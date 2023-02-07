 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Law and Crime)   Mexican soap opera star sentenced to five years in prison for fatally punching a man during a road rage incident in Miami. Unclear if the sentence will be served by him or his long lost identical twin brother who's recently awaken from a coma   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
22
    More: Followup, Crime, Law, Manslaughter, Jury, El Nuevo Herald, Prosecutor, Plea bargain, Anger  
•       •       •

236 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Feb 2023 at 12:35 PM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
it bet it was hermano...
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SPARC Pile [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That would be the least weird thing in a telenovela.

Telenovelas Are Hell: Amigas Y Rivales
Youtube -LCVmyElYuo
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Bravo, subby, great headline.  A+++, would laugh again.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dadoody
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
When will these idiots learn?

Punching someone in Florida will get you prison for years.

Shooting warning shots in Florida will get you 20 years MINIMUM. 

If you're going to attack someone in Florida, you need to shoot to kill in order to be able to legally defend yourself. 

imagez.tmz.comView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Five Point Palm Exploding Heart Technique?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Cue overly dramatic organ music.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
When I heard the news, I was all like...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Looks more like accident
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
qlenfg
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Great description, subby! +1, would buy again.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
static.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Jim_Tressel's_O-Face
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

LewDux: Looks more like accident
[64.media.tumblr.com image 338x237] [View Full Size image _x_]


That was more choreographed than a Young Bucks match.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Cualquier razón para publicar:

Que Hora Es? Part 1
Youtube 4cKGyOE_jOI
 
genner
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
media1.popsugar-assets.comView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
¿QUUUUUUUUE?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fatally punching a man sounds like you punch them and they die from the punch. He died from hitting his head on the pavent after being punched.  The punch caused his death, but the punch itself was not fatal.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"¡Ay, ay, ay, no es bueno!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"He was such a joyful person, very caring to everyone," the victim's son Juan Ricardo Hernandez Jr. said, translated from Spanish, according to NBC Miami. "A beautiful person, there are no words to describe who my father was."

OK so not joyful or caring or beautiful.
 
tmyk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
sleze
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I always thought it was Jorge...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.