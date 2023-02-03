 Skip to content
(UPI)   Hey, why is that Tesla's windshield cracked and what's that brown stuff on top of the hood? Oh my   (upi.com) divider line
8 Comments     (+0 »)
Catsaregreen
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Homicidal bovine trifecta in play?
 
phimuskapsi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Even cows know the truth.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
You can't trust them devious buggers. They can come from any direction.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Grizwald
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Dave Matthews tour bus?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Elon Musk is great!
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Pete and Repeat both drive a Tesla into a cow.  Pete was taken to the hospital, who is left with the cow?
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I can think of some revenge:

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Officers arrived to find the brown cow running around the area.

How Now Brow-- oww!

/that'll buff right out
//something was runny
 
