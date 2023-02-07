 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Lehigh Valley Live)   School superintendent sends letter to parents to reassure them there is "no reason to believe" any children ate any of the maggots that were found on pallets of school food last week   (lehighvalleylive.com) divider line
41
    More: Scary, Drink, High school, Bethlehem Area School District, Dairy, Milk, United States, Privacy policy, Maggot  
•       •       •

473 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Feb 2023 at 10:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



41 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"But rest assured," he continued, "We will make sure they are prepared in a sanitary environment, and that the next shipment will feature the maggots inside the packaging as they were supposed to be in the first place."
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And if they did well hey free protein!
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like a school would be the best place to get maggot brain

Funkadelic - Maggot Brain [HQ]
Youtube JOKn33-q4Ao
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: And if they did well hey free protein!


This. They are Mother Nature's perfect nutritional package.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I can assure you that your children won't be getting that kind of nutrition from the food here, not while I'm superintendent!"
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I absolutely read all of this in Hank Azaria's voice as Super Nintendo Chalmers.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aramark, the district's food service management company, currently is working with dining services staff at all 22 schools to conduct quality assurance inspections related to receipt of deliveries.

Ah, Aramark, the rent-seeking maggots who have attached themselves to every school district in America. Aramark: fark them kids.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People give Ohio a hard time.   I live here and I understand why.   West Pennsyltucky deserves worse.   Especially Central West Pennsyltucky.   They deserve their own tag,
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
At least one 11-year old boy ate one after being told he was a pussy if he didn't.
 
YixilTesiphon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: People give Ohio a hard time.   I live here and I understand why.   West Pennsyltucky deserves worse.   Especially Central West Pennsyltucky.   They deserve their own tag,


Okay, but Bethlehem is less than 30 minutes from New Jersey.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
There should be a word for an overly-specific "reassurance" that either puts a concern into your head that wasn't there before, or makes it very clear that whatever they're saying didn't happen must have absolutely happened.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
groppet
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Well in 15-20 years we will all be eating bugs anyways.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Aramark, the district's food service management company, currently is working with dining services staff at all 22 schools to conduct quality assurance inspections related to receipt of deliveries.

Ah, Aramark, the rent-seeking maggots who have attached themselves to every school district in America. Aramark: fark them kids.


Yes, as I'm sure you recall, Aramark is the food vendor that decided it was a great idea to change the menu on the first day of Black History Month at Nyack Public Schools to chicken and waffles and watermelon.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I counted over 1000 peanut butter and jelly sandwiches my mom made for me for my elementary school years.

Even at a young age I knew right from the start that school food sucked to high heaven and I was better off bringing my own lunch.

I can count the number of times I had to pay for school lunch.  3

and two of those was in high school.
 
Fissile
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
They'll be OK if they just stick to drinking school milk.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Aramark, the district's food service management company, currently is working with dining services staff at all 22 schools to conduct quality assurance inspections related to receipt of deliveries.

Ah, Aramark, the rent-seeking maggots who have attached themselves to every school district in America. Aramark: fark them kids.


Hey, the mob has feelings, too.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So that's where my missing shipment of maggots ended up.
 
mattgsx
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Fissile: They'll be OK if they just stick to drinking school milk.

[Fark user image image 600x600]


static1.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Fissile
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: moothemagiccow: Aramark, the district's food service management company, currently is working with dining services staff at all 22 schools to conduct quality assurance inspections related to receipt of deliveries.

Ah, Aramark, the rent-seeking maggots who have attached themselves to every school district in America. Aramark: fark them kids.

Hey, the mob has feelings, too.


Damn straight.  That guy obviously hates capitalism.  Just look at what kind of crap school kids are served for lunch in socialist countries.

France's Gourmet School Lunches
Youtube ovO18E-hgew
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fissile
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

mattgsx: Fissile: They'll be OK if they just stick to drinking school milk.

[Fark user image image 600x600]

[static1.wikia.nocookie.net image 200x150]


Yeah, I drank plenty of malk when I was a kid.  I'm healthy as a horse now.  Gotta go, doctor is calling me with the results of my bone density test.
 
