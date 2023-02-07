 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   Library patron returns book anonymously to avoid nearly 43 years worth of overdue fines. Lt. Bookman approves   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
    Librarian, Public library, Book, United States, Newport News Public Library, library book, Fee, return box  
RoboZombie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oblig
Seinfeld - The Library Cop
Youtube D9tP9fI2zbE
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bookman?  Oh, you must mean ole Buffalo Butt!
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We do not have checkout records that go back that far

Should check with the caveman librarian.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
zeroflight222 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Oblig... though I've never seen the numbers line up so closely before.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Party time is over, joy boy.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Aint nothin gon' happen.

/this is the thread where we complain about the unfair justice system right?
 
stuffy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Book?
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Married with Children - Al returns a Library Book
Youtube _hG1GIyXL_o
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
43 years ago? The book probably has a little card in a pocket with the loanee's library card number on it, so they could find out if they wanted.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
My college sent me a letter demanding I return a pile of overdue books and pay some idiotically high late fees otherwise they wouldn't let me graduate.

The books were checked out over 2 years after I graduated, lol, and certainly not by me.  It was almost amusing to deal with - over the phone they just refused to believe me and would hang up on me before i could explain I hadn't been on campus in 2 years.  I had to go into the library for some face to face and even then I had to deal with student drone, then employee drone, then the head of the damned library.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Were there drawings of peepees and weewees in it too?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

zeroflight222: Oblig... though I've never seen the numbers line up so closely before.

[i.pinimg.com image 431x640]


He should stop skipping leg day.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Look. If you think this is about overdue fines and missing books, you'd better think again. This is about that kid's right to read a book without getting his mind warped! Or maybe that turns you on, Seinfeld; maybe that's how you get your kicks. you and your good-time buddies. Well, I got a flash for ya, joy-boy: Party time is over."
 
IdentInvalid
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
One of these days, I need to have a chat with my local library system.  Two books, 25 years.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Better late than never.
 
Mambo Bananapatch [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Mirror huh? I call bullshiat.
 
Hinged
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

PirateKing: this is the thread where we complain about the unfair justice system right?


Library fines are racist.


/or so it has been written... possibly in a library book
 
ohokyeah
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

IdentInvalid: One of these days, I need to have a chat with my local library system.  Two books, 25 years.


If they are still in print, maybe buy them and donate them to the library so they have them?
 
Fano
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
His name was Sam Peebles.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: Oblig
[YouTube video: Seinfeld - The Library Cop]


The fact that Jerry struggles to keep a straight face in the take they used shows that there are probably a ton of takes where Jerry loses it.
 
EasilyDistracted [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: RoboZombie: Oblig
[YouTube video: Seinfeld - The Library Cop]

The fact that Jerry struggles to keep a straight face in the take they used shows that there are probably a ton of takes where Jerry loses it.


Great comedian...horrible actor.
 
qlenfg
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Somewhere I have a 2nd grade reading book that accidentally got packed when we moved, and I cried when my mom had to tell the school and pay $2 or so for the book. From that day, on, I have always respected books and taken good care of them, especially if they were borrowed. One day, I will find that book, and send it back to the school.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
They built a new library on campus off of my overdue fines. I finally had to go to Library Borrowers Anonymous and admit I had no control over my book borrowing habit.
 
Brofar
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If they're missing the book, they either know who has it and would know who has it when it's turned in, or they don't know who has it and weren't going to fine anyone anyway, so really, this person was probably fine either way anyway and stressed out over nothing.
 
JessieL
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Hinged: PirateKing: this is the thread where we complain about the unfair justice system right?

Library fines are racist.


/or so it has been written... possibly in a library book


Given that the notion that library fines are racist seems to trigger one of fark's biggest racists; I'm going to go ahead and believe it's true.
 
