reference

Obligatory Dick tip reference

[YouTube video: 3rd rock from the sun - Dick Tips]


Heheheh... "dick tips"
 
tsjonesosu
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: When would they send checks and not refund the card?


Corporations don't like to give money back. They will stall this out as long as they can until the person they are screwing lawyers up. I bet these people never see a dime, until they get an attorney.
 
TWX
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: $70+/week for morning coffee. Followed by, boo hoo we have four kids and our budget is so tight. The only thing that surprises me is the article didn't end with a go fund me request.


For a short time there was a grocery store next door to the offices I worked out of, and there was a Starbucks within the grocery.  For awhile I was spending $20-$30 per week there.  When I realized that I was drinking my pocket-money and putting on weight I switched to brewing a pot of coffee at a time at home, refrigerating it, and making myself iced coffees before leaving for work.  Even as expensive as creamer can be from time to time, I'm spending more like $5 per week doing it this way.  Sure, what I do isn't as fancy as what Starbucks does, but it still provides me with my caffeine fix.

The Starbucks menu is just more proof that we're taking things that should normally be reserved for special occasions or treats and are making those into ordinary run of the mill items.  And it's to our detriment, because then we set expensive or unrealistic expectations for ourselves and end up disappointed.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: So, "payment reversal" is no longer a thing? I'd have told them to fark off for sending checks. Reverse the goddamned charges.


I'm guessing they paid with a debit card or check card for some stupid reason instead of using a credit card.

My mom ordered a phone from Verizon, paid with a check card, and when the order needed to be cancelled because they messed up the shipping address it took almost two months for her to get a check from them.

Some people have trouble controlling their use of credit cards, but it is generally much less of a headache to deal with fraudulent charges or overcharges if it is on a credit card where you can easily dispute the charge and have it quickly removed from your account.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I tipped for takeaway during lock down, but that's over.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: When would they send checks and not refund the card?


It's a common thing if someone paid by check card or debit card.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: $70+/week for morning coffee. Followed by, boo hoo we have four kids and our budget is so tight. The only thing that surprises me is the article didn't end with a go fund me request.


$70 can buy me 3-4 months worth of green coffee beans. Most people have no idea how easy it is to roast coffee, or just how much better fresh roasted hight quality coffee is than the over roasted cheap shiat they sling at Starbucks
 
PvtStash
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

TWX: ~
we set expensive or unrealistic expectations for ourselves and end up disappointed.


I know you said a lot more, but trimmed to just this because:


Who sets those expectations again?
Do you set yours, or do you allow Starbucks marketing department to do that?
I get if you under 30 it's a whole lot harder to set your own, if we believe in free will then we got to allow for it all the time, including in who sets the expectations for who.

Now lets talk about how low the vote age should be. ;)
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: I tipped for takeaway during lock down, but that's over.


Same here .
 
cleek
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i tip a buck or two on takeout. but it's nothing like 10%.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Serves him right. He ordered the $10 coffee.

I have no pity for such people.
 
Olthoi
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If your family is on a "budget" maybe you shouldn't be ordering $10 of coffee every day for 16 years.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

sleze: 10% take out tip?  Do you tip the cashier at McDonald's?


I was at a Subway for the first time in forever the other day and the card reader asked if I wanted to give a tip.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

cleek: i tip a buck or two on takeout. but it's nothing like 10%.


You old-fashioned coot.

When I was a child people would tip 5% and that was generous people. Farmers did not tip at all. You know I know you're a fancy-pants city-slicker?

Name checks out at least.
 
TWX
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

PvtStash: TWX: ~
we set expensive or unrealistic expectations for ourselves and end up disappointed.

I know you said a lot more, but trimmed to just this because:


Who sets those expectations again?
Do you set yours, or do you allow Starbucks marketing department to do that?
I get if you under 30 it's a whole lot harder to set your own, if we believe in free will then we got to allow for it all the time, including in who sets the expectations for who.

Now lets talk about how low the vote age should be. ;)


I've had the right to vote for twice over when I didn't have the right to vote yet.

My point is that many people end up judging conveniences or luxuries as necessities, things that end up costing them literally orders of magnitude more than doing something for themselves would cost in terms monetary, time, and effort.  When it comes to time, it may even take more to get something as pedestrian as coffee from a coffee shop, since one has to go there and wait.

