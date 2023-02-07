 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from The Clash, Men At Work, The Call, Psychedelic Furs, and more. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #432. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
22
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Standing' by...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ready for tunes
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everybody. Gimme my 2 watts!
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm here and early!
Also, thank you once again TF Fairy!
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Have they tried using duct tape?
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Here, at least for the first 45 minutes. And thanks to the anonymous TF Fairy!
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Oh, and on a lesser note, just finished watching The Three Amigos. Always makes me think of pF :)
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Howdy all!
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Hi, everybody!
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Buenas tardes, denizens!

Good to see you all again!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Jeebuz. They really horsed up tweetdeck overnight.
Took me a good while to figure out how to revert to the older version so I can see all the show tweets in one place.
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Hello everybody!

First of all, thank you so much, dear Anonymous Benefactor, for the noble title of total fark. I'm honoured.

Next thing is that my work is more demanding than ever this week. I have to get up at 4 a.m. tomorrow which means in 9 hours. And I came home an hour ago, quite knackered. So I won't stay long here tonight and I also won't be able to show up following days. This week sucks...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Claudia strikes again!
LOL
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
& this one's called Mouse Clicks
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

did they try turning it off , and then back on again?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
