(Farming UK)   Teen arsonist who caused £1 million in damages is fined... £61. Yeah, that'll teach him   (farminguk.com) divider line
    Stupid, Fire prevention, Oxfordshire, Causality, Risk assessment, Law, Risk management, Farmer, Hay  
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
He didn't even get a paddling?
static.simpsonswiki.comView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Cost me more than that when I used the F word in front of my mom when I was 12.
 
ajgeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
He must've Incorporated in the U.S.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The farmer, owned by a man aged in his seventies, was not injured and all the livestock survived.


o_0
 
psychosis_inducing
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
He could hop the Atlantic and do gender reveals.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Boys will be boys
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons because his family has political and social connections,

FTFY.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It appears the insurance company is saying that the farmer should have had better fire suppression instead of blaming the little shiat for starting the fire in the first place.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The boy, who cannot be named ... Lord Valdemort.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
FTFA:The farmer, owned by a man aged in his seventies, was not injured and all the livestock survived.

0.o
 
morg
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So does this not work like in the US where the insurance company would go after the arsonist's family in civil court?
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: FTFA:The farmer, owned by a man aged in his seventies, was not injured and all the livestock survived.

0.o


So we're gonna kink shame now?
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons because his family has political and social connections,

FTFY.


No, probably not. UK sentencing guidelines lean towards encouraging young offenders to take responsibility for their own actions and promote re-integration into society rather than to punish.

The locals will know who he is & apply social pressure accordingly.
 
dkimball
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Was that his carbon footprint/credits fine?
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
FTFA:
"Tackling rural crime will remain a top priority of Thames Valley Police and we will not hesitate in bringing charges to court."

Comedy gold, man! Ha!
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
No humans or animals were hurt, and presumably the farmer had insurance. The kid almost certainly doesn't have the money to make the farmer whole anyway.

Here is some information on what a "youth referral order" involves.

TLDR: the kid avoids jail time on condition he gets the help he needs figure out what in blazes (no pun intended) possessed him to burn down an old man's barn, and makes an honest effort to deal with it so he won't re-offend. This may include seeing a court-appointed therapist.

Not only is it more likely to set the kid straight than letting adult prisoners use him as a farktoy for the next N years, it's likely to be much cheaper to boot.

I'll allow it.
 
