(MSN)   Former vice-chair of the DC police union is arrested for working a second job at Whole Foods Market. Which doesn't seem like much of a crime except for the whole on duty on overtime part   (msn.com) divider line
26
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait. You're telling me that police union officials aren't always the most ethically responsible people? That we shouldn't automatically believe that they're acting honestly, transparently, or lawfully? That they're at least as likely to be bad apples as any front-line police officer?

That's impossible. I don't believe you.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's waaaaaay past time we should have ended OT in local cop shops barring major disasters and unrest and barred them from working security gigs in uniform.

It's been a scam to pad their pockets and rife with fraud, waste and abuse.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

dr_blasto: It's waaaaaay past time we should have ended OT in local cop shops barring major disasters and unrest and barred them from working security gigs in uniform.

It's been a scam to pad their pockets and rife with fraud, waste and abuse.


They wont though.  The politicians claim that it's cheaper to pay overtime than to hire more cops.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
approves

Sentient
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
He's a cop. They'll investigate, find that he did nothing wrong, and he'll be allowed to retire (immediately after a minor promotion) with full benefits, after which he'll take a job in a neighboring department.

They'll do that because the investigators and virtually everyone else in the department are grifting off the same "overtime" trough, and they all know it.
 
Terlis
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

dr_blasto: It's waaaaaay past time we should have ended OT in local cop shops barring major disasters and unrest and barred them from working security gigs in uniform.

It's been a scam to pad their pockets and rife with fraud, waste and abuse.


There was a huge uproar a few years back here in Harrisburg with the city police force.  The then-mayor told them they would need to take PTO if they were going to work security for a large gun show.  In the past, the city would just "schedule them off" so they could work there and then work their normal shift.  I'm wondering how many of those hours were actually on the clock and they got a ton of overtime and double paydays.
 
Dadoody
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
A union leader being a thieving money grubber? You don't say.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Obviously we need to better fund police.
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's only stealing if it's not from the public.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Wait. You're telling me that police union officials aren't always the most ethically responsible people? That we shouldn't automatically believe that they're acting honestly, transparently, or lawfully? That they're at least as likely to be bad apples as any front-line police officer?

That's impossible. I don't believe you.


https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/crime/dc-police-union-vice-chair-under-investigation-for-sexual-abuse-of-woman-at-grocery-store/ar-AAVU949

Fear the Clam
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Piker. A former president of the Boston police union pled guilty to child rape.
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Arrested?  Who did he piss off???
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: dr_blasto: It's waaaaaay past time we should have ended OT in local cop shops barring major disasters and unrest and barred them from working security gigs in uniform.

It's been a scam to pad their pockets and rife with fraud, waste and abuse.

They wont though.  The politicians claim that it's cheaper to pay overtime than to hire more cops.


They say that because it is cheaper.  You clearly have no idea how much it costs to employ someone.

<looks at screen name>  Ah, figures
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Good amounts of police budgets go to overtime pay. Some of that goes to asshats who aren't doing their job and are straight-up bilking the system.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Dadoody: A union leader being a thieving money grubber? You don't say.


fark you and your anti-union propaganda.

We're all about the anti-cop propaganda here.
 
medic2731 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Good, he should be arrested, charged, and imprisoned.  Nobody is above the law, except, POSSIBLY, George Santos...
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Whole Foods has been outlawed. We begin bombing in five minutes.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: Good amounts of police budgets go to overtime pay. Some of that goes to asshats who aren't doing their job and are straight-up bilking the system.


In the UK police pensions are based on the last two years earnings, and that includes overtime. So every cop two years from retirement starts getting all the overtime they can get. Arrest someone ten minutes before your shift ends? Well I guess I can book them, question them, do the paperwork etc before I clock off. Shouldn't take more than five or six hours....
 
eagles95
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Have friends who are cops. Their OT pays for 2nd homes, vacations, 3rd and 4th cars. Most of the time they are sleeping at a barracks or sleeping in the car somewhere or sleeping at home in their cruiser so they are technically in their car.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Abolish the police.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: Jeebus Saves: dr_blasto: It's waaaaaay past time we should have ended OT in local cop shops barring major disasters and unrest and barred them from working security gigs in uniform.

It's been a scam to pad their pockets and rife with fraud, waste and abuse.

They wont though.  The politicians claim that it's cheaper to pay overtime than to hire more cops.

They say that because it is cheaper.  You clearly have no idea how much it costs to employ someone.

<looks at screen name>  Ah, figures


It's not cheaper if OT is largely just make-work and a way for the cops to help each other pad their bank accounts without doing actual necessary work.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Many (MANY!) years ago, I was a member of NABET (The National Association of Broadcast Employees & Technicians), working afternoon drive time (3-7pm IIRC) at a NYC radio station. Occasionally I would be asked to fill in for my morning drive counterpart. On those days, I'd come in at 5am and work until 10am, then come back for the afternoon shift. Union rules said I had to be paid for the whole day, 5am-7pm (at an hourly wage). Mid day I had another job working retail. So not only was I getting paid by the station 0am-3pm while not working, I was getting paid at my retail job at the same time. I made sweet bank on those days.

groppet
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I am sure the GOP will use this to say that the police no longer need unions, wait they will probably say that so how teachers unions cause this.
 
mojodragon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I think it should go even further than that. I think it's unethical to allow off-duty cops to wear their uniforms (and gear) during their off-duty employment. It conveys a civilian authority that Waffle House just doesn't actually have
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
TFA was a little light on the details. What job was the guy performing? Was he security, or was he a regular worker? Was he showing up at the station, getting the daily briefing, and then heading straight to the store? And over how long of a time period did these 29 hours stretch out? 3 years wouldn't really be that bad, for example, but one week would...
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So he made $33K and stole $2K in overtime? Now do all the ex-cops living on disability because they got in a fender bender.
 