Iamos [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"And if they did happen to eat one, that's on you parents for failing to teach your children not to eat maggots at an early age" he subsequently added.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Fissile: Yeah, I drank plenty of malk when I was a kid.  I'm healthy as a horse now.  Gotta go, doctor is calling me with the results of my bone density test.


Just got the results for my test. Just says "false". I'll have to call for clarification.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"Meat's back on the menu, boys!"

greatschools.orgView Full Size
 
Broktun
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Wait, on the pallets the packaged food was packaged in?
I'd be willing to bet we have all eaten food that have had maggots on the packaging that the pre-packed food was packaged in. . .including my children.
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
When I was in middle school in the early '90s our school food manager got in trouble for serving the kids frozen food that had been in the school freezers for five to seven years past the expiration dates.  He couldn't understand why the parents and superintendent were so mad at him.  He insisted it was still edible because it was frozen and couldn't have spoiled, so what was the problem?  They could just cut any bad parts off the pizza

// Yes, he was fired
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

kermit the forg: our school food manager got in trouble for serving the kids frozen food that had been in the school freezers for five to seven years past the expiration dates.


This now explains why the pizza in my school always tasted so rubbery.

Every Friday, it was frozen pizza or frozen fish sticks.

Stunk up the whole school when they cooked it too.

I could tell what day of the week it was just by the smell alone.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

RobotSpider: Fissile: Yeah, I drank plenty of malk when I was a kid.  I'm healthy as a horse now.  Gotta go, doctor is calling me with the results of my bone density test.

Just got the results for my test. Just says "false". I'll have to call for clarification.


Just stop lying when taking your tests.
 
too_amuzed
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Shame it wasn't chicken wings.  Cuz I believe there's some woman in Chicago school system that could likely get them a REALLY good deal on about 11K of them.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Last Man on Earth: There should be a word for an overly-specific "reassurance" that either puts a concern into your head that wasn't there before, or makes it very clear that whatever they're saying didn't happen must have absolutely happened.


Suspiciously specific denial.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Honey, look at this, this animated gentleman says he has a singing Telegram from PS 72, Bethlehem where Junior goes to school!

media.tenor.comView Full Size


Don't mind the maggots.  Sha doobie, my brain's been battered
My friends, they come around they
Flatter, flatter, flatter, flatter, flatter, flatter, flatter
Pile it up, pile it up, pile high on the platter.

Well, that was a little cryptic.  But it had a nice beat, and I can dance to it.  Honey?  What's the tipping protocol on singing telegrams?
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

steklo: I counted over 1000 peanut butter and jelly sandwiches my mom made for me for my elementary school years.

Even at a young age I knew right from the start that school food sucked to high heaven and I was better off bringing my own lunch.

I can count the number of times I had to pay for school lunch.  3

and two of those was in high school.


When I was in elementary school* I could walk home for lunch(I can't believe that was allowed, but at the same time high school kids had to stay on campus) and so did most the other kids there was no meal served you had to bring your lunch if you ate at school

Man I'm old
I also had only half day kindergarten


*except for the year we lived in Florida
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

brap: Don't mind the maggots


Shattered, by the Rolling Stones. Knew it!

It is a silly song, but they made up for it by writing "Waiting On A Friend" to redeem themselves.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Fissile: They'll be OK if they just stick to drinking school milk.

[Fark user image image 600x600]


You misspelled malk
compote.slate.comView Full Size
 
Hinged
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
How can you have any pudding if you don't eat your meat?
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Broktun: Wait, on the pallets the packaged food was packaged in?
I'd be willing to bet we have all eaten food that have had maggots on the packaging that the pre-packed food was packaged in. . .including my children.


There was at least one maggot that made it onto a tray served to a kid
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

spongeboob: but at the same time high school kids had to stay on campus


I was the last HS class (1983) to be able to enjoy leaving campus during free periods, (lunch, study hall)

We had 40 minutes to do whatever the hell we wanted to.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"I don't see a problem."
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.