Scant few people have enough money to say f-all to budgeting or choosing.  Nearly all of us have to choose what we spend our money on.  If someone's thing is to spend a lot of money on coffee then they're probably going to do that to the exclusion of other things.  Their choice, and one I've even made myself at times, but that having choice comes with the responsibility to understand the ramifications of choice.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Most people have no idea how easy it is to roast coffee


Do you have a machine or something?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: sleze: 10% take out tip?  Do you tip the cashier at McDonald's?

I was at a Subway for the first time in forever the other day and the card reader asked if I wanted to give a tip.


Yeah, but that was at Subway. They take pity on the wage drones because they are not smart enough for McDonald's. They are just one step up from the minions who serve the cold wax at Taco Bell.
 
abbarach
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

TWX: Hey Nurse!: $70+/week for morning coffee. Followed by, boo hoo we have four kids and our budget is so tight. The only thing that surprises me is the article didn't end with a go fund me request.

For a short time there was a grocery store next door to the offices I worked out of, and there was a Starbucks within the grocery.  For awhile I was spending $20-$30 per week there.  When I realized that I was drinking my pocket-money and putting on weight I switched to brewing a pot of coffee at a time at home, refrigerating it, and making myself iced coffees before leaving for work.  Even as expensive as creamer can be from time to time, I'm spending more like $5 per week doing it this way.  Sure, what I do isn't as fancy as what Starbucks does, but it still provides me with my caffeine fix.

The Starbucks menu is just more proof that we're taking things that should normally be reserved for special occasions or treats and are making those into ordinary run of the mill items.  And it's to our detriment, because then we set expensive or unrealistic expectations for ourselves and end up disappointed.


I have a recurring $34 a month charge from a local roaster.  Every two weeks a pound of beans shows up in the mail. So I'm paying a little more than a buck a day, and in return I have coffee that I enjoy, and that doesn't  have to be adulterated with cream or sugar to be palatable.

I guess technically it probably costs a few extra pennies for water, and the power to boil the kettle.  But overall it's still worth it to me...I get coffee I enjoy, and the roaster I use likes to send out test batches and limited run options when they get interesting beans in.  Oh, and I don't have to leave the house, put on pants, or deal with people.  It's all just on autopilot.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: [static1.colliderimages.com image 850x425]

Unavailable for comment.


He aged quite well, with a quiet, classic Italian dignity.
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: I tipped for takeaway during lock down, but that's over.


Takeaway or delivery?
Delivery sure tip the driver. But if I drove myself to get the food I'm giving myself the tip.
 
phedex
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
As my means over the years have improved, I make it a point to tip really well.  If i go to the local wings joint and spend 15 bucks, i still give the server 10.  if i'm treating my buddy to dinner, i'd through them 15$.   Even when i didn't have much, i'd still give 15-20% on meals like that, and regardless of their attitudes.  being a server and managing a few tables is really hard work.

That being said, starbucks employees make much better money than staff at restaurants; I don't tip there.  I know it's hard work, but it's just an assembly line like a mcdonalds.  it's different if someone is serving you at a table, i don't know why..just is.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: After watching the Bear I refuse to tip waitstaff. Instead, I'm going back into the kitchen with a marinara jar full of twenties


I read that as "marijuana jar", which every back-of-house I know would be fine with too.
 
p51d007
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
No, you won't be sending me a check.  You will have someone show up with CASH...
or I'm calling THESE guys.

i3.cpcache.comView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

LOLITROLU: HotWingConspiracy: I tipped for takeaway during lock down, but that's over.

Takeaway or delivery?
Delivery sure tip the driver. But if I drove myself to get the food I'm giving myself the tip.


Yeah, that. I always tip drivers, but I was thrilled to take the 6 minute drive to the diner during lock down so I usually picked up.
 
Obama's Left Nut
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Ummm....

Dispute the charge with your bank and file a lawsuit against Starbucks.  That will get you your money back.  If not and you get a default judgment you send the sheriff out to all of their locations in your area to take the cash out of the cash register.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

phedex: That being said, starbucks employees make much better money than staff at restaurants; I don't tip there.  I know it's hard work, but it's just an assembly line like a mcdonalds.


So you think they make enough money?

Would you work the amount of money they make? Could you afford to?
 
