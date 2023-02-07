 Skip to content
(PennLive)   Aliens, definitely aliens, it is always aliens. Or whales   (pennlive.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Red neck + thermite
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"Woke me up," one person responded. "Before I go-go'ed"
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Sounds like it was Dix

NBC10 said that New Jersey's Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst said it would have training exercises and "high noise events" on Saturday.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Excuse me. Turns out those leftover enchiladas I had for dinner were a little off.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Red neck + thermite


Thermite doesn't go boom.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Maybe it was a Headshot?
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
NBC10 said it reached out to police in Bucks County and they said they had received many calls about it, but they didn't have a good answer for what could have caused it.

frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Feel_the_velvet: Sounds like it was Dix

NBC10 said that New Jersey's Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst said it would have training exercises and "high noise events" on Saturday.


Yeah, they post this shiat, and people still freak out. I mean, the newspaper could have written that story much better, but military bases regularly have this. We have it here all of the time, and there are always a bunch of people freaking out on Nextdoor, like this all didn't happen just a month ago...

Me? I don't even notice these booms that freak everyone out.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: vudukungfu: Red neck + thermite

Thermite doesn't go boom.


Yeah, I assume he meant thera...  um teritr...  well, hillbillys been shooting it as a target in these parts and there were similar reactions. I'm not looking it up. I'm on enough watch lists.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: there are always a bunch of people freaking out on Nextdoor


When doesn't that happen?
 
Deus Ex Macguffin [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Another stupid-ass gender reveal stunt?
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Yep. Could be any one of those things.

/stupid link placement
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Sounds like we're going with Dicks, Dix, or dicks.
 
BlakCat
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Subtonic: big pig peaches: vudukungfu: Red neck + thermite

Thermite doesn't go boom.

Yeah, I assume he meant thera...  um teritr...  well, hillbillys been shooting it as a target in these parts and there were similar reactions. I'm not looking it up. I'm on enough watch lists.


Looking up Tannerite won't get you put on any watchlists.

Gotta go, someone is at the door.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Prolly just rednecks being rednecks!
 
