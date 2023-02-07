 Skip to content
(12News Phoenix)   That's a one-stroke penalty   (12news.com) divider line
Strummer [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
He was taking a drop when h.......
 
Hinged
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
'Authorities have yet to release the following details:

The identity of the body
The events leading up to the body's discovery
Whether any foul play was involved'


That doesn't even rise to the level of fake news.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The resuce mission ... not even spell-checked
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Thanks for this not being a self-pleasuring link!
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Really how different a state of being is "dead, floating in a lake" compared to that of most people who play golf?
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Drowning? That's not SOP on the Bonesaw Tour.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

RogueWallEnthusiast: Thanks for this not being a self-pleasuring link!


You don't speak for all of us!!
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: The resuce mission ... not even spell-checked


How do you know? Apparently you've never been on a resuce mission.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Watch out for that water hazard on the 7th.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I bet he'd like a mulligan right about now
 
Loucifer
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
They pulled her out of the water and now she's lying in a fairway to heaven.
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That article was severely lacking in detail.  Are we sure it wasn't casual water?
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: I bet he'd like a mulligan right about now


Shouldn't we wait a couple more days and see what happens?
 
Spice Must Flow [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Temba, his arms wide open!
Dead, floating in a lake.

ThatOneMeme.jpg
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The Valley's a tough place even when it's not triple digits. Chandler bunco squad says it looks like a mob hit. Someone in town for the game on sunday, away from their own crew, got cornered by some nazis from Apache Junction. Easy mark, easy job. The stink never gets easier though, and only rotting bodies float.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